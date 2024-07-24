Calling out truths doesn't make someone perfect, but it sure goes a long way to validate the losses and deaths suffered by millions.

From r this reason, I offer personal thanks to Sen. Ron Johnson, who has gone out of his way to accommodate a voice for medical freedom.

As this Wednesday morning began eighteen months ago, I did the transcribing for you. You may watch and share the video here, as Sen. Johnson asks you to - but “don’t shoot the messenger”:

https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Share

This is an especially important event for those who don’t know who to believe regarding the shots, which are not “vaccines” but mRNA agents.

Here are many main points, and I reserved the right to take shorthand transcriptions. I condensed 3 hours of testimony to about a 15 minute read with screenshots, with highlights on several bombshells and the biggest pause in the discussion, when one could hear a pin drop:

The speaking begins.

How did Sen. Ron Johnson Get Started on This? VAERS and Ms. Liz Willner

Liz is the mother of a vaccine-injured child, so she developed OPEN VAERS to make the data readable.

In May and November, we had Drs. Kory, and other doctors to talk about steroids, repurposed drugs. I got connected to worldwide group of scientists who were talking about the dangers of mass vaccination and how it can cause variants. I thought we should exercise much more caution.

Look at VAERS and the adverse events. Why has this not been looked at?

LIZ:

USA reports show permanent disabilities are up over 2000%. These VAERS problems and signals mean we should be pausing to study them. Every life matters. Nobody is paying attention.

The V-SAFE SYSTEM and Atty. Aaron Siri

V-SAFE was evolved to determine the safety of the COVID vaccines that gathers standardized information - it is better than VAERs.

If 200,000 of 10 million complain of myocarditis, it can determine a 2% rate.

It is better than a clinical trial- due to participant questionnaires after getting a shot without being filtered through a pharma company. Maybe it is better data.

2 Categories of Information: Symptoms like fever, chills, pain, “expected” immune reactions collected just 1 week after a shot.

What is missing? Myocarditis, pericarditis, transverse myelitis, seizures. It would have been a good opportunity to gather these issues - maybe the CDC didn’t know these were issues. But the CDC GAVE DATA and they were on that list.

The CDC listed these side effects that were missing from V-SAFE

On health impact, 10 million users filled this out:

This is where the CDC and V-SAFETY would actually assess safety and set a threshold where they would pull the shot at maybe 1 in 300, or 1 in 100, or some threshold. Let’s look at the numbers.

Health impact was collected weekly for 6 weeks:

7.7% or 1 in 13 people reported needing medical care like urgent care, hospital, unable to work or go to school. It took 18 months, 2 lawsuits in federal court and during that year-and -a-half, the only thing the CDC reported was “02. 0.3. 0.4% medical care in the first week.”

The reality:

In each week, there is an increasing number of people that need care. It is NOT cumulative care.

10 million signed up

7.7% sought medical care in the first week

20% unable to perform usual activities

Edward Dowd with a Financial Background, Looking at a Safety Signal

2020 - 2021: Excess mortality with mostly old people

May of 2021: more disabilities

In 2021, something fipped by 8 points excess mortality was up by 40%, off the charts.

General population: 32% excess mortality.

US Department of Labor Statistics

May 2021 increased disability

The employed had a 26% increase in disability; the general population increased by 11%.

1.2 million employed Americans left the work force due to disability: this is the size of Wyoming and another state, combined.

The only thing that changed to affect the employed was the vaccine and mandates. This excess mortality and disabilities continue and our authorities pay no attention to it.

Denmark stopped vaccines over age 50, better to get COVID. They had a disaster in excess mortality.

The UK stopped the vaccine in those under age 12

JOHN STERLING = Former #1 Insurance Analyst

Undergrad from Cornell, Stanford Graduate

Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives: Very concerned about increased morbidity and mortality, generating multiple charts. We have seen lots of morbidity with blood clotting, female issues.

Also lots of different effects with increased mortality. 10-15% excess mortality is very concerning.

12% who took the first dose and then decided to stop were the most adversely affected.

