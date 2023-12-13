This is Part 3 in Scott Schara’s segment on medical murder as the #1 cause of death in the USA.

It reveals, in a step-by-step fashion, the first two parts, the "Who" and "What".

Part 1: WHO?

Part 2: WHAT?

This is from Scott Schara's Newsletter.

Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon

Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design!

Last week we covered Part 2: What? The Culture of Death. Today we cover Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon. We’ll walk through the evidence convicting the United States of America of that title.

Think about it. People are too expensive; the planet doesn’t have enough resources. If Satan is successful at selling these lies, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What.

I hope you enjoy the series.

The detailed research will be posted on the home page at https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction.

Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.

The links for Part 3 are below:

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v3lx707-monocast-3.html



Soundcloud -

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

The Transcript

September 27, 2023

Part 3: WHERE? Mystery Babylon

Part 1: Who? They are ALL in on it, by design. The federal and state governments, the medical complex, churches, and controlled opposition.

Part 2: What? The eugenics philosophy.

Part 3: WHERE? The USA is the center of all kinds of evil. I am not trying to be a prophet or a Biblical scholar; I am sharing what I learned. There is no question we are in an evil time.

We have been programmed to believe lies, and this is a consistent theme in all seven parts of this series. Our starting point is that before COVID, medical malpractice was the #3 cause of death, with heart disease #1, cancer #2. Since studying after Grace’s murder, there is a deliberate system of hastening death in the US. COVID helped me to see this and research it.

COVID shows: all-cause mortality of the jabbed has increased by 20%. This would bankrupt life insurance companies. The 39-month COVID era went up 13%. This is 371,000 extra deaths per year. Add that to the 400,000 already on the books and we see that almost 800,000 deaths per year are medical deaths.

Could the US be Mystery Babylon?

Revelations 17

One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and talked with me, saying to me, “Come, I will show you the judgement of the great harlet, who sits by many waters. 2 with whom the kings of the earth committed fornication (“Bohemian Grove” added by Scott), and the inhabitants of the earth were made drunk with the wine of her fornication.” … 5 and on her forehead a name was written, a mystery, “BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”

This one, Revelation 18:23 hit me over the head:

23 and the light of the lamp will not shine in you again; and the sound of the bridegroom and bride will not be heard in you again; for your merchants were the important people of the earth, because your sorcery deceived all nations.”

“Sorcery” is only mentioned three times in the Bible. Scott plays a clip from a minister, who says he will read a few verses and then have a discussion, a very important and relevant discussion in the world, especially that this is in the context of The Last Days.

Revelations 9:21

The Lord is pouring out His judgements on the earth. The purpose is to break people of their own strength, to wake them up, to get them to turn and repent.

21 “And they did not repent of their murders nor of their sorceries nor of their sexual immorality nor of their thefts.”

It lists four specific things. Everyone agrees murder is wrong. This is clear. Immorality, by it’s very definition, is nor “moral”. This may be subjective to some, but I have said to some, “Your morals are immoral”.

Here it this is specifically referring to sexual immorality, a complete lack of obeying the scriptures the Lord has played on us. The chaos of humanity is kept in check by a covenant, not just a promise or agreement, but a covenant unto death in the marriage covenant. The Lord calls us to live and love in these checks, so we do not slip into complete chaos.

What is sorcery? The Greek word is “ pharmakdia ” from which we get the modern word, pharmacy or pharmaceutical, or the pharmaceutical industry.

Revelation 18:23

23 and the light of a lamp will not shine in you any longer; and the voice of the bridegroom and bride will not be heard in you any longer; for your merchants were the great men of the earth, because all the nations were deceived by your sorcery.

We see that the Great Harlot or Mystery of Babylon will fool everyone with its great pharmaceuticals. Is that what is going on? We ask the question:

Is God’s judgement of Israel falling upon America?

