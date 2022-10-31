A report from Police On Guard, regarding Canadian surgeons “all across Canada” actually injecting anesthetized and unconsented patients has arisen.

See this image, posted about 3 days ago:

The above post references reported objections from Operating Room Nurses, with physicians ordering them to give a COVID shot to anesthestetized surgical patients without their consent. Perhaps it is the surgeons who are telling them to step aside. Certainly, surgeons know how to do their own injections. As an anesthesiologist, I would never do that, and I would call the Charge Nurse and my Department Chair from the Operating Room if the surgeon even tried to do that. I would stand in front of the nurse, because my obligation is to protect my patient.

As an anesthesiologist, I know there are 2 doctors in the room: the surgeon and the anesthesiologists. Each has equal authority to give an OR nurse an order.

MD anesthesiologists are not “under” a surgeon - they are independed of them but generally both are amiable in the operating room.

Some surgeons only work with one anesthesiologist, many times for years or decades. Other surgeons in a large academic teaching hospital would get whichever anesthesiologist is “assigned” to the case, which would not generally be on the schedule until the day prior to surgery. Depending on the state, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CNRA) who is certified to deliver anesthesia may do so under the license of the surgeon; in that case, no anesthesiologist MD may be required to be present or available. A CRNA may have trouble standing up to a surgeon, especially without the backing of the OR nurse. The OR nurses are never on their own, and always have an anesthesiologist with them.

It is up to the anesthesiologist to keep the patient safe while under anesthesia.

Please take my poll, share this article, and let me know if this is new to you. I am leaving comments open to everyone on this article, in the hopes that you can help explain any news on this.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think that operating rooms are an extension of hospitals. It will be interesting to see what the poll shows. and I anticipate this is new news. But people will start asking around and inquiring of their friends going into or coming out of surgery such questions as whether they may get a shot under anesthesia.

In California, despite many grassroots efforts to increase public awareness, we see that AB 2098 that passed because Governor Newsom signed it on the last day, Septamber 30, 2022.

And he knew exactly what he was doing, because he said so in making fun of Florida’s Republican leaders:

“… coming after doctors like it’s the Salem witch trials.”

TRUTH: If you never heard this before, pull up a chair:

They know exactly what they are doing.

We need to stick together and keep protecting ourselves.

This is the Time to Band Together as Americans to Stand up for Our Rights