The best statistics show that through today, and we’re all hoping to find cures, there is going to be 145% increased mortality. We are very concerned.

Lt. Col. Dr. Teresa Long:

Not representing the military. Whistleblower on increased military side effects, pushed aside by the DOD. Last night, I ran a database of all injuries across the DOD.

The vaccine was introduced in January 2021, and a “reportable event” represents severe life-threatening events that disrupt military action. 34,000 reports and 119 deaths. Compared to 93 service member deaths from COVID itself. Clearly, the vaccine mandates are dangerous and deadly, and must immediately stop.

Sen. Ron Johnson: “Why are the Safety Signals being ignored?”

PART II

Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, PhD. has diagnosed over 500,000 and is a distinguised pathologist. A virus is a common cold, a coronavirus, a flu virus. What’s unique about the COVID virus? Genetic material wrapped around a protein.

Plants and trees get viruses. This SARS-CoV-2 virus has a unique characteristic that allows it to bind to our cells.

The “spike” is made of 2 parts with a cleavage protein, binds to a furin, attaches to an ACE-2 receptor and the virus starts making copies of itself, copying more of itself. Unique is that spike protein gets into the circulation.

Lungs can cause ground-glass lungs, and spike can also go to the brain, heart, and other areas. Here is the question to develop immunity:

If we want a robust immune response, let’s mount it by putting a piece of it in the body. What was Dr. Fauci’s holy grail of vaccines? HIV? But we don’t have a vaccine to it, 40 years later, because it mutates ahead of us. Just like COVID virus, it will always continue to continually mutate - and which part of the virus did we choose to focus on?

The spike protein, which is the most harmful part of this virus. Was this a good idea? I think you can ask that of yourself. Where are we now? Omicron. We aren’t on Delta or the original virus. We are giving a portion of the vaccine to people, for something that is almost extinct.

The “magical” bivalent vaccine is outdated.

Dr Harvy Risch, Yale School of Public Health

The epidemiology of the pandemic, stratified risk:



Omicron mortality by age group last year: almost no mortality in those but for chronic disease like heart disease, etc

Low or nonexistent mortality, especially in lower age groups, means the disease is minimal. The young had no reason to get vaccinated because they are not at risk. There is no reason to choose a vaccine when the mortality of getting COVID is orders of magnitude lower than that from the vaccine.

Compared to the standard flu season, these statistics are very similar.

Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory: Impact of Spike Protein and Early Treatment

Dr. Marik: 2nd most published critical care doctor in the world.

Dr. Kory: Co-founder of FLCCC.

[MY NOTE: Neither one of these ICU-Board Certified doctors have ever presented nor decried the ICU Hospital Protocols that MURDER.]

It is critical to institute early treatment. We had SARS-CoV-1 and we found an entire health system telling us to stay home until lips turn blue. We have well over 3 dozen drugs that could be applied as repurposed drugs, very quickly used throughout the world but not in America.

We live in America where repurposed drugs are the enemy of the pharmaceutical companies.

We should have had a replenishment of vitamin D in our country - instead, we rushed through expensive antivirals instead of using cheap drugs that worked. 30% of the plant lives in a country where ivermectin is widely used, but in America there is suppression of these drugs. Had we adopted these early, hundreds of thousands of lives could have been used.

We knew in March 2020 there were a host of drugs that could have been used early to save lives. We knew Early Treatment worked in March 2020 -hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved.

This is a moral and ethical outrage.

Kory: they manipulated scientific publications to show repurposed drugs were not effective.

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dozens of publications, probably there has not been a doctor that has been more prosecuted than Dr. McCullough. They are using him to instill fear and make him serve as a discussion. He will open with Dr. Cole on vaccines and whether they had November 2019, I was asked by Sen. Johnson on whether they had any comments on the vaccines. We had no comments because everything was just a press release.

America had 250,000 deaths before the vaccine.

The CDC said 90% were the infection, but patients had other problems like being elder, diabetes, heart disease.

When we dealt with the original Wuhan strain and then the alpha, those came through prior to the introduction of vaccines. We knew that early treatment was being advanced - this was the news America needed to hear.

The only Americans who were hospitalized and died had no treatment.

Since vaccines were approved, we amassed 750,000+ American deaths and the hospitalizations run 10:1. Good that the virus mutated and it is far less deadly. We know some are getting 3rd or 4th infections, and the are getting progressively milder and milder.

To Dr. Paul Alexander: On how are the vaccines driving this disease

We have studies showing that nations with mass vaccinations, they have more hospitalizations and deaths. When you vaccinate a population, you are trying to create antibodies to stop transmission. But the vaccines show negative efficacy- those vaccinated are getting repeated infections.

When you get a vaccine, you are not getting the newest variants. Vaccines are selecting things to keep this pandemic going for many more years. Variant after variant will be more infectious. Some virolgists say they can become more lethal. The mass vaccinations during pandemic made a catastrophic mistake. You do not load your weapon while the enemy is on the battle field. These vaccines will fail and are failing.

Sept/October 2021:

Without the vaccine, looking at the chart, wouldn’t the pandemic have decreased on its own?

Dr. McCullough: the vaccine caused it to get worse.

Dr. Alexander: your graph shows the downslope -had we not vaccinated, things would have continued to decrease. The upslope was due to the vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone

The original mRNA use was to be as a drug. We knew that mRNA vaccines in animals were inefficient, because of its short half-life, any adverse side effects would rapidly fade.

The strongest justification I know of in the government, is that a new product takes about 10 years.

Clearly, we needed a more efficient technology that could go directly from genetic sequence to final product. Not a justification for the shortcuts the government has taken.

Sen. Ron Johnson: Was originally conceived as biologic, not synthetic mRNA, correct?

Dr. Malone: A group at UPenn showed it was inflammatory or toxic, and modified molecular biology that modified U that modified things to make the mRNA to last longer. It also has other effect still being understood. This half-life of injectable products with pseudo-uridine adaptation means it lasts 6-8 weeks, a much longer time that we need to assess toxicity.

Sen Johnson: We were told it would stay in the arm, the body would create antibodies, mRNA would degrade and then it would be gone. But now we have nanoparticles, the mRNA lasts a whole lot longer than anybody was told.

Dr. Malone: Lasts much longer than we were told by the government.

[MY NOTE: Malone was supposed to know more about mRNA than almost anyone else, having been in this field with the government. Yet he never once provided an antidote.]

Dr. Janci Lindsay

COVID-19 molecular pathways and reproductive harms. Consider the PEG, the nanoparticles, the stablilzation of mRNA, and where it goes throughout the body. We know with Moderna: it’s not in the kidney, but everywhere else. With Pfizer: the brain, blood, bone marrow, testes, ovaries, kidneys and more. Many toxicities can cause endothelial damage, massive clotting, potential to cause immense reproductive harm and sterilize an entire generation, as well as immune escape.

These shots were not adequately studied. There is no way we can say they are safe or effective.

What are we putting in the next generation? Inadvertent gene transfers can go from adolescents to their children.

This has not been looked into - it is irresponsible to continue these shots in our kids, anyone who can possibly pass these on, and I am demanding these be investigated.

Sen. Ron Johnson: approval went through what agency, and what was missed?

Dr David Wiseman

[MY NOTE: I love Dr. Wiseman. He DEFENDED YOU and I in a quite robust and emotional presentation before the FDA. See my article here:

Continuing…

We do a 5-15-year followup for cancer and neurologic diseases. FDA has not consulted that part of their structure that looks at this.

The package insert says they did not conduct cancer studies. It says in other documents, Pfizer admits it did not conduct studies to show where spike protein goes. They said it was an “academic” problem that was not important.

Any drug that goes through the FDA should tell us where the drug goes - Pfizer walked away from this question.

Sen Johnson: They changed the definition of vaccine.

Dr. Ryan Cole: This vaccine was changed to mean a gene lipid nanoparticle is NOT a vaccine. It makes your body a factory to make human protein. This is a grand experiment to make your body a factory. They changed it in a slight of hand changed by the CDC to “change the immune response”. That would include eating dirt, licking the cat, and this was a subtle change.

