Thank you to Peter70x7 who alerted me to this and researched it.

Thankfully, they can't help themselves ~ they always tell you what they are going to do, before they do it.

There have been rumors of a cybersecurity attack before or on Election Day, November 5th.

Actually, it's more than a rumor, because Klaus Schwab pronounced that an “Era of Shock Events” will happen prior to elections.

Klaus Schwab Says ‘Era of Shock Events’ Is Coming Ahead of 2024 Election Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) just warned an “era of shock events” is coming ahead of the 2024 US election as the global elite prepare to unleash chaos in society. In a dystopian article, the WEF warns that citizens heading to the polls in November should be expecting “destabilizing events” including a “cyber pandemic – which is intentional,” the emergence of a “new global extremist group,” and fast-tracked climate change disasters including a sudden sea-level rise that will submerge an island nation. The globalist elite are desperate for elections in 2024 to go their way as they continue attempting to evade prosecution for crimes against humanity perpetrated in the post-pandemic era. In this context it is no surprise the WEF is warning us to “Look for global risks to be further exacerbated by unexpected, destabilizing shock events.” What are the global elite planning? Perhaps the most concerning line in the article is in reference to intentional cybersecurity attacks. Given Klaus Schwab’s longstanding interest in unleashing a “devastating cyber attack” on the world, this warning should not be taken lightly. Referencing the Crowdstrike global cybersecurity outage in July, the WEF said “Imagine if a bad actor did this – on purpose and on an even grander scale?” Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/klaus-schwab-says-era-of-shock-events-is-coming-ahead-of-2024-election/

Recent Cyber Attacks

October 7, 2024

Cyberattack hits US water utility, affecting 14 million customers https://san.com/cc/cyberattack-hits-us-water-utility-affecting-14-million-customers/ American Water Works, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the United States, reported a cyberattack on Monday, Oct. 7. The breach impacted more than 14 million customers across 14 states and 18 military installations. The Camden, a New Jersey-based company, said it detected unauthorized activity within its computer networks on Oct. 3, prompting immediate protective measures, including shutting down certain systems to contain the breach. The company is working with third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate the incident and determine its full scope. The cyberattack comes as U.S. officials express increasing concern over vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Cuba has been Without Power for the Last Four Days

Seventy percent of Cuba’s population now has power, four days after a nationwide blackout triggered by the collapse of the island’s largest power plant, and as the country recovers from Hurricane Oscar, the government said Tuesday. “This morning, 70.89 percent of customers in Cuba have power,” the energy ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it was working to restore service to more people. The lights went out for the Communist-run country’s 11 million people on Friday after the collapse of the Antonio Guiteras plant, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Havana, which crippled the entire power grid. The situation was complicated by the passage of Oscar, which struck Cuba on Sunday as a Category 1 storm. At least six people have died as a result of the hurricane, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Cuba is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since the breakup of key ally the Soviet Union in the early 1990s — marked by soaring inflation and shortages of basic goods. The island’s electricity is generated by eight aging coal-fired power plants, some of which have broken down or are under maintenance, as well as seven floating plants leased from Turkish companies and a raft of diesel-powered generators. Authorities tried to restore the grid over the weekend, but it repeatedly failed. – Instability threat – Electricity supplies were restored to much of the capital — home to two million people — but some residents outside Havana were still waiting. “Of course I’m happy!” Olga Gomez, a 59-year-old housewife in Havana, said after the lights came back on. “I have an elderly senile mother of 85 and an autistic son. It’s very difficult when there’s no power,” she told AFP. With concerns of instability on the rise, Diaz-Canel warned Sunday that his government would not tolerate attempts to “disturb public order.” In July 2021, blackouts sparked an unprecedented outpouring of public anger, with thousands of Cubans taking to the street and chanting slogans including “Freedom!” and “We are hungry.” Diaz-Canel blamed the problems on Cuba’s difficulties in acquiring fuel for its power plants, which he attributed to the tightening during Donald Trump’s presidency of a six-decade-long US trade embargo. The government pledged that everyone would have electricity by late Tuesday. Authorities have suspended classes and many business activities until Wednesday, with only hospitals and essential services remaining operational. Source: https://insiderpaper.com/70-of-cubas-population-has-power-back-after-blackout/

The Department of Homeland Security Plans Cybersecurity Exercise on Election Day

Cyberattacks could come from within. DHS is holding a “large scale cybersecurity exercise” in Fulton County, Georgia - on Election Day.

Here's the Department of Homeland Security for you:

Buckle down and be sure to have stored water, food, candles and flashlights, medical supplies, guns, and ammunition for any emergency. Plan to be without power for a day … or 90 days.

DHS Petitions All Federal Employees to Get “Surge Capacity Force” Training

They get full time, regular pay and this includes people who work for the VA Medical System, TSA, and all Federal employees.

Here's a hotel banner:

Source: https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Portals/10/CG-1/cg121/docs/pdf/Surge%20Capacity%20Force%20FAQs.pdf?ver=akzyfWe4mukF7bVsJRL24Q==

Source: https://www.dhs.gov/surge-capacity-force

The Optional Training.FEMA.gov/is/ site shows 195 Courses

Source: https://training.fema.gov/is/

FEMA Course Brochure

Source: https://training.fema.gov/is/docs/fema_emi_independent-study-brochure_10-3-2024.pdf

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I won't be surprised by power outages and internet breakdowns. And one of my friends tells me that his brother told him that there's already a pile of bricks in his downtown city center (similar to those brought in prior to other riots).

I won't be surprised if Feds disguise themselves as citizens to instigate civil unrest.

And I won't be shocked if lethal force is attempted or used for a “perceived” threat. We still have the Constitution but arguing that may not be practical.

I will do my best to surround myself with good people and appropriate tools for survival. Even still, there are many recent disasters that no one could predict or prepare for, and there are WEF-related threats of more.

So I will continue to inform. And I will keep my eyes on the things above. Because nothing that they can do or say will ever make me deny my Lord and my God, your Lord and your God.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Thank You for giving us everlasting life through Your Son Our Lord, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Thank You that He died on the cross for our sins so that we could be reinstated to perfection that allows us to be with You.

Forgive us our sins. Protect us from harm, but whatever lies ahead, Lord, we are in the spiritual battle and will so remain!

Keep our swords sharpened, and let us fight the good fight! And when it is all done, thank You for keeping us under Your wings forevermore, for the new heaven and the new earth.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

