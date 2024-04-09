FRAUD ALERT: Paulette Coates, ND, DNM, Digs Her Heels in Deeper Instead of Apologizing for Fraudulently Lying about "Microscope Images" of "Ivermectin"
"Wow, I am accused of lying." NO - You are accused of FRAUD. Apologize and Repent. We pray for your soul to turn from the ways of lies, fraud, and deception which lead to an eternity.
Paulette Coates, ND, DNM had a good reason for not apologizing for faking ivermectin slides her recent Substack post: she “made an error (slight error)”.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my research (and sticking my neck out), please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What Paulette Said She Did
She said she took ivermectin and put it under her microscope, posting the photos on her Substack.
When Confronted, What She Admitted She Really Did
She took a capsule her son said was ivermectin, and never looked at the bottle. She admitted she didn’t know what was in the capsule.
I previously documented everything in great detail.
Then she wrote another Substack I was just made aware of, defending herself despite my attempts to get her to publicly apologize (which I admit is a hard thing to do, but hey, if you do something wrong, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.