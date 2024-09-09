Various oil refineries are targeted for theft by gangs from Cuba and Venezuela. | Photo by Michael Pointner on Unsplash

According to the memo obtained by LibsofTikTok, a Texas-based oil company issued a memo to employees warning them about security concerns from violent migrant gangs. Venezuelan gang members are using vehicles to run workers and witnesses off the road as they steal oil and diesel fuel. Per the memo: Industry peers and law enforcement in West Texas (WTX) are aware of a recent increase in organized criminal activity inclusive of violent crimes, gang activity and oil field thefts in and around WTX operational areas. Specifically, regional law enforcement and the FBI advised that gang members emanating from Cuba and Venezuela are organizing and working in concert to commit thefts within the Permian Basin. These individuals and groups are armed, violent in nature and will not hesitate to use force. Crimes associated with these groups include the theft of oil, diesel fuel, copper wire, and catalyst elements. Recent incidents have also included two assaults by water haulers who were attempting to steal oil from WTX oilfield sites. After the thieves were observed by witnesses who drove up to investigate, the thieves attempted to use their vehicles to run the witnesses off the road. In another incident, a thief, acting as a spotter and following a water hauler who had stolen oil, also attempted to run a witness off the road. There have been numerous reports of second vehicles acting as spotters for water haulers committing oil thefts. An industry peer provided the below snapshot of a video surveillance of an armed thief checking out an area before stealing diesel from the location. EXCLUSIVE: Texas-based oil company issued a memo to employees warning them about security concerns from violent migrant gangs. The gangs are allegedly attacking oil workers and attempting to steal oil, fuel, and copper from oil fields in Texas. pic.twitter.com/LeTDz2USya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2024 Earlier this year it was reported that Venezuelan gangs were terrorizing oil workers across the Permian Basin in West Texas. However, the Biden-Harris Regime is doing nothing is to stop them. Energy security is national security. ⛽️ Proud to be joined by West Texas law enforcement in the fight against oil theft across the Permian Basin. Don’t mess with Texas! pic.twitter.com/XJ9APvbWji — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 10, 2024 Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members are also taking over apartment complexes in Dallas, Aurora, Colorado and New York and the FBI is doing absolutely nothing to stop them. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/armed-venezuelan-gangs-steal-oil-copper-wire-assault/

Here is a good review of the Permian Basin - because most people are unaware it exists.

The Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

Spoiler: The Permian layer, seen in the image below in green, holds the majority of trapped oil in this basin.

Here’s an academic piece on the Permian Basin, by Thomas E. Ewing, entitled, Basin History and Tectonics of the Permian Basin - Keys to the Super Basin.

The Tweet

Above: Employee Memo obtained by Libs of TikTok .

The Thread

The Video - This One is Incredible:

Above: Protecting Freedom of Speech, Ms. Hageman, on Mayorkas.

And this last tweet is by Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas:

Here is his profile:

What kinds of things can you make out of all that the gangs are stealing? And then they steal gas so they can transport goods and communicate. What an intricate network.

God is protecting us from all kinds of evil. And we pray for those who are nearby, and for those in all cities.

LET US PRAY

Thank You, Father God, for covering us with Your wings as an eagle. | Photo by Mark Olsen on Unsplash

Father God,

We belong to You and no one else. You have us in Your hands, and cover us as the wings of an eagle. We love and thank You that there is nothing that anyone can do to separate us from one another!

While we will be with You for all eternity, we pray for those who do not yet know You as Lord and Savior. And we pray for the communities, officers, and defenders of the oil refineries and other land, including the landowners.

We pray Your blessings on this issue of gangs in American cities and pray that no one gets hurt. Lead us to Your plan, Your purpose.

In this regard, we rededicate ourselves to You and Your Son, Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior! Forgive us of our sins! We fall before you and ask Your forgiveness on how terrible our nation has been at glorifying You instead of the evil one. May we continue to reject all that is evil, for evil cannot share the same light as God.

God can only be next to someone who is pure and white. And the only way to get that way is to be washed by the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. If you don’t know Christ, start by asking forgiveness and asking Him to reside in your heart.

And if you already know Christ, consider that He may be calling you to do His plan in your life.

And we pray for those in a position to do something about it, Lord. Work within them to help the people who live and work nearby. Grant them safety and Your peace which surpasses all understanding. Bless law enforcement.

And dear Father, no matter what happens, we give it all to You!

In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Leave a comment