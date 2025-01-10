Would you run into that house ⬆️ to save a life?

Source: https://x.com/bodycamvideos_/status/1874927645248659601?s=46

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and found 4 children sleeping inside and alerted them. Three of the children made it out on their own. The fourth child was taken out by the unknown person, who then jumped out of a second-story window to escape the fire. The person was reportedly severely injured and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. WLFI will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: https://www.wlfi.com/news/one-injured-saving-children-from-morning-house-fire/article_69c079ea-012c-11ed-a5d1-db8d418541ab.html

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Local hero Nick Bostic is one of 15 people this year to receive the Carnegie Hero Fund award. The Carnegie Hero Fund is recognizing 15 civilians who risked serious injury or death to save others. That's according to a news release from the organization. Bostic will receive the Carnegie Medal, given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism, But Nick Bostic's story started long before the house fire Summer of 2022. Nick Bostic spoke with News 18 and opened up about the many battles he’s overcome and what all he has accomplished since saving someone’s life. Nick says since the fire he has “had a child, his name is Bryston Lee Bostic he’s going on three months now. I am a year and two three months sober. I was about two months sober prior to the fire accident from methamphetamine, I'd been doing it since I was 18.” In July of 2022 Nick Bostic without hesitation ran into a burning house fire and saved a 3 year old girl. Overcoming many battles in his life, like addiction, has taught him that life isn’t easy but doing the right thing is. ”That’s why I was able to bounce back a little bit. Because I have experience falling on my face and that's kind of what helped shape me into who I am. If you fall just get back up and go as hard as you can until you’re out of breath,” Nick said. Nick goes on to mention that because of the support of the community following the fire he has been able to pursue dreams that, at one point in his life, he never thought would be possible. “I’m just going to keep being me and I appreciate everybody for this opportunity and the support. It really opened some doors and dreams of mine that now I can actually pursue and I see the light on the other side that I see is obtainable…Since everything has changed in my life I am working on opening a shop. I am working on obtaining an LLC and we are going to be doing custom automotive insulations.” Another dream Nick has always had is to be a police officer. He said he plans to apply to serve the Lafayette community very soon and through all of the trials and tribulations he's always known one thing for certain. “It’s in my blood to defend and protect and it’s kind of my job in life. I tried to commit suicide three times in my life and I never could understand why God didn’t take me and now I figured it out. So now I am wanting to do something with my life while I still got it.” Source: https://www.wlfi.com/news/local-hero-nick-bostic-opens-up-after-receiving-national-award/article_1b38243a-cd0a-11ed-84ce-9bdc036245cd.html

What I Really Think

Surely, God was with Nick, and he was born for such a time as this!

We all need a hero, especially these days when heroes seem hard to come by (and in light of the lady left to burn in the NY train car).

And to think that this young man almost committed suicide three times, was an amphetamine addict, yet happened to be delivering pizza in that early morning hour…

God turned him into an angel!

May all his dreams come true!

P.S. We don't know anything about where the parents were on this fateful night, but I bet they never left their children home alone again.

Let Us Pray

Thank You, God,

For the miracle of life. For turning us into Your angels on earth, and for showing us what a difference one life can make.

We pray for Nick to continue his journey of service to humanity. May all his dreams come true, may his family be blessed.

Help us be like him, not focused on our lives, but on the lives of others, we pray.

Maybe we aren't meant to be in newspapers or magazines, news reels or receive medals of valor.

But we know that You have a plan and a purpose for our lives through Christ Jesus. May He continue to reign inside our hearts, and may the Holy Spirit ever continue to speak to us in that still, soft voice.

Thank You for working in us. We thank You for the New Year and all the opportunities we have to continually offer our lives in service to Your kingdom.

Use us, form us, and bless our work towards Your Kingdom. Make a way, for only You are the Waymaker and the Promise Keeper.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

