Corey Comperatore, a former volunteer fire chief from Pennsylvania, was identified as the victim in the shooting incident at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at the Butler Farm Showgrounds in Pennsylvania. Reports indicate that Comperatore was shielding his daughter from the gunfire when he was fatally shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Just six minutes into his speech Saturday, Trump, the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee, said a bullet pierced part of his ear when a gunman opened fire at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Corey Comperatore, victim of the fatal shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania July 13 2024.

Comperatore was killed and two others were critically injured, according to the Secret Service. The shooter was neutralized and killed by Secret Service personnel responding to the incident.

Comperatore was sitting behind the former president, who was injured in the attack.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a press conference Sunday that the father of two "died a hero" after diving on top of his family. "He dove protecting his family. Took a bullet for them," Shapiro said.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night ... I just spoke to Corey's wife and his two daughters. Corey was a girl-dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Corey loved his family. He was an avid supporter of the former president and so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro told the outlet.

Corey's wife asked to share with all of you that Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect him last night at this rally. Corey was the best of us... May his memory be a blessing," Shapiro said.

Randy Reamer, president of Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, where Comperatore served as chief, spoke to Newsweek on Sunday, saying:

"Corey was a great guy, great to work with, fearless. He was a dedicated family man. He loved his family, talked about them often, loved his girls, wife, and his dogs, loved fishing, Reamer said in a phone interview. "He was a lifetime member and joined in 1994. He was a great mentor. He had so much knowledge of the fire service it was mind-boggling. He probably forgot more than most people know. It was great working with him."

In a since-removed social media post, Comperatore's daughter, Allyson Comperatore, paid tribute to her father, calling him "a real-life superhero."

"He was the best dad a girl could ever ask for. My sister and I never needed for anything .... He could talk and make friends with anyone.

"He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us", she wrote, noting that her family has lost "a selfless, loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend."

"And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be a day the changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than 24 hours ago," she wrote.

"Dad I love you so much there aren't enough words to express how deep that love goes."

Comperatore's sister paid tribute to her brother on social media saying:

"He was a hero that shielded his daughters," adding, "My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience...Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality."

