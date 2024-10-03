A portion of your paid subscription will now go to help hurricane victims. Thank you for being so caring and kind. 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️

MercuryOne.org is one organization that gives 100%, associated with Glenn Beck and 10 years experience including that with the Hawaii fires. They are at: https://mercuryone.org

Trump praised Samaritan’s Purse for arriving first in many locations, including Valdosta, Georgia. They are at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org

If you know of any other good charities helping our brothers and sisters, please post a link in the comments, or you can privately message me.

GOVERNORS OFFICES AND FEMA NUMBERS OF THE STATES THAT ARE NOT ALLOWING WE THE PEOPLE TO HELP HURRICANE HELENE VICTIMS!

I will interject with some state updates.

➡️❗️Day 5 and still over 1M without electricity or means of communications in S. Carolina, Georgia, N. Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17267

North Carolina

North Carolina - Gov. Roy Cooper (919) 814-2000

Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17269

N. Carolina, Yesterday

Here's a Facebook update from a citizen who says that the N. Carolina government is not helping, just yesterday:

Source: https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=836793088611648&vanity=thicc30abroker

Georgia - Gov. Brian Kemp (404) 656-1776

NOTE: In the second video below, Trump addressed Valdosta, Georgia, Trump stated the Governor of Georgia still has not yet spoken to Biden, and has been trying to get through.

Trump just arrived at the Emergency Management Agency in Valdosta, Georgia, to engage with all the first responders working to save lives. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is somewhere laughing and thinking of a new fake accent to use.

This is what a real leader looks like.

Source: https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1840812548607905955?s=46

Video Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/268329

Here, Trump lists a bunch of politicians and city workers who have been helpful:

⬆️ A highly recommended video of Trump's address to Valdosta, Georgia. In part:

"To every family that has been displaced here in Georgia, in North Carolina, and throughout the region, our hearts are with you in this hour of need. You are in our prayers today, and throughout all the long weeks that lay ahead. We love you—we are with you—and we will be back again and again…"

He gave a moment of silence for prayer for those who have died. They brought trucks of food and water, and trucks with fuel. Trump praised Samaritan’s Purse for being outstanding first responders.

Tennessee - Gov. Bill Lee (615) 741-2001 FEMA District Office Region 4 770-220-5200

From Julian Assange’s Telegram

“The Deep State US Inc. Biden/Harris Administration and FEMA was threatening people with arrest for trying to help Hurricane Helene Victims after little or no Government response to the disaster for the last six days. Helene was suspected to have been man made by the Deep State Cabal.

A Tennessee Resident said that FEMA was sending out text messages telling everyone not to help neighbors in need. It read “We don’t want you to donate money or items to anyone but us. Only get your instructions from us and only listen to us.”

I say just ask Maui disaster victims (or victims of any disaster for that matter) how that worked out for them – how much FEMA took advantage of them.

Speaking of corrupt Federal assistance: The FBI just announced they found human meat in the Cabal owned McDonald’s Fast Food meat supply. What they didn’t say was that since at least 2015 – for nine long years – they have known about the meat of children being in the meat supply of US fast food restaurants and the FBI, FDA, and USDA has done nothing about it.

Deep State related Hurricane Helene and McDonalds human meat being forced on the public was just the beginning. A Near Death of Civilization Event – perhaps a Nuclear World War III – has been designed by the Deep State to cause chaos, panic and fear-mongering in their desperate attempt to maintain control. For generations the Luciferian elites, with their pedophile parties and child sacrificing in a twisted desire for power, have used war to create chaos so they could escape accountability,

While the Deep State Cabal Elites were trying to drag us into another global conflict, the White Hats were relentlessly working to prevent it. Taking over the Mainstream News satellites will erase the Cabal’s grip on information, exposing every lie. The real power, though, lays in the Global Alliance’s complete restructuring of the global financial system from a World dominated by Rothschild-controlled banks to a transparent gold/asset-backed system owned by The People.

There will be no November 2024 U.S. Election due to the Near Death of Civilization Event that was expected to cause chaos throughout the US. During the Event Trump and the US Military were set to seize power. Among their long To Do List was the taking down of the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Deep State Intelligence Agencies, plus restructuring of the Three Branches of US Government – US Presidential Administration, Congress and Supreme Court.

You can do something about helping victims of Hurricane Helene. Though, I suggest no contributions to the Red Cross as your money could go straight to the Cabal – they run it. Just ask victims of the Cabal designed Maui disaster. Their equal sided Red Cross was the same symbol as the Mark of Cain.”

Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

The Tennessee Army National Guard Left Just Before the Storm Hit

Video Clips

Source: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/938319/tennessee-army-national-guard-task-force-deployment-send-off

The Tenneessee Military Press Release

It's very simple. Call the Governor's offices and you'll more than likely get a staffer...ask when Supplies and Food will get delivered. [They'll more than likely push you off to FEMA]. Then tell them, I read online that people are trying to deliver food, supplies, baby food and your government is threatening to arrest them! ARRESTING PEOPLE TRYING TO HELP SAVE LIVES!!! Then tell them: Trucks are getting tires slashed. (FEMA office will hate you, but oh well).

I am not sure why they would tell us to lie, and I disagree with that.

Then tell them...People that voted for the Governor are dying!!! That usually shuts them up! Then call you US Rep and leave the same message! We don't trust our Government, but I had a group of die hard Surfers do this last year (Maui Fire Massacre) and it made our government finally cave! They need to give the PEOPLE Answers! GOD BLESS YOU ALL FOR HELPING OUT!! Source: https://t.me/c/1701876489/23408

To Help by Donating

MercuryOne.org

SamaritansPurse.org

Please add more:

