Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it.

BREAKING: New audio from the Las Vegas Police Department reports a medical emergency involving Joe Biden.

The question is again being raised.

A new Joe Biden “conspiracy theory” is making waves, and it's actually very interesting.

Apparently, the president has experienced an unexpected growth spurt at the age of 81.

After disappearing, the president has reappeared seemingly taller than ever, as footage shows him towering over his colleagues.

Official data states Biden is 6 feet tall, but when seen next to Benjamin Netanyahu, who is nearly the same height, Biden appears gigantic.

Camera angles can distort perspective, but this instance looks like a safe side-by-side comparison.

Is this version of Joe Biden the same as the last? This sudden and apparent boost in his height has people seriously asking this.

Source: @Vigilant_News