Scott plays a clip that says,

“Never has a nation been judged more harshly than Israel. Israel is the most judged nation in history. Period. Bar none. Never has a nation been more harshly judged than Israel’s people because they were called by God. They carried His name. And when they would turn from Him… and we sometimes read the Bible and think, it’s just a couple pages later - but that could be a couple of hundred years later. Finally, God brings judgement and eventually they repent. But there comes a time when it’s the end of time. Things begin to happen. In Deuteronomy 28, The Lord is not happy with the people who call His name and then walk contrary to it, brother. It’s the adage, “To whom is given much, much is required.” There’s never been a more judged nation that has been more harshly judged since the time of The Garden, than the nation of Israel. There’s always a “type” and a “shadow” - so now, there’s never been a nation in the church dispensation and in the New Testament Age of Grace that has been so afforded the blessings by God. It was a haven for the authentic gospel to be boldly proclaimed, than the United States of America. Just like Israel got intermarried and mingled a holy race, going went to Egypt and made an unholy alliance (but not by My Will), and who ran after the idols of all the other nations, so too the US has done the same thing. What is more horriffic -and I have a degree in comparative history - the statistics of the height of Israel’s wickedness and what they were doing to the giving of their children to Molak, and the blood of their children… They say that the United States of American has exceeded the wickedness of Israel, and Egypt, Phoenicia, and Babylon, and Syria, and Cydonia, and all these other ancient cultures… … we have exceeded it by 1000. When you do the comparative studies of the numbers… And we think that God is not going to respond to this? The reason why God is going to respond so harshly is because we have churches in our country.

Scott: We have just answered the question that it seems that the US is a type of Israel. It seems fairly clear and we can add to that by adding, “What do we deserve? Do we deserve God’s full judgement?” It seems to come full circle. See this next clip:

If you notice, it’s Mystery Babylon. It’s the daughter of Babylon, an offspring of Babylon. It has spiritual tenents of Babylon, it’s a prodegy, this Mystery Babylon that arises. In American general Western-centric Christianity in particular, this is a neo-Babylonian blindness. This is why the Scripture says, “Woe to you who lounge on your couches in luxury. Woe.” How about, “Woe to latency in church?” It says you are wealthy and you needed nothing but your wretched, poor, blind, and naked..and the Lord is on the outside of the church, trying to get back into it. And all of this speaks to the particular spirit of this particular age, in this particular nation. Some of the other attributes of this mystery of Babylon that must be notes is that there is great detail on who this myserious Babylon is. It’s the center of culture. It’s the center of entertainment. It’s the center of the co-mix, the precious metals exchange. Think Broadway. Think Hollywood. Think Wall Street. It’s the center of mercantilism where the majority of all trade and currency exchange occur. Again, that’s New York City. It goes on an on about all these attributes. “… and it has made the whole world drunk with its pharmakeia, with its sorceries, with its pharmaceuticals.” The USA consumes 90% of all pharmaceuticals in the world. Through the plandemic, the USA polluted the whole world with their pharmakeia. The whole world, in a matter of three months. They made almost every individual on the face of the earth take their sorceries into their bodies with mRNA, messenger - and another word for ‘messenger’ is ‘angel’ - ribonucleic acid, into their bodies, to alter their very genetic makeup, to make them to some degree, a front, or at least to bring on a greater curse of sin and death in their physical bodies.” This is all being done. And here’s a last attribute of the “Mystery of Babylon” that the American Christian must understand, is that: “… they trafficked in the souls of men.” That is not the Vatican. That is not Russia. That is not a revived Holy Roman Empire. That is not a revived Ottoman Empire. That is not a revived Ancient Babylon in Al-Ḥillah, Iraq, which I personally been to the Ishtar gates and have seen the stones of Nebuchadnezzar’s name etched on them - I’ve been there. I’ve been in the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. That’s not what it is. America’s chief exports, #1, #2, and #3, are: Child sex trafficking Pornography - primarily centered around children Pharmaceuticals

Scott: Now we see that of course, the USA deserves judgement. What I should have said at the beginning is that all slides will be on our website and on Grace’s site. All powerpoint slides are available as well, for everybody.

When I first became awakened, I had to ask,

Why?

would the leaders of the US want to take it down? And the answer is because it’s by design. This series is entitled, Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the US by Design. It’s not by accident. In Part 6, we will cover more of this by design aspect relative to the US leadership. For now, here are some more clips:

It’s not the Vatican. Most people are like, “It’s the Vatican.”

The Vatican is wicked beyond comprehension, but it’s not the Vatican. It’s the United States of America. You just don’t want to know what’s going on.

You don’t want to know why they call it ‘District of Columbia’.

You don’t want to know why most US Presidents graduate from Columbia University.

You don’t want to know what goes on with the Freemasonic stuff.

Or the Illumna stuff. Or the whatever.

You don’t want to know what’s going on with the raising of usirus, which I know you and Justin have talked about that in great detail.

You don’t want to know about the ceremonies.

You don’t want to know about Bohemian Grove.

You don’t want to know why it’s called the ‘City of Angels’ (which “angels”?). Nobody asks that.

