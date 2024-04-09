Paulette Coates, ND, DNM had a good reason for not apologizing for faking ivermectin slides her recent Substack post: she “made an error (slight error)”.

What Paulette Said She Did

She said she took ivermectin and put it under her microscope, posting the photos on her Substack.

When Confronted, What She Admitted She Really Did

She took a capsule her son said was ivermectin, and never looked at the bottle. She admitted she didn’t know what was in the capsule.

I previously documented everything in great detail.

Then she wrote another Substack I was just made aware of, defending herself despite my attempts to get her to publicly apologize (which I admit is a hard thing to do, but hey, if you do something wrong, …