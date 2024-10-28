FEMA is at it again.

⬆️ Then WHY Is FEMA Confiscating Property?

FEMA Confiscation of Private Property 👇

⬆️ At 0:27 sec, the FEMA Inspector says that 12 years ago, he had to use a magnifying glass to read the fine print to see that the FEMA $ is really a “loan”.

He continues,

“… if you don't pay it back, they have a right to seize all your property.”

To be clear, Sassafrass clarifies and he answers,

“There's a contract that you sign BEFORE THE INSPECTOR STARTS HIS INSPECTION - you have to sign off on it - even for people who can't speak English - … if you take that money and you don't pay it back, after a year, they can seize your property at any point…”

Is he senile, stupid, or what? ⬆️ Is he speaking the truth? They're going to keep it up with all the weather modification?

No matter what, even if you are in an extremely precarious situation, pause.

Sassafras said,

“… If there's anything you have to sign, or a contract before you receive any assistance, make sure that you are well aware of what you are signing.”

UPDATES

More recently, a FEMA worker reportedly kicks up dust while speeding through a work zone. He's seen taking pictures on his iPad, and uses it to cover up his ID.

FEMA Applicants

FEMA Condemns a Home

⬆️.

“Fact Check”

A “Fact Check” article Says FEMA monies are not loans (which doesn't matter if they decline to give you the $750).

Source: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article293523249.html

A Call for FEMA Paperwork

I have asked for someone with FEMA papers to let us post them, so we can see all the fine print. If you know anyone who has current FEMA paperwork, please see if we can have a copy (without their name on it).

As always, read all the fine print before signing any paperwork!

And remember that any FEMA official you see can be a new trainee from TSA, the VA, or the Post Office who had "Surge Capacity Force" Training coordinated by DHS for FEMA (with little training):