And you don’t want to know in what god they trust, that’s on the back of every one of your talisman dollar bills in your pocket. You don’t want to know that.

And it’s founded on the souls of men. More importantly, the souls of children… is that it’s founded upon.

Another clip plays, one starting with fireworks and old radios. Ominous music plays in the background.

“We’ve been told that America is a Christian country, from its origins “One nation under God”. We’ve been taught that our government is for the people, by the people. But what if it’s all been just a grand deception? What if the god worshiped by secret leaders in our government, our nation’s capital, is in fact, our enemy? And many of our leaders have been venerating him secretly, through rituals, setting the scene for the coronation of this ancient entity? Above: “The nation of America has a hidden history that most people aren’t really aware of. OK. These are fallen angel entities, over nations. Over land. Over different areas. But it’s all stepping toward the New World Order. They want the New World Order, and the New World Order is actually seen as a good thing in their eyes. The third level is actually tapping into the spirit realm, to be able to get your power, and to be able to get your direction.”

Scott: Let’s go to the conclusion slide of this section: America is the center of evil, by design. Has pharmacopeia, medicine, become an idol in the United States? I believe so, without a shadow of a doubt. I think this clip does a good job at explaining.

Let’s look at how this current obsession with medicine and pharmakeia all get started.

Video Clip:

“Around the time that John D. Rockefeller seized US media, he also hijacked US medicine.

When it was discovered that drugs can be produced from petroleum, America’s top oil mogul ordered his army of propagandists to invoke reality accordingly. Medicines used for thousands of years (images of plants) were suddenly classified as “alternative” while the new, petroleum-based, highly-addictive, and patentable drugs were declared the gold standard. After buying a German pharmaceutical company that manufactured chemicals of war for Adolf Hitler, Rockefeller leveraged his political influence by getting Congress to declare “natural healing modalities” “unscientific quackery”. Rockefeller then took control of the American Medical Association and began offering massive grants to top medical schools, under the mandate that only his approved curriculum be taught. Any mention of the healing powers of herbs, plants, and diet was erased from most medical textbooks. Doctors and professors who objected to Rockefeller’s plan were crucified by the media, removed from the AMA, and stripped of their license to practice and teach medicine. Those who dared to speak out were arrested and jailed. When evidence began to emerge that petroleum-based medicine were causing cancer, Rockefeller founded the American Cancer Society, through which he suppressed that information. John D. Rockefeller is duly noted as the founder of the pharmaceutical industry, and the reason that medical error is currently the third cause of death in America. This is not an indictment of these doctors. More than anyone, they are under the single largest ,most powerful lobby in Washington. Every year, the pharmaceutical industry spends at least twice the amount as they allow to influence laws, policies, and public perception (shows image of Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi buildings). - Thanks to Mr. Rockefeller, the architect of American monopolies, no industry has more power over our lives than Big Pharma.

Scott: Rockefeller is really the author of cancer, and he starts the American Cancer Association. Now, if you have a loved one who dies in the hospital, the doctor writes “COVID-19 pneumonia” on the death certificate, the American taxpayer, courtesy of the US government, pays $9,000 in burial expenses - so the family essentially gets ‘hush’ money. They have no idea what even happened.

In our case, we didn’t take the money because my wife instantly saw that as ‘blood' money, which is what I think is exactly right.

Where are things today?

Here are some statistics: almost 5 billion prescriptions written every year. The US accounts for almost 44% of the global pharmaceutical market (we’re only 4% of the world’s population). See pharmaceutical revenue over the last 10 years:

It’s like once they get a taste for that amount of money, it keeps going. Here’s another video clip:

Video Clip

“In 2002, there was a recognition that the coronavirus was seen as an exploitable mechanism for both good and ill. On April 25, 2003, the US Center for Disease Control filed a patent on the coronavirus transmitted to humans. Under US Code 35, Section 101, nature is prohibited from being patented. Either SARS coronavirus was manufactured, therefore making a patent on it legal, or it was natural, therefore making a patent on it illegal. If it was manufactured, it was a violation of biological and chemical weapons, treaties, and laws. If it was natural, by law a patent on it was illegal. In either outcome, both are illegal. In the Spring of 2007, the CDC filed a petition with the patent office, to keep their application confidential and private. They actually filed patents on not only the virus, but they filed patents on its detection, and a kit to measure it. Because of that CDC patent, they had the ability to control who was authorized and who was not authorized to make independent inquiries into coronavirus. “You cannot look at the virus. You cannot measure it. You cannot develop a test kit for it.” And by ultimately receiving the patents that constrained anyone from using it, they had the means, they had the motive, and most of all, they had the monetary gain from turning coronavirus from a pathogen to profit.

