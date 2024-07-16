David Dutch

From ThePostmillennial.com:

One of the two men injured during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania has been identified as David Dutch of New Kensington, a town 26 miles to the south. The 57-year-old Marine veteran was struck twice, once in the liver and once in the chest when 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire at Trump with crowd behind him at the rally. He has since underwent surgery.



Dutch has been placed in a medically induced coma, however he is in stable condition, per the New York Post. 74-year-old James Copenhaver is also in stable condition. A third attendee, 50-year-old retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, succumbed to his injuries after being shot while protecting his family from the rounds. He explained that Dutch "has had one surgery and undergoing another this morning. He is currently in an induced coma. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. I am sure there will be lots of angst and anger at this news but please be careful how you express it, verbally or physically will not help but prayers and compassion do."

Dutch was appointed commandant of Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1416 in 2023. Following the shooting, a number of fundraisers were launched via GoFundMe to help the victims. The largest and President Trump-authorized fund for the victims has raised nearly $4 million, four times its original goal. Another set up to support Comperatore's family has raised nearly $1 million after setting the goal of $7,000. Source: https://thepostmillennial.com/marine-vet-in-medically-induced-coma-upgraded-to-stable-condition-after-being-shot-during-trump-assassination-attempt

James Copenhaver

Pennsylvania State Police identified the other injured man who remains hospitalized and in stable condition as 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, PA.

“These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues.” Governor Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Corey Comperatore. The Governor also extends the prayers of all Pennsylvanians to the two Pennsylvanians who remain hospitalized and their families. Source: https://www.pa.gov/en/agencies/psp/newsroom/pennsylvania-state-police-identify-victims-shot-during-attempted.html

Update on Corey Competatore

We wrote about Corey Comperatore here.

This video at the right of the stage is circulating on Twitter/X, showing what is believed to be Comperatore’s body. In the chaos, an officer yanks his arm and appears to express no concern other than getting the body off the stand.

Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1813046793720242276?s=46

LET US PRAY

Source: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Jesus

Father God,

Almighty Fortress, Rock of All Ages. We pray for the families whose lives were so affected a couple days ago. We ask for You to bless them and give them Your comfort.

For the injured, we ask a special blessing of healing and peace. May their wounds be mended, spirits be lifted, and homes be blessed with the strength of their families.

May You shine Your light and love upon the cities and neighborhoods. May Your followers bring spirituality and comfort to others, and may the entire nation repent before You.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app