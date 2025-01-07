Yesterday, the first known U.S. death from a bird flu was reported in the United States.

Here's what (little) we know about the patient:

A male

Over age 65

Had underlying medical conditions

Located in Louisiana

He was exposed to the bird flu virus from a backyard flock and wild birds

Died weeks after hospitalization

No cause of death was provided, e.g., pneumonia

Despite a death and no need for patient privacy, the CDC is withholding additional medical details.

What The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Says: General Risk Guidelines

This is what they say.

No person-to-person risk of infection.

People who work with birds, poultry, or cows are at higher risk.

Don't Touch Dead Birds or Their Feces

Or let your pets do the same.

Don't eat raw milk or cheese from suspected sick cows.

If you work with poultry or on a dairy farm, maybe you should get a flu shot because it might protect you from getting the regular flu or the bird flu.

Statement by the LDH

The NYT stated, “The Louisiana patient was reported to have been hospitalized last month. But state officials have declined to release further details, citing patient confidentiality.”

The CDC cited of bird flu,

“death not unexpected.”

Bird Flu Vaccines

Last Spring, Peter Marks had threatened an immediate need to proceed with bird flu vaccines. Please remember that there is no bird flu vaccine that has been proven to be safe. Or effective.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thank you for being my friend.

First of all, I know my readers see through another psyop. Here are my thoughts on what to do, and what to expect. And I am sure you already know these things, too.

If I leave anything out, please let me know.

Keep your faith in God and first seek His face for your wellness and healing.

They already have a patent on a bird flu.

They're going to push another jab, and mandates.

The FDA lost the lawsuit against Anos Miller’s Amish Farm (more on this later today), so they have to think of another way to get rid of our food supply.

Stock up on food and water, including pet food. Get a supply of any medications you need, and review them all to see if you really need them, anyway. 🤔 Especially statins.

It may be best to keep taking your ivermectin preventative doses twice a week with fatty foods, together with daily or weekly vitamin D3 + K2. You're not on vitamin D yet? This 👇 is the #1 supplement to check yourself on, to be sure you are on the right dose. It takes two weeks to elevate your vitamin D level, so start now;) If you need help calculating your vitamin D by using your Body Mass Index or BMI, just give me your height and weight, and I will calculate it for you. Message Dr Margaret Aranda Renew And Refresh Vitamin D: Levels, Dosing and Benefits of a Level over 50 ng/ml If you explained to your doctor why you’d like it checked and then ask her to order a vitamin D blood test for you, will she? And what should it be, anyway… Read more

Take daily zinc, immune support, plus other supplements. Drink green tea, 3-5 cups a day with lemon and local honey.

They've been working on Avian bird flu for almost a year. Check out my exhaustive review of remedies, my favorite of which is elderberry anything. If you see elderberry jam for sale in your local (Amish) market, it's wonderful.

Pray! And if needed, fast and pray! AN UPDATE : Many of you know that my husband Ed has been diagnosed with recurrent bladder cancer. I was present for his cystoscopy and saw three areas of very small, very early tumor. While he is under general anesthesia, they go in next Monday with robotic surgery to take out affected areas. At best, it's three clips. At worst, it's a removal of a section of ureter (the tube that carries urine from the kidneys to the bladder) and if full of tumor, also the left kidney. Not a big deal, because you can live with one kidney just fine. Anyway, we are praying for the tumors to be 🙏 SHRUNKEN AND GONE! 👍 ❤️ As you can imagine, I have extra duties at home, and may be tied up next week. If you could follow me on Substack Notes, Gab (best for free speech, HERE), Twitter/X which censors me (HERE), or Telegram (HERE), you will receive many more short updates (that don't clog your email) than what I can produce here as full articles. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuing to support my Substack! 💖 You are my biggest inspiration! 💖

Keep your free will. Don't let them change you.

Resist!

If you have pain and like a nice warm cup of Golden Milk, AKA turmeric latte, here's my recipe that makes use of all the yummy spices you have in your kitchen cabinet:

LET US PRAY

🙏

Dear God,

Thank you for keeping us well and aware. Only You are worthy of our thanks and praise, Holy King!

Bless our hearts and minds with Your everlasting peace and grace. Keep us protected under Your majestic and mighty wings, Mighty Creator!

Lead and guide us to Your plans and purposes, Gracious Father!

Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed. Wherever You lead us, we will go!

And we offer a special prayer for Ed and all who have cancer or are suffering with illness, Father of Healing! Let all bad cells die, keep all good cells alive, and make every intervention work better than it is supposed to work!

Jesus is my healer! He has won the victory!

It is in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth that we pray! It is in this Name, the Name Above All Names, the Name to which Every Knee Shall Bow, and Every Tongue Shall Confess, that Jesus Christ is Lord!

Amen!

🙏