Dr. David Gartler

Is this a vaccine or a gene therapy?

👉👉 The Room Went Silent 🤫 ‼️

Dr. Malone: “As I’ve said … gene therapy for adapting the immune response.”

⬆️

Dr. Cole: The viral load in the nose in the vaccinated vs unvaccinated are the same. There has never been any randomized, controlled trial showing these vaccines decrease hospitalization. It only says the vaccines “have been” “shown to reduce the incidence of infection.

David Weisman, PhD

Top 66 doctors at Johnson & Johnson. Since 1966, helps pharmcy companies devise medications.

These cause your body to produce spike protein in an undefined way, put on the surface of your cells, so your immune system recognizes them as foreign. The immune system kicks in a complex way, with certain cells picking them up, takes them to lymph nodes, T cellular responses, and B cell antibody productions are stimulated. The body breaks down and destroys the spike protein cells, expressed in lots of places, and an autoimmune response can be generated.

It destroys cells in a suicidal manner, destroying self-cells covered by spike protein.

Sen Johnson: the body attacks it’s own body cells covered with spike protein.

Defers to Dr. Malone: “Vaccines” as a category is very broad. A weakened virus like a live, attenuated virus does the same thing - tells your body to make the proteins that your own body attacks. It mimicks natural infection but only produces a small part of the virus. You don’t have infected virus like a smallpox, live, attenuated vaccine. Instead, it is a reaction to a small part of the protein.

To tie this in, natural immunity creates a broad response against all areas of the protein. The COVID vaccines only cause a specific response. We know the monoclonals were stopped because the virus evolved beyond it.

Dr. Paul Alexander: Original antigenic sin: the first prime of exposure to the immune system will imprint or fixate a life-long original prime. Vaccines only prime to the spike protein. Natural exposure sees all the proteins, the nucleocapsid, all proteins so your immune system will have a robust, natural and lifelong antibody.

Dr. Wiseman: the body sees the spike protein, responds to just that as a whole-body response. It thinks those cells are the pathogen.

Uncontrolled production of antigen throughout the body is the real issue here.

Dr. David GORTLER, FDA Oversight Think Tank, Pharmacologist and Pharmacist, Yale University School of Medicine

FDA and HHS oversight for ethics, far from the normal run of things.

If the FDA followed scientific evidence, there would be little accountability or oversight for me to do.

This is the first of its kind, because the FDA is not doing what it is supposed to do.

Even more upsetting is that I cannot believe the FDA. I worked as a career medical officer and I’m the only person of 20,000 at the FDA who is speaking out. These people took oaths.

In January 2020, in the throes of the pandemic, I was senior advisor to the FDA commissioner - I was fired by the commission, and the position was not replaced by over a year.

This is like a theatre - over 1 billion worldwide doses have been given, and no vaccine label changes have been done. You will see the vaccine insert.

I don’t understand how my colleagues who are working and giving the vaccines can continue to do it. The insert should be updated to reflect the lack of effect, and increased myocarditis and other adverse events.

On manufacturing and regulatory standards: both physicians and pharmacists should pay attention to what I am saying.

👉‼️We don’t know exactly what it in there, or how it was made. ‼️👈

We know 0.5 mg or 100 microliters, but we don’t know the mass, the load, the number of cells? No one knows! What’s the half-life?

I don’t how we’re still doing this when it’s COVID-19 from 2019!

The bivalent also has its own safety issues, and Dr. McCullough will note this.

Dale Bigtree

A video that encapulated what we were told, and what didn’t happen.

Everyone who takes the vaccine protects themselves, reduces transmission.

We’re vaccinating so fast that data suggest people vacced don’t get sick

“Protect your family and your grandmother.”

… protects you from getting the virus

You don’t want to use the virus to use you to go to the next person.

The virus can’t go anywhere else.

The virus can’t use a vaccinated person as a host to go to other people.

Bigtree: I looked at how the vaccine was supposed to stop infection, They had no idea if it would stop transmission:

This is what she had to say about testing and trials:

Did Pfizer test on transmission before it entered the market?

