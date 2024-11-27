As seen above, Steve Harvey asked Woody’s daughter Luna,

What did you think when your Dad told you that you were going to drive across the country to give away some RVs?

And Luna answered,

“God and Santa will be so proud of us.”

James “Woody” Faircloth runs EmergencyRV with his beautiful daughter Luna, who is now 12 years old, helping along. This is a charitable foundation that provides urgently needed shelter to first responders and victims of wildfires or other natural disasters.

Here is little cutie Luna, delivering to Hawaii at age 6!

Woody says this is not him; it’s another volunteer - and I just want to squeeze Luna! She is well on her way to being a fine young lady!

The Official Nonprofit Status

EmergencyRV started under the official name RV4Campfire Inc. They have since changed their public name because operations occur throughout the entire country.

The Origin: Paradise, California Fire

EmergencyRV.org was initially established by Woody in response to the deadly and massive November, 2018 wildfire that decimated the entire city of Paradise, California. This horrific event left over 50,000 displaced residents.

The goal? To provide shelter to both first responders and victims of natural disasters. See below how his organization donated an RV to a single mom of three children. This is sure to warm your heart!

CNN Covers Woody and Luna, Heroes for Lahaina

After seeing families lose their homes to California's worst wildfire, Woody Faircloth is delivering refurbished RVs to displaced survivors as they rebuild their lives. Source: https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2019/08/08/cnnheroes-faircloth-mixed.cnn

Woody and Luna Help Lahaina

Via Colorado to San Diego, then to Hawaii, Woody and his daughter delivered FIVE RVs to the needy in Hawaii.

EmergencyRV Donors: Firefighters Donate to Hawaii Fires

Here, ABC World News picks up on the story:

A father-daughter duo has made their way from Denver, CO to San Diego, CA, and is now on a ship to Maui to deliver five RVs to survivors displaced by the devastating fires on the island.



Upon arrival to San Diego with 5 RVs for Hawaii, Luna greets the ABC World News crewman, David.

In the end, a grand total of 8 RVs were delivered! :





Saturday, November 23, 2024: A Delivery is en Route to West North Carolina

A Beautiful Gift to A Beautiful Family

Above: Over this weekend, this beautiful RV was en route to WNC, donated to a young family who have a child with autism. Great work, Emergency RV!

EmergencyRV Donors: Scott and Pat from Loveland, CO

This video was made on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Scott: “What could be better than this, to go to somebody that really needs it! We decided we would rather donate it than try to sell it.”

Thank you, Scott and Pat!

E.J. At Eddie’s Engine Service, LLC

Sometimes after donation, an RV needs a bit of work. Look at this lovely gentleman in Commerce City, Colorado, who performed repair work on an Emergency RV donation just over the last week:

Donors from Colorado gifted this RV, which required several repairs. And what did E.J. do? Watch the 19 second video; you'll be glad you did.

How It Works

Whatever you do, and to prevent human tragedies including death, never donate an RV that isn't in good order. In this regard, these are the issues to specifically address, such as:

A clear title

Good tires

A fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector

Empty black and grey tanks

Written permission from any property owner

Working windows

Appliances that work

Do it the right way, or don’t do it

Avoid creating problems for the recipient family

This is especially important, given the RV fiasco that contributed to the death of a toddler. A title error is entirely preventable.

You Can Take Action

If you have an RV that is in good working order that you would like to donate to provide shelter for a disaster survivor in need, this section is for you.

Click this button and fill out the RV Intake Form:

DONATE AN RV OR CAMPER

Woody may be out in the field delivering an RV to a family in WNC, and he will get back to you ASAP. No worries!