Scott: This whole idea of the COVID psyop opened our eyes, as was the pharmacy and vaccine culture, where man can heal all diseases, not God. COVID is now exposed. Now, 75% of the world’s population has received the COVID jab. It’s not a vaccine at all.

The deception is seen in one of the comments from a clip - you can see it here:

This person wrote,

“I got mt (sic) 6th shot yesterday. My doctor told me my heart problems are not from shots.”

It’s like the propaganda is completely out of control. Here’s another clip:

The first doses of the COVID vaccine have begun shipping to providers across the country. And CDC Director Dr. Randy Cohen is recommending everyone six months and up get the updated vaccine.”

Scott: How is this even possible, when the truth is out there? I have researched a fair amount of time in January, on the Brook Jackson lawsuit. Brook became a whistleblower.

Whistleblowers are allowed a false claims lawsuit, and the idea is if you work with somebody who has a contract with the US government and you see that they’re doing something illegal, you can report it and get protection.

She indirectly worked for Pfizer in testing, and she filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and Vintavia saying they never tested it. Once you file a lawsuit, they file a Complaint and the defendant has to respond. In the response, they produced an Other Authority Agreement which is a contract with the Department of Defense.

The agreement said that they weren’t hired to manufacture a vaccine. They were hired to produce a military prototype.

Now, this is exposed to the public. But it’s like the things that I am doing - Brook Jackson is not able to get this out to mainstream news, so people don’t know this!

As time has it, instead of the US government supporting their whistleblower, they came in supporting Pfizer in October 2022, filing a Motion in support of Pfizer’s defense.

The case was heard on March 31, 2023. In the document filed by the Judge on page 41:

Absent from the complaint, however, are factual allegations indicating that the alleged violation at the Vintavia sites resulted in the FDA receiving fabricated, inaccurate, or misleading data about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine.

Well, of course it says that. What’s the reason? Because … it was never a vaccine!

It’s so hard to get to court and then have a scrub system get on the side of the truth. Because Brook got ruled against in March, she keeps speaking out. But why don’t they sue her for defamation? They won’t do it, because the company who sues her has to prove that she is lying. Instead, they write a letter to the judge saying,

“Well Brook Jackson keeps talking. We gotta stop her.”

The process to stop her is to say she’s lying. And then prove it. So you see what they wrote,

This is true. The US government knows what has been exposed from this trial. yet they continue to be to be so evil by telling people, as seen in the news clip above from September 2023, to keep pushing the jab.

Conclusion

This is a Satanic dialectic.

How is the Population Blinded to What is Happening?

How our sin nature means that history repeats itself. We can see from this clip how it is now repeating itself.

Remember the swine flu scare of 1976? That was the year the US government told us all the swine flu could turn out to be a killer? And Washington decided that every man, woman, and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nationwide outbreak? A pandemic? Well, 46 million of us immediately took the shot. Dan asks David Sencer: “Did anyone ever come to you and say, Is there a possibility of neurological damage if you get into a mass immunization program?” “No.” “No one ever did?” “No.” “I cannot believe that they would say that they did not know there were neurologic illnesses associated with influenza vaccinations. That simply is not true. We did know that. ” ~ Dr. Michael Hattwick, CDC Swine Flu Surveillance Team

Camera goes back to CDC Director:

“Uhh…” Dan Rather: “He’s lying.”

CDC Director: “I guess we have to make that assumption.” Dan Rather: “And why does this report from your own agency list neurological complications as a possibility?” Dan: “You didn’t feel it was necessary to tell the American people that information?” Dr. Sencer also helped create the advertising to get the public to take the shot. Video commercial: “The vaccines are safe. So roll up your sleeve.” Now Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam, amounting to three and a half billion dollars. By far, the greatest number of the claims, two thirds of them, are for neurological damage, or even death.”

Scott: This is the same play book. We see history repeating itself. This time, there is no government admission that the jab should be taken off the market.

If you’re not convinced by now that the government is lying to you, this is the Smith-Mundt Act of 2012.

This prevents the US government from using propaganda against its own citizens. It didn’t stop them, of course. But we know the government is exempt from its own laws, as seen by the JFK killing from 1963. Now we have them cross every “T” and dot every “I”.

They legalized propaganda against its own citizens on May 10 of 2012.

The Modernization Act of 2012

This repealed the Smith-Mundt Act.

