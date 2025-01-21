Do you know the relationship between Freemasons and Jesuits? Have you ever read the oath of the Jesuit Order?

Jesuits are sworn to secrecy. Then they talk about killing their enemies with poison, no matter their age or sex. They crush and sacrifice infants. Read this:

CAUTION: Brutal and disgusting descriptions of how Jesuits may kill.

The Jesuit Oath is taken from the book, Subterranean Rome by Carlos Didier. In 1843, it was translated from French and published in New York.

In 1967, Dr. Alberto Rivera was able to escape from the Jesuit Order. He described the Jesuit oath exactly as it appears in this book.

“Semper idem”: Means “Always the same”.

The Jesuit Oath of Induction is recorded in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Reference: House Bill 1523, contested election case of Eugene C. Bonniwell, v. Thos. S. Butler, Feb. 15, 1913, pp. 3215-3216.

The Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction

This helps us to understand our enemy.

The Tweet

The Black Nobility Jesuit Order are the Founders of Freemasonry, Facism, Illuminati, the Vatican, and Zionism.

The Thread

The Video

Altijan Juric (born June 10, 1975) best known by his stage name Altiyan Childs, is an Australian singer-songwriter. He was the winner of the second season of The X Factor Australia in 2010, and subsequently signed with Sony Music Australia. Seemingly, in this 5-hour video Altjan claims that in order to make it in the music business you basically have to sell your soul to this cult religion. Altiyan has abandoned his Freemasonic oath and is now a targeted Christian. He exposes Freemasonic symbolism and occult practices in depth in the following video. Click on it and it takes you to the article; click on the video below.

He says Jesus Christ is the one that they hate, the One who Saved him.

If you have time to listen, let me know what you think. It is serious.

MY NOTES

He says he should be dead, when an angel whispered to him during a dream and the told him some words as a warning. It’s a 1 hour, 22 minute video. He says not to pay attention to the video quality, the sound, etc. He says God is calling YOU and He is looking for the last ones before the storm, and that the most important part of this video is at the end.

He says he is pointing people to the life raft, and he doesn’t care if people mock him. He just wants people to listen, even though it puts his well-being in danger.

Who do you think runs the world? Are they Christians? No, Buddhists? No. Muslims, or athiests? No. Is it a mixture of different types of people? No.

From every single country, all over the world, THEY ALL BELONG TO THE SAME WORLDWIDE RELIGION that has plans to do things to you. He says this affects all of us.

He is renouncing this religion, his OATH, and he knows this carries the penalty of death.

The name of the international fraternity cloaking the secret religion: Freemasons.

He says “The Great Work” is coming:

“We are on the verge of a great transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept The New World Order.” ~ David Rockefeller at a UN Business Conference, 1994

A giant pyramid in Australia is designed to be hidden. A Masonic pyramid, complete with a missing capstone.

At the base, here it is, hidden:

Altijan Juric, or more popularly, Altiyan Childs continues to explain how these people lose their souls, and he continues to explain the symbols. The compass conceals something that he explains. To those who said their grandfather was a Freemason and they were “a good person”, he says the oath comes first. They were sworn to secrecy.

This is from a publication not intended for the public:

He reads the oath, showing he is a vile and wicked wretch for breaking the oath. He was sworn to keep the secret. He shows another book,

This is how people look when they are initiated: All jewelry is removed, including wedding ring, crucifixes.

Complete alliegance is required. Blindfolding is part of the ceremony. When the blindfold comes off, this is what you are surrounded by:

After the Oath is taken, the handshakes start. While facing the Grand Master, this is the sign an apprentice makes upon entering and exiting the ritual room:

It represents a slit of the throat, serving as a reminder of what awaits you if you are “a rebellious spirit”.

Here is the handshake; note that the thumb hovers over the knuckles:

The Sign of the Second Veil

From Richardson’s Monitor of Free-Masonry, also is “a finger over the lips.”

The signs have slightly morphed over time.

Page 21:

… all to protect the secret religion of the powerful and famous…

The video is 5 hours and 17 minutes long, a LOT for anyone to take in one sitting.

Ruining One’s Reputation

It’s easier than killing someone:

How many people do you think they have threatened or ruined?

They must obey.

They have a “right” to kill:

We will not be deceived.

I will show you a video tomorrow, that shows a demon-possessed woman who reveals the evil plans of the devil - plans we already know about, but nevertheless are worth listening to.

Remember that the evil one comes only to lie, steal, and destroy.

WALK THE STRAIGHT PATH! AND GET OTHERS TO REPENT AND COME TO CHRIST! HE IS COMING SOON1

We will not be deceived.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Jesus is coming back soon.

Satan wants to have as many souls go to him, and not Jesus!

Let’s keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS AND BRINGING SOULS TO CHRIST!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Keeper of my soul, You are my salvation and my fortress! Let my eyes continue to seek Your face, and let my will succumb only to You!

Let me decide right now to FOLLOW YOU, NO MATTER THE COST! LET ME STAY STRONG IN YOU, NEVER TO BE LOST!

I SURRENDER MY ALL TO YOU ONCE AGAIN, HOLY GOD OF ALL CREATION! I die to myself and become alive to You and and ONLY YOU!

Should the mountains fall, should the sea arise, I am HERE FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU! I get down on my knees and SURRENDER ALL TO YOU!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment