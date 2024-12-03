Here Are My 3 Top Picks for Donations

1. EMERGENCY RV

EmergencyRV.org

Give: https://givebutter.com/EmergencyRV

A small family-run nonprofit charitable organization, which allows your RV donation to be tax deductible. They match up donations with people who need it.

Source: https://x.com/EmergencyRv/status/1864049042067513691

2. OPERATION SHELTER

This is a VERY legitimate organization run by Shawn Hendrix, whose phone number and email address I have. He has been boots-on-the-ground from the beginning.

Shawn does run RV donations through a nonprofit and you can request a tax-deductible receipt. I have a copy of the tax-exempt IRS letter.

Connect with him on Twitter @TheShawnHendrix. Install the X app on your cell, then you can either tweet him or send him a Direct Message (DM).

He can send a driver for pickup. And he has paid drivers’ per diem, which includes hotel and food. He does a video of RV deliveries, showing proof that your donation went exactly into the hands that need it.

To donate on GSG: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=OperationShelter

If you need a tax donation receipt, it is available. I will do a separate article featuring Shawn soon:).

3. PATRIOT SURVIVAL TACTICAL TEAM

Source: https://x.com/The_Captain1968

Ralph has received a lot of serious THREATS for posting on Twitter that an 18-month old died of hypothermia in the Appalachians. Some include looking for his car. He has reportedly had death threats, even for his upcoming Candlelight Vigil tomorrow night.

I have had lots of awful statements calling me a liar, saying I’m still brain injured, etc.. I have spared you the troubles but you can see my profile and the comment threads. I have muted a lot of people, so I am trying not to read any of them.

Please remain in prayer for both of us, but especially Ralph. I am to hear back from our contact tonight on the witness(es) and hopefully, will get a statement.

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank you for bringing us together! We Praise Your Holy Name and thank you for all the volunteers working to help survivors after Hurricane Helene. We also pray for Hurricane Milton and those after the fires in Lahaina.

Bless us so we can bless others! Bring us Your blessings so we can turn right around and bless others with them!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