Another interesting way being employed through propaganda is seen here, from July 18, 2023 NewsMax:

“Projecting our sin on others is an attempt to keep us believing we are ‘the light on the hill’.

Newscaster: Canada has an assisted suicide program for all kinds of Canadians, right (smiling)? Woman newscaster: It’s pretty shocking. Canada is set to expand its assisted suicide program in 2024, to include the mentally ill. The program is only 7 years old but the latest data show the number of deaths under the medical assistance in dying program rises every year.

Officials in Canada say they’ve been prudent and thought that expansion through, and one medical expert tells us that mental illnesses aren’t even fully understood, so they shouldn’t be eligible. Obviously, this is a tough topic, one that can get heated as it’s pretty dark. I think Jason, probably something is that I don’t want any doctor or any government telling me what I can or cannot do with my body. But I think this is a situation where the “slippery slope” is what’s concerning. The Daily Mail spoke with a Canadian Veteran, her name is Chelsea Taron and she says she knows almost a dozen veterans who have been offered euthanasia by authorities. She said this is “… a disgusting approach to people who were willing to put their lives on the line. They have the audacity to tell them, “It’s better if you just die.” What’s your take on this? Jason: I’m with you. I’m all for civil liberties, all for people being able to make their own decisions, but not that. And I think there a lot of these things that we can treat people for. Now, it’s different with a DNR, you know, if I’m going to die, let me die. But to force death on someone who is struggling… I think there are ways we can actually treat mental health issues. We can treat people for pain. I acknowledge that mental health pain is just as difficult as physical pain. I think there’s a fundamental problem with the Canadian health system, which is that you know socialized medicine doesn’t work. They have long waiting lists, outdated drugs, equipment that’s substandard. There’s so many problems with the Canadian system that for them it’s like, “Let’s move quickly and get rid of these “mentally ill people”. And it also raises the question, What if you are mentally ill person and you can’t really make that decision? Is someone else going to make that decision for you? Mentally ill people, homeless people, people living in poverty… how about people with Down Syndrome, and then gypsy’s or something? You can’t have euthanasia as an option for having a poor safety net systems and providing for your society. It’s just cruel. It’s inhumane. And quite frankly, it’s gross. In Canada, they’re not the only country in the owrld that allows for this, but they are exceptional in a few instances: A. They don’t have a commission to look into wrongful deaths, like someone who might have gone in there for a minor injury and couldn’t get the treatment they needed. There was a case that I read about, of a man who complained of hearing loss. And they put him down. There’s no commission. So the family members are lost. B. Doctors can basically suggest that you get put to death. In most other countries, that’s not the case. C. You’re not required to exhaust other treatment options. So if you’re at the end of the line, you can just choose to die rather than choose other treatments that might be successful. Maybe their long waiting list will be a salvation when people have a chance to change their mind. What’s next? Is it the Baby Boomer population? The elderly that are suddenly a burden on society? When do they become the next target? It’s the stuff of science fiction.

Scott: This is so aggregious that I can’t take it. I don’t usually watch television and it came on as I was eating dinner. I couldn’t believe it. Toward the end, a lady said that we have a commission, and in the US, it’s called the Joint Commission. This type of detail is in Part 1, and the research notes on this are under Part 1.

We filed a complaint with the Joint Commission and we found out that it’s an arm that is also controlled by the government. It’s not an enforcement, whatsoever.

On the issue that nurses cannot issue orders: the governor of Hawaii passed a law saying there’s not enough people doing euthanasia, so the nurses can do it.

We have people in the United States, in Texas, which we consider to be a ‘good’ state, that in 1899 has a "Futility Law” where the doctors can determine if it is futile to save the person. So they make the decision, not the family.

And more importantly, as I’ve shared many, many times, we have Obama Care, Section 1553 that calls out the desire to euthanize. I found that in July 2011, there’s a system for killing those with Down Syndrome.

And I see this as controlled opposition: they come out and say, “We don’t do these types of nasty things that others do”, and in fact, we’re in first place.

We have the propaganda, the lack of belief in God, all of a sudden we have:

The results of blindness, a barrier to the truth is thinking that you already have it.

Blindness produces shocking truth. We have two clips:

A car comes by and runs over a banana, then hits the man who flies over the car. A gunned bandit comes over to him and asks for his wallet. taking it and then shooting him three times in the chest. The man gets up only to find a man next to him.

