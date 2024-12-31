Getting Vaxxed While Under Anesthesia

We wrote on this over two years ago.

The Tweet

More known for taking cases of the hospital killing protocols, now Warner Mendenhall steps into the Class Action arena for shots given while under anesthesia.

Source: https://x.com/MendenhallFirm/status/1868837746959429910

The Thread

Link: https://www.givesendgo.com/legalcounsel

Support Freedom Counsel Attorney Warner Mendenhall and Kathryn Huwig formed Freedom Counsel after the Covid Litigation Conference in Atlanta in 2023 sponsored by VSRF and the Mendenhall Law Group. Freedom Counsel works with hundreds of attorneys, medical professionals, scientists, and citizens who initially joined forces to fight mandates, shutdowns, medical interference, deadly hospital protocols, dangerous "vaccines," data manipulation, and other attacks on personal rights and liberties. The "pandemic" was a symptom of an ongoing attack on liberty and our nation's sovereignty. Among other ongoing and future problems emerging in litigation, we are supporting lawsuits over the ongoing military mandates, medicalization of childhood, attacks on parents, censorship, and untrustworthy elections in addition to the problems revealed by Covid. Please join us in developing innovative litigation strategies in collaboration with victims, and medical and scientific experts. And come to our first annual Freedom Counsel Conference June 8-9, 2024 in Denver, Colorado (buy tickets here). We collaborate broadly with multiple victim’s groups, professional organizations, and other liberty minded non-profits including Children's Health Defense, FLCCC, React19, VSRF, The Silent Majority Foundation, The Gavel Project, and many others. We encourage you to support them too! Freedom Counsel is a nonprofit organization with pending 501(c)(3) status approval. There are other ways to help to directly support litigation, please reach out to Kathryn Huwig, Executive Director, at khuwig@freedomcounsel.org for more information.

OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 patients experience, in 10-20% of the cases, a prolonged long-COVID syndrome, defined as the persistence of symptoms for at least two months after the infection. The underlying biological mechanisms of this syndrome remain poorly understood. Several hypotheses have been proposed, among which are the potential autoimmunity resulting from molecular mimicry between viral spike protein and human proteins, the reservoir and viral reproduction hypothesis, and the viral integration hypothesis. Although official data state that vaccinal spike protein is harmless and remains at the site of infection, several studies proposed spike protein toxicity and found it in blood circulation several months after the vaccination. To search for the presence of viral and vaccine spike protein in a cohort of long-COVID patients. PATIENTS AND METHODS: In this study, we employed a proteomic-based approach utilizing mass spectrometry to analyze the serum of 81 patients with long-COVID syndrome. Moreover, viral integration in patients’ leukocytes was assessed with a preliminary study, without further investigation. RESULTS: We identified the presence of the viral spike protein in one patient after infection clearance and negativity of COVID-19 test and the vaccine spike protein in two patients two months after the vaccination. CONCLUSIONS: This study, in agreement with other published investigations, demonstrates that both natural and vaccine spike protein may still be present in long-COVID patients, thus supporting the existence of a possible mechanism that causes the persistence of spike protein in the human body for much longer than predicted by early studies. According to these results, all patients with long-COVID syndrome should be analyzed for the presence of vaccinal and viral spike protein. This article has been retracted. The publisher apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Retraction note in: Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci 2024; 28 (6): 2625-2625. Published on: 2023/12/18 Source: https://www.europeanreview.org/article/34685 The outcome of the investigation revealed that the manuscript presented major flaws in the following: – Unclear methodology and patient recruitment – Discrepancies among data reported in the text and tables – Unreliable results – Undeclared conflict of interest Consequently, the Editor in Chief mistrusts the results presented and has decided to withdraw the article. The authors disagree with this retraction. This article has been retracted. The Publisher apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Link: https://www.europeanreview.org/article/35774

Link: https://gcmaf.se/

Link: https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2022/04/atagi-advice-on-use-of-sedation-for-covid-19-vaccination_1.pdf

Link: https://www.health.gov.au/resources/publications/atagi-advice-on-use-of-sedation-for-covid-19-vaccination?language=en

We don't know what test he is talking about, so I assume that it's a new test or a “research-only” test that will be available. It can tell the difference between antibodies from Covid sickness versus vax antibodies.

We already have:

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. This is an antibody test that shows up after sickness. Spike Protein Antibodies. These test positive after a Covid vaccine.

I don't know why Mendenhall didn't just tell people about these two tests.

In the UK, you can order them for 64Lire

This test bundle combines our two COVID-19 antibody tests: COVID-19 Antibody Test: This test looks for COVID-19 antibodies in a blood sample. Antibodies are made by the body in response to the virus. A positive antibody result indicates that you have had the COVID-19 virus in the past. This test will not provide you with a numerical value. COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity Test: This test looks for COVID-19 spike protein antibodies in a blood sample. All currently available vaccines use the spike protein to produce an immune response. A positive antibody result indicates that you have produced antibodies in response to the vaccine or past COVID-19 infection. The COVID-19 vaccine immunity test will also provide a numerical value that indicates the amount of antibodies. There is currently not enough data to indicate whether or not a higher number of antibodies indicates a stronger immune response or a greater level of immunity. Important: these tests are available for people aged over 18 only. Please collect and post your sample to us Monday-Thursday, to avoid delays over the weekend. In a small number of cases, it may not always be possible to provide a result, please see our terms and conditions for details. Understanding your vaccine immunity test result The difference in antibody levels between individuals is not currently well understood. The range of positive values that can be measured by our vaccine immunity test is from 0.8 U/mL to 25,000 U/mL (U stands for units). We see values across this range and above. The presence of any detectable antibody i.e. a positive test, is associated with protection from a severe form of COVID-19. Beyond this, there is currently not enough evidence to relate antibody levels to a level of immune response or immunity from COVID-19. There are several trials ongoing that we hope will provide a range of antibody values post-vaccination and their relationship to immunity, but this information is not currently available. Source: https://monitormyhealth.org.uk/covid19-antibody-and-vaccine-immunity-test/

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Class Action Lawsuit

If you went in for a procedure under anesthesia and woke up irreparably sick or disabled, consider what might have happened while you were sedated.

The administration of COVID-19 vaccine injections to individuals while under sedation has sparked legal and ethical controversies. Cases involving unauthorized or improperly consented vaccinations during medical procedures have led some individuals to file lawsuits, alleging violations of informed consent, medical negligence, and, in some instances, personal injury. This article explores the legal considerations, grounds for lawsuits, and potential outcomes for plaintiffs who allege harm or improper conduct related to receiving COVID-19 vaccines while under sedation. Key Legal Issues Lack of Informed Consent Informed consent is a fundamental principle in medical ethics and law. Before administering any treatment or vaccine, healthcare providers must: Explain the procedure, its purpose, potential risks, and alternatives.

Ensure the patient understands and voluntarily agrees to the treatment. If a patient was vaccinated while under sedation without prior knowledge or consent, this could constitute a violation of their rights and form the basis of a lawsuit. Medical Negligence Medical negligence may occur if the vaccination was improperly administered or led to adverse effects due to: Lack of proper monitoring post-vaccination.

Failure to evaluate the patient’s medical history for contraindications.

Improper storage or handling of the vaccine. Battery and Unauthorized Treatment Administering a vaccine without explicit patient consent could also be considered medical battery, as it involves unauthorized physical contact. Ethical Concerns These cases often raise ethical questions about the responsibilities of medical professionals to prioritize patient autonomy and ensure transparency in medical decision-making. Grounds for Filing a Lawsuit Violation of Informed Consent Patients must prove they did not provide informed consent for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sedation and that this lack of consent constitutes a breach of their rights. Adverse Effects or Injuries Plaintiffs who experienced adverse effects or complications after the vaccination may have stronger claims if they can demonstrate a causal link between the vaccine and their injuries. Emotional Distress Even if no physical harm occurred, unauthorized vaccination can result in emotional distress, leading to claims for non-economic damages. Potential Damages Economic Damages Medical Expenses: Costs related to treating adverse effects or complications from the vaccination.

Lost Income: Compensation for time missed from work due to medical issues. Non-Economic Damages Pain and Suffering: Compensation for physical discomfort and emotional distress.

Loss of Autonomy: Damages for the violation of the plaintiff’s right to make informed medical decisions. Punitive Damages In cases involving gross negligence or willful misconduct, courts may award punitive damages to deter similar actions in the future. Legal Considerations Vaccine Mandates and Public Health Policies Lawsuits related to COVID-19 vaccinations are complex due to the public health context. Courts may weigh the broader public health benefits of vaccination against individual claims of harm. Statute of Limitations Product liability and medical malpractice claims are subject to state-specific statutes of limitations. Filing a claim promptly is crucial to avoid missing the legal deadline. Immunity Protections for Vaccine Manufacturers Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, vaccine manufacturers are generally immune from lawsuits related to COVID-19 vaccines, except in cases involving willful misconduct. This protection does not extend to healthcare providers, who may still be held liable for negligence or lack of informed consent. Steps to File a Lawsuit Consult an Attorney: Seek legal advice from a medical malpractice or personal injury attorney experienced in vaccine-related cases. Document Evidence: Collect medical records, proof of vaccination, and any communications with healthcare providers regarding consent. File Your Claim: Your attorney will draft and file the lawsuit, outlining the alleged violations and damages sought. Engage in Discovery: Both sides exchange evidence and build their cases. Negotiate Settlement: Many cases are resolved through settlement negotiations, avoiding the uncertainty of a trial. Proceed to Trial (if necessary): If a settlement cannot be reached, the case will go to trial, where a judge or jury will decide the outcome. Notable Cases and Precedents While cases specific to COVID-19 vaccine administration under sedation are relatively new, past legal precedents in medical consent and vaccine-related litigation provide insights: Unauthorized Vaccinations: Courts have historically awarded damages in cases where patients received treatments or procedures without proper consent, particularly when adverse effects occurred.

Medical Battery Claims: Successful claims often hinge on proving that the treatment was not life-saving or immediately necessary. Challenges in Proving a Case Establishing Causation: Plaintiffs must prove that the vaccination caused the alleged harm or distress.

Navigating Legal Immunities: The PREP Act limits certain claims against vaccine manufacturers, requiring strategic legal approaches to focus on healthcare provider negligence. Conclusion Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while under sedation without informed consent raises significant legal and ethical concerns. Patients affected by such actions may have grounds to pursue lawsuits against healthcare providers for violating their rights. Consulting an experienced attorney is essential for understanding the complexities of these cases and seeking appropriate compensation for any harm or distress caused. References U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2024). Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act Overview. Retrieved from https://www.hhs.gov

American Medical Association. (2024). Ethics in Medical Decision-Making. Retrieved from https://www.ama-assn.org

FindLaw. (2024). Informed Consent and Medical Battery. Retrieved from https://www.findlaw.com

King Law. (2024). COVID-19 Vaccine Lawsuits: Legal Rights and Compensation. Retrieved from https://kinglawfirm.com/covid-vaccine-lawsuits

Buckfire Law. (2024). Medical Malpractice Claims Related to Vaccinations. Retrieved from https://buckfirelaw.com/vaccine-lawsuits Source: https://www.personalinjurysandiego.org/topics/covid-19-vaccine-injections-while-under-sedation-lawsuit/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I was hoping that the class action would be against the Covid jab injuries, so this entire subject caught me by surprise.

I know that lawyers make the biggest bucks from class action lawsuits, so I don't know why they need to ask for donations.

No one is talking about this, and you can see that there are very few Likes and Comments. Goodness knows that I am quite ashamed of the medical profession and most especially, of any anesthesiologist who would perform battery upon a patient by injecting them with a Covid jab while sedated or under anesthesia - no malpractice insurance should cover a crime such as this!

And YES, I told them how to get your blood tested for past Covid infection (SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies) versus the jab (Spike Protein Antibodies). Every doctor on Twitter/X knows this. It seems that Atty. Mendenhall has something more (and possibly better) but he is keeping it close to his chest and not informing people of what is now available - maybe he doesn't know. I sent him a Direct Message in this regard.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™