Did we know? No (chuckle). We did not test for transmission. The EU is looking at suing Pfizer because they were tricked and lied to.

Bigtree: We had children and workers who had to be PCR tested every day. The only place you could get away from it was to be vaccinated by Pfizer or Moderna and now we see how bad their trials were.

Sen. Ron Johnson: I invited Dr. Walensky, Dr. Sayhee, Dr Fauci, Dr Marks and more. I understand their reluctance to step into a public forum, but we had a closed door event with no press, no recording, where scientists and doctors know their stuff. They refused to discuss and debate a second opinion. They did not even send a representative.

We lost confidence in the CDC. I want a discussion of what they should have done.

Dr. McCullough: Data safety monitoring boards, ethics committees, institutional review boards. They had these for 3 months duration. But for the EUA, they said they were still investigational or experimental. People were asked to paticicapte in the V-SAFE data, and 10 million did it.

There was no structure of entering the vaccine safety issues. The FDA and CDC were supposed to do regulatory statistics yet were sponsors for the vaccine.

To make matters worse, our FDA commission prepared no monthly vaccine report.

There was no attempt for risk mitigation - because every drug has side effects. There was not guidance given to doctors regarding whether a 2nd shot should be given if a reaction to a first vaccine.

On the bivalent, we skipped human studies for the first time in history, only studying animals. What should have been done?

Dr. Wiseman: in a normal clinical development program, maybe not all early clinical trial phases did every study, but we are over two years into the vaccines, so there is no excuse.

The most aggregious gaps were for pregnancy.

We all know the CDC and the FDA endorses the CDC on vaccine use during pregnancy. Pfizer stopped their randomized study early, because the CDC jumped ahead and started using it during pregnancy. CDC initiated two studies after the EUA, saying that despite that, they needed a safety study during pregnancy. People were denied informed consent and further, people were likely coerced to take this drug during pregnancy.

Dr. McCullough: Does “safe and effective” need to be proven by the FDA?

Dr. David Gortler:

In the beginning, there was not necessarily any truth in labeling. Vitamin elixirs may have been sold containing undisclosed opium or alcohol; The FDA was established by Congress in the 1938, the FDA said they have to be safe.

1962: they have to be truthfully labeled, safe, and have an effect.

Safety is best established with long-term studies.

Sen. Johnson: How can they possibly say these are safe, without long-term studies? How were they able to say they were safe?

Dr. Gortler: Has to do with the EUA. My lineage is X, my weight is Y. Yours is A and B. If we were to take a drug, we can emerge perfectly healthy. I could take the same drug, with 99% genetic similarity, and I could die with the first dose. These drugs have to be safety tested and efficacy tested in a diverse population.

Sen Johnson: Dr McCullough, talk about the experts they ignored.

Dr. McCullough: I have been on multiple boards, people have had “hope” that the vaccines would work. There is not a bag of peanuts on one airplane. We would never force peanut butter on kids. We have thousands of allergic reactions, yet the military is enforcing vaccines. The doctor and the patient together, in that relationship. There should have been phone calls, assessment by site investigators, an adjudication committee.

The vaccines should have been stopped in February 2021. Instead, thousands died.

Sen. Johnson: the FDA requires we test the peanut butter for aflatoxins that became vegetable matter - done through a form of ‘release testing’ we don’t have.

I founded this type of testing, giving full disclosure to Americans, about what was in their drugs.

We don’t have it. The FDA is not releasing it.

We don’t know the number of nanoparticles and I encourage my colleagues to log out of social media and look at this.

Sen. Johnson: on the complexity of manufacturing millions of doses. Many deaths from a small number of lots - I wrote the FDA on this and never got a response.

Dr. Malone: self-assembling lipid nanoparticles come together naturally to form these particles because the mRNA is negatively charged and the nanoparticles are positively charged. These are very complicated. The PEG is designed to be on the particle but fall off when injected. It uses manufacturing at many sites all over the world, there seems to be little process control. My response to the agency would be to ask for the data from “How Bad is My Batch” show there is a variety of dose batches. I almost died from my second shot, and my suggestion, respectfully, Senator, would be, “Show me the data”.

Sen. Johnson: the agency that is supposed to report data doesn’t report it.

Dr. Gortler: the FDA has 1300 employees, run by a pharmacist with over $3 billion budget they could easily characterize the components for all the products they regulate for all human beings. For some reason, they are reticent to do so. Even if one could hypothesize that 80-90% of products come from India or China, with an emphasis of China, if one was a vile dictator, that would be a way to do it- mislabel a drug so it contains contaminants.

The nitrosamines and NMDA was found in a Zantac recall that originated not from the FDA, but from a private lab on a shoestring budget.

Share

PART III

How do vaccines cause injury? Describe what you’ve been through.

I participated in a clinical trial by Astra Zeneca. I was healthy and will deterioriate to a nursing home. Others received different vaccine study side effects, some confined to a wheelchair, feeding tube, others recovered.

We don’t know where the reports are. Where are the 20,000 people?

We started an agency to advocate.

The NIH helped some with secret protocols the public doesn’t even know about.

Joel and I still use these daily protocols. There is one word to describe us: GHOST.

The fight is now just heating up. Please stay with us. Do not give these drug companies one more minute of your life. If you do, they win.

Dr. Joel Wallskog

Orthopedic surgeon, 6,000 patients/year, 800 surgeries/year.

Received one Moderna injection late 2022. In one week, legs went numb, back pain and balance problems and was physically unable to get up to talk to a patient.

He fell.

I am permanently disabled with transverse myelitis, dedicated to give those support and over 20,000 vaccine-injured. We have some funds for uncovered medical expenses.



We are providing the care that health care organizations and medical providers should be doing. If you have an adverse event after a shot, you are on your own. If your child has an adverse event, you and your child are on your own. If your employer tells you to get a shot and you are injured, there is little you can do.

There are few providers you can go to after a vaccine injury. Most are diagnosed with a primary psychiatric disorder. You may be shunned by family and friends. You may decide not to vaccinate your children after injury, and then you are called an “anti-vaxxer”.

Ask for informed consent before a shot. If they use “safe and effective”, RUN, do not walk.

I can’t think of a treatment that didn’t come with side effects. I don’t know a time when we couldn’t have a debate, the benefit/risk profile. I’ve read many of your books, and as I put these together, what do we do with this? How do we move forward?

What did the CDC, FDA know, and when did they know it? Early on, we were misled. If we thought, Dr. Fauci, there’s an epidemic that will kill millions of Americans. You would think natural immunity would have a place. There are multiple curves, multiple spikes and natural immunity should have a longer impact than a vaccine that is just against the spike. Based on what I know about the mRNA and the military, I would think it would be used in a foreign place against a select thing. How can long-lasting immunity have been promised?

Dr. Malone: I can guarantee you I would not have substituted hope for data. I would not have employed a propaganda campaign from Michelle Walensky and (another person). As you recall, my story is being contacted in January 2020 by a former/current CIA officer. I generated a risk assesemnt, I worked in biodefense to capture funding to test repurposed drugs due to the long time-line to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine product.

Sen. Johnson: Thank you all for coming. We have the room for a limited time. What are possible explanations?

When you strain a leg muscle, you doctor tells you to rest it. When you injure the heart, it still has to beat and eject blood. I looked at cellular mechanisms that cause the heart to be inflamed. We have data from Dr. Wen from Cell Research and others that elegantly have shown…

The spike proteins caused by the mRNA cause heart damage - a cardiotoxin.

The spike protein activated platelets, cause clots, and inflame the heart muscle. Men 14-40 are at highest risk. Of 202 adolescent boys, 5 or 2.4% showed heart injury. 2/102 or 1% had pericarditis, irritation of the sac around the virus. 1 in 40 people having heart damage after a vaccine is concerning, especially as our military are between 18 and 44.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines cause more injury than COVID.

