FREE THIS MORNING: Pro-Lifer Beverly Williams Released on President Trump’s Pardon
It’s a ☀️ GOOD MORNING ☀️ for Beverly Williams!
We previously discussed her situation:
Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1882799607853269300?s=46
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Beverly looks well. God has taken care of her, as He takes care of His children. And my!
What stories she can tell!
I can’t wait to know how she was treated in jail; I hope she was treated like a Heroine.
LET US PRAY
Dear Father God,
Only You are Mighty and All-Knowing, the Only King of Kings! Forgive us our sins of commission and omission, Holy And Merciful Lord!
Thank You for this blessed event! Bless Beverly and her family. Make them whole and united in Your peace, love, and joy!
Help us to be like You, adamant in protecting life. No matter the cost, let us resolve to do the right things, to make the right decisions, and to stand up for what is right!
You alone are God!
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Praise God!! He is good!
God Bless all of America and you too♥️♥️