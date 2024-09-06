Share The Rebel Patient™

The Video Jay and his wife felt that chemo was a ‘barbaric option’ with a grim prognosis with amputation being almost certain. The state of Illinois took custody, forced the toxic treatment, and ultimately, this beautiful 8-year-old girl lost her arm. This is beyond criminal! There is a better way to treat cancer. This should NEVER happen to any child. Watch The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest in my comment below to learn what you need to know so this never happens to you or anyone you love. Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1829655638827548831?s=46

The Above Video can be found here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/dom/?a_bid=3e1413d4&a_aid=66ccc0000e974

Source: https://rumble.com/v2m36g2-world-without-cancer-the-story-of-vitamin-b17-by-g.-edward-griffin.html

