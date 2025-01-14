Thank you for asking about my husband, Ed, after his surgery for bladder cancer yesterday. I cannot tell you how horrible it was to be inside a hospital yet at the same time, how your prayers leveled everything off! He is now CANCER FREE and waiting to get the Foley catheter and ureter stent out, probably tomorrow (then he can cook me dinner lol;). On to a more serious topics:

I recently received this email:

Margaret, It is one of the most evil bills we've ever seen. Now we face a critical deadline to DEFEAT it. One state passed a law that could allow babies to be killed up to 28 days AFTER birth. By using the word "perinatal" (which is the period that includes up to a month after a baby is born) instead of "prenatal" (before birth), the law legalizes infanticide. We warned of the absolute horrors this Planned Parenthood-sponsored bill would unleash. Now, as new legislative sessions open, other states WILL ATTEMPT TO LEGALIZE infanticide. We've taken action, not only filing at state Supreme Courts nationwide to defend life, but we've been aggressively fighting on Capitol Hill. The Senate's new pro-life leadership has JUST scheduled a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act for NEXT WEEK. For years, Schumer did Planned Parenthood's bidding and blocked the vote, BUT NOT TODAY. This bill will REQUIRE doctors to administer lifesaving medical care to any baby who is born, including abortion survivors. But we urgently need you to take action with us BEFORE the vote. Jordan Sekulow

Every year babies are born alive, despite attempted abortions.

Some are left to die without the medical care that could save them.

Others are killed by abortionists like Kermit Gosnell, who was convicted of killing babies born alive after botched abortions.

In fact, one state just passed a barbaric "perinatal" infanticide bill that could legalize infanticide.

Every baby deserves a chance at life. Every baby deserves medical care and legal protections.

We are demanding Congress pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to administer lifesaving medical care to any baby who is born, including abortion survivors.

But the abortion lobby will not allow any restriction on abortion whatsoever.

These babies need your voice NOW.

Demand legal protection and medical care for these defenseless babies.

Petition To Demand Congress Pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

WHAT I REALLY THINK

As we go about our days, another law is about to be passed, one that hurts babies or children, the elders, or the disabled.

This one irks me to no end, and it is a disgrace to the medical profession that any medical person would MURDER a newborn who refused to be MURDERED by abortion.

WHAT KIND OF DOCTOR DOES THAT?

One that is narcissistic, one that thinks that he or she is God. One who doesn’t care about life any more, one who has depraved delights that come from the devil.

It’s no wonder people HATE doctors, especially those who do abortions, and ESPECIALLY those who do late-term abortions. It has led one man to kill.

I found this November 2016 story on Scott Roeder, a 51-year-old Kansas City man who was charged with murder of a Kansas abortion doctor, George Tiller. He is seen in this booking photograph (Reuters):

The man who seven years ago ambushed and fatally shot one of the few U.S. doctors performing late-term abortions was given a more lenient sentence Wednesday of at least 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. At a surprise resentencing hearing, prosecutors withdrew their request that Scott Roeder serve at least 50 years before parole eligibility. Roeder also was sentenced to an additional two years for aggravated assault for threatening two church ushers as he fled. "I was really shocked about today," Roeder said in a jailhouse phone call to The Associated Press after the hearing. "I was glad obviously to hear the sentence reduced, but I was looking forward to being another voice for the unborn — so I was disappointed in that respect." He said he knew the consequences of his actions going in and has "no regrets" because children have been saved because of him. Roeder was convicted in January 2010 of premeditated first-degree murder for the shooting death of Dr. George Tiller as he was serving as an usher in the foyer of the doctor's church in Wichita on May 31, 2009. Tiller's murder was among the most notorious acts of violence since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the procedure nationwide in 1973. It alarmed the abortion rights community and came as numerous conservative states, including Kansas, passed restrictions making it harder for women to obtain abortions. The hearing Wednesday came just days before Roeder was set to go before a jury on Monday for what had been anticipated to be a two-week sentencing hearing. Roeder's original life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years was among many vacated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that juries, not judges, must decide whether to increase punishment. Roeder, who suffers from prostate problems, looked much thinner than at his initial sentencing in 2010 and was subdued throughout the proceeding. He chose not make a courtroom statement before the judge pronounced his sentence. That was in contrast to the previous sentencing hearing that Roeder used as a forum to espouse at length on his anti-abortion views in an effort to justify his killing the doctor to save unborn babies. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said that the decision not to seek the added time was reached by prosecutors after examining Roeder's health, his expected life span and the likelihood of whether he would ever be released from prison alive. Tiller's family was also consulted, he said. Bennett told reporters after the hearing that "rather than putting the community and the victim's family and witnesses through another contested hearing" in order to extend a 58-year-old defendant's parole eligibility from 25 to 50 years, the state decided to withdraw the request. He cited the 58-year-old defendant's declining health and the unlikelihood of him living long enough to ever get out of prison. Bennett said the decision was made "in the best interest" of the community and Tiller's family. Bennett also read a statement from Tiller's family saying nothing will change the fact Tiller was assassinated, and the family continues to grieve his loss. The family cited the "very difficult and emotionally draining trial" in which Roeder was found guilty, and thanked people involved with ensuring it was a fair trial. Tiller's family said they had decided to support the sentence of a minimum 25 years in prison without parole. "With this legal closure, the Dr. George Tiller family will continue to heal and thrive and live fully in our communities," their statement said. The abortion rights group Trust Women, which opened a clinic in 2013 in the same facility where Tiller once practiced, said in a statement its staff is grateful the doctor's family has some measure of closure and healing. Its founder, Julie Burkhart, said Roeder deserves the maximum sentence allowed by law. "Dr. Tiller's assassination most certainly left a hole in the reproductive rights movement, but we remain committed to this critical work in his honor and memory," Burkhart said. Defense attorney Mark Rudy said after the hearing that he thinks his client is relieved it is over, and no appeal is planned. The defense has already lost on every other appeal issue and this is the minimum sentence Roeder could hope to receive, he said. Source: https://www.foxnews.com/us/man-who-killed-abortion-doctor-gets-more-lenient-sentence.amp

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We look to You for our salvation, and for that of babies in the womb who have no voice. May we support and defend them however possible. May our voices be heard throughout the U.S., so that Your principles may take precedence over those of old, WE PRAY!

We ask you to peacefully diminish the doctors who perform such heinous acts. Get rid of their clinics that sell organs on the black market, and fire all the staff. STOP THE KILLINGS, WE PRAY!

We know murder is wrong, Lord God. But Your hand was in Scott’s sentencing. We pray for Scott Roeder, and ask that you heal his body, help his time in jail, and return him to his family before death. ONLY YOU CAN DO THIS, LORD!

Let us not get used to these things and just pass them by, thinking that our voices have no merit or power. GIVE OUR VOICES YOUR POWER, HOLY GOD!

Make me a channel of Your peace, OH LORD! Where there is hatred, let me bring Your love. Where there is injury, Your pardon, Lord. Where there is doubt, true faith in You.

Make me a channel of Your peace. Where there is darkness, let me bring YOUR LIGHT.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

