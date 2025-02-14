In Your Arms Again
by Lindsay Mae
Last night, Ed’s daughter, Lindsay Mae, surprised us by texting us a link to her brand new YouTube song.
She wrote it, sings it, and also plays the piano.
Enjoy!
NOTE: If you are sad because you lost someone, maybe wait until you are alone. While we were all at my sister’s house two Christmas’ ago, Lindsay sang this song to us - my sister and I were just balling good tears!
Thank you for listening and sharing. I am proud to bring this to you, and I hope you enjoy it!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Beautiful! Tears of joy.
What a beautiful song! She sounds like a professional singer. This one should go viral as a number one hit. I love it.