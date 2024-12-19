Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. NOTE: If you share any Substack article to Twitter/X, it will downregulate your account. That’s their algorithm. To avoid that, post the Title, Subtitle, Author, and then quote any part of the article. Then Tweet it. And then go to your own thread (bottom left speech bubble) and post the link! Separate the post from the link 👌 ❤️ OK to take a screenshot of any of my images, quote any of my content 🤗