If you child is hospitalized in the ICU for a heart injury, this is not a small thing. Cardiotoxins and long-term at 90 days after mRNA in the USA, published in the Lancet - the echocardiogram and EKG went back to baseline in the majority of patients, same with troponins - however,

… if they dug deeper with a cardiac MRI, they saw that in 151 kids at 90 days, 81 still had damage associated with sudden cardiac death.”

The risk for myocarditis is greater than getting the virus.

Renata Moon, MD

Pediatrician over 20 years at St. Louis University, Biochemisty Graduate

Saw 2-3 cases of myocarditis in 20 years. There has been a massive increase.

Package insert:

Typical insert would have adverse events, half-life, etc.

A few months ago, from mRNA box:

⬆️ It says, “Intentionally blank”. ⬆️

Dr. Gortler:

“BOOM!

Why didn’t they just put it on a little piece of paper? What Theatre!”

Dr. Moon: I have lost trust.

James Thorp, MD

Gynecologist, Wayne State University School of Medicine

What are you seeing clinically, in your patients?

“Thank you God, for giving me a voice.”

Mrs Brown is one of my patients, pregnant women, and preborn babies. I’ve seen an unprecendent increase in bleeding, infertility, miscarriage, fetal malformation and fetal death.

The CDC and the FDA look for 2-fold increases.

We see 1200-fold increase vs. the flu shot.

Midcarriage: 58-fold increase vs. the flu shot.

Fetal death: 38-fold increase vs. the flu shot.

Why is the America Board of Ob/Gyn and other agencies - why are they pushing this lethal vaccine and risking the future of all humanity?

1,366 peer-reviewed journal articles listing death in the Gazette of Medical Sciences, 200 pages, compared with a century of other vaccines: top 3 adverse events:

Cardiac disease Thrombocytopenia Blood clot

Female doctor: What do you see in the military: ischemic attack, brain tumor, lupus, cognitive impairment, myocarditis, hip replacements due to avascular necrosis of the hip, elevated liver enzymes.

Sen Johnson to Dr. Cole: Virus cleavage and spike protein. We have Long COVID, and what damage does the virus do? What is the mechanism, and why is spike causing all these?

A: the virus naturally would come in nose, your body responds with IgA to all components of it, then you quickly respond to it. But you also develop T-cell responses, the most important response.

Autopsy has been discouraged by the FDA. In all, the brown is spike protein in the heart cells.

It is hijacking all over the body.

It was designed to deliver chemotherapy to the brain. You don’t want spike protein in the brain. Antibody-dependent cellular toxicity says the cells don’t lie. Vaccine injury results in a hard life because the immune system views the body as the enemy.

Does spike protein belong in the miles and miles of blood vessels in the body, or in the heart or the brain? No!”

These clots develop and we’re not even testing for it before a vaccine. The whole dark area is deposits of spike protein in a blood vessel.

Above: Foreign spike protein in the brain, along with the neurons.

Sen. Johnson: The spike does not stay in the arm. Let’s talk about the heart. It deposits spike and the heart muscle’s T-cells attack over and over again, in different body areas and producing different symptoms and pathologies.

We were told it was going to stay in the arm.

Did they know? It was designed to permeate barriers. We know the distribution of the lipid nanoparticle went all over the body of a mouse.

Dr. Malone: in the literature, we though the - and + charges would target different organs, based on rodent research. But we also know mRNA is poorly studied in rodents.

We know the data in animals that encoded protein went “everywhere.”

The norm if one tests an active ingredient, in this case to allow the pharmaceutical date, they tested complex using luciferase, then used the LEAST SENSITIVE method to detect it, whole body imaging.

The images of luciferase in the rat’s body are a GROSS UNDERESTIMATE and at best, should have been preliminary data- they should have used spike protein.

Sen Johnson: They knew this. I was talking to doctors in October of 2020 who knew it was toxic. When did they know it?

Dark Horse show with Steve Kirsch

Dr. Malone: there was an active campaign to stop us from saying “spike toxicity”.

Dr. McCullough 1992: Coronavirus can cause myocarditis, due to spike protein. Now, it is mixed to use the Pfizer v Moderna - and the FDA excluded COVID patient from the trials.

Then they told those who already had COVID to get the vaccines!

Dr. Milhoan: It’s complex, endothelium, heart cells, we don’t see this from the flu vaccine.

Dr. Malone: Reframing this a bit: the Journal Cell Jan 24, 2022 Stanford group, drawing blood, sampling lymph nodes after a vaccine:

A criticism: the virus causes myocarditis, exhibits spike, what’s the difference with the vaccine? As was mentioned by Dr. Lindsay earlier, the pharmokinetics and distribution in this paper shows spike protein is significantly higher than natural infection. Further, when natural infection occurs, it is gradual and the immune system kicks in. In the vaccine, the whole lot of protein circulates, so the spike concentrations are much higher than with a natural infection.

Sen Johnson: Denmark and UK, Germany have stopped the vaccine for under age 44. Why?

Dr. Milhoan: almost 3x as much spike. The Scandanavian data shows that when you start mixing Pfizer and then a Moderna vaccine, there was more damage.

Dr. Cole: When does the body stop making spike? When does it dissolve: NO ONE KNOWS.”

Sen. Cole: That is the question.

Dr. Gortler: There is a label that is online, in July 2022 with a warning for myocarditis.

Dr. Malone, is there a time-line: This Rolkin paper tested lymph nodes, at 60 days the RNA signal is still there. Clearly, the RNA drops significantly after 60 days. If this study was done as a pharmacologic study, one could develop a half-life and derive it.

“There is persistent mRNA and persistent spike protein at 60 days.”

Dr. Moon: Other nations have banned this product for children. What are we doing?

Sen Johnson: We are here to show the American public what they need to know.

I don’t want to scare the you-know-what out of them, but they need to know.

Dr. Thorp: I have not seen a rise in problems until after the vaccine. I have national vital statistics to prove that.

Dr. Long: They have not produced any FDA approved lot number vials, it is the lot number that corresponds to either an EUA or a FDA product that gives you legal recourse. Once this went on the Childhood Vaccine Schedule, there is no recourse. Our soldiers have been forced to take a EUA product, even thought it is illegal to do so.

Sen. Johnson: We see myocarditis, clots. We need a detailed list of what research needs to be done. There are things we need to know answers on. There’s data the CDC and FDA should be working on.

I don’t think we’re talking about one-time use here. They have plans.

Dr. McCullough: The pathway to prevent is to stop all vaccines now. We need a massive shift in our healthcare system to manage a large number of vaccine-injured people. That deaths that are more probable after a vaccine - the vaccines should be pulled off the market.

Dr. Gortler: A Future Framework is to let this happen again.

The FDA won’t pull it.

Dr. Malone: Power and established mechanisms for the appropriation process to help the sick. There are now over 50 clinical trials with other mRNA-based vaccines, over 200 for medications, and the pathway is that these data are now being grandfathered as a monopoly for BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna for new products where they can apply this technology in the future.

Dr. Cole: Human cells were made to produce human proteins. A lipid nanoparticle and spike protein are both toxic, and we cannot afford to alter the immune system.

Sen. Ron Johnson: Please share this widely. People need to see it. It wasn’t meant to disturb people. It wasn’t meant to upset people.



Please do not shoot the messenger. God Bless all of you. Have a Very Merry Christmas!

There was a breakout of applause and relief. Then we could hear an announcement for the panel to take a group photo.

Did this roundtable raise a need for a followup gathering? It will have been two years since this meeting, and I believe another is in order- especially to discuss that Fauci quietly published a paper that concluded:

💯The flu shot never worked! 👀 🤔 🤷‍♀️ Dr. Lee was 💯right about a shot in the arm NOT being able to stop a lung pneumonia! ‼️ … and that a novel approach, “next generation” jabs 🤮 should be aerosolized! 💨!

Read the Story on These!

1 and 3. 💯The flu shot never worked! 👀 🤔 🤷‍♀️ AND … that a novel approach, “next generation” jabs 🤮 should be aerosolized! 💨!

Dr. Lee was 💯right about a shot in the arm NOT being able to stop a lung pneumonia! ‼️

Thank you for supporting my writings!

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app