Then a large, green military tank points its gun at him. As he says, “Don’t shoot!”, it shoots a puff of fire at both of them. The man pulls those red dynamite sticks and blows himself up, then a truck pulls up with the sign, “Warning: Medical Waste AIDS”, which then runs over the man.

As blood pours out of the vehicle and a pool forms under the man, he mumbles, “Now I’ve got f-king AIDS?!?”

A possy of horses plows him over, and then he is stuck by lightning. He says, “What are the odds of THAT?” and is zapped by lightning again. Then a tornado carries him above the ground…

… and over a cliff he goes. He falls all the way down, landing in the hole of a volcano, which then shoots him back into the air and onto the original row of stores. A Kamakazi airplane then crashes onto him, propellers shredding him. That’s when a group of doctors descend upon him.

As the man is lit on fire, one of the doctors puts his stethoscope on his chest. “Hmmm… Another poor soul lost to COVID-19” as the other doctors echo yes, “It’s COVID.”

They show a Death Certificate, with “COVID” as the cause of death.

A bearded man then walks down the street, and one of the doctors says, “Hey you!”

“If you don’t want to end up dead from COVID, like this guy, they you better get your vaccine!”

The man runs away, eager to get a shot “right away”. One of the doctors jabs his arm with a shot and then this happens:

Then after a mile pause of silence, one of the doctors says, “Pre-existing health conditions.” They all chime in with the same echo. “Irrefuseable”

Scott: That would be funny if it wasn’t true. Let’s play the other clip.

Video Clip

“This is not a video that I want to make. And it’s kind of hard to make because as I’m watching myself, I see what I’m going to say, which is, “I have been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy” which is affecting one side of the face for me, this (points to left) side here. I got it about 2 weeks after getting my vaccine. And I had a rough go after the vaccine, and I still am. But I have to say that I would do it again because it’s what we have to do to see people. I don’t know why I’m making this video, but here’s my weird smile.

Scott: Blindness. I praise God that my eyes are opened. and He is the only one who can do that. by design, this is what has happened:

In the United States of America?

The last section shows what happens when the idol takes a foothold. It will shock you, because it shocked me. Where this comes from is: after I started publicly speaking, a lady from Connecticut had a daughter also murdered in the hospital. It is More Horrific Than Grace’s Death She sent me a bit of information that made me dig. There was a doctor named Joel Zybit was studying state prison systems. He had a hard time with what he saw. He wrote a 2014 article, “The White Coat: A Veil for State Killing?”

I have attached it here for you; it is found on Scott’s website HERE:

Scott: This could be the title of alot of my own articles. He wrote it because of the horrific things he saw with the drugs used to end people’s lives. When it comes to the COVID era, this was reported April 14, 2020, during the beginning of COVID.

You can see doctors were requesting lethal injection drugs to help COVID-19 patients. Doctors were asking state agencies to donate their drugs, because they needed to use them on COVID patients. They included fentanyl, midazolam, vecuronium bromide.

The letter was writte on April 6th, and it was signed by more than just this one doctor, but Joel was the author. He writes,

Why would we need those drugs? See the next slide, medical records from the 37-year old lady that died in Connecticut. This is happening in the USA. This was her second-to the last day of her death, where she got midazolam, fentanyl, and vecuronium bromide:

On the bottom right, they fed her to the tune of $1400, to rachet up the bill. They gave her the meds that they give prisoners who get lethal injections. And the timing: she had an illegal DNR, like Grace. She was given Remdesivir and put on a ventilator. They’re at the maximum amount of about $1,000,000 and they decided to take her out. And they took her out.

Conclusion

The US is in first place in the race to replace God.

NEXT WEEK:

The Esoteric Spiritual Battle.

Rumble Video Information

Links for this episode:

Mystery Babylon Power Point

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/funbsc76p6506x24n5qtt/Mystery-Babylon.pptx?rlkey=5o11v02uzueyx23yifbc52hft&dl=0

Pharmakeia - Sorcery in The Last Days // THE BOOK OF REVELATION: Session 53

The Fall of Babylon with Jamie Walden

End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE

FALLEN ANGELS ARE IN CONTROL OF AMERICA

Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie

https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

One-on-one with CDC director about new COVID-19 vaccine | FOX 5

Chris Plante Show

\https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Chris-Plante-Right-Squad/vid/1_eww9zs

‘The Covid gods Are Blind’

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vxj93ig0xj3mgu9598y3t/CLIP-10.MP4?rlkey=1bmfzzdpdeb1cvfl6ws52zpqy&dl=0

********************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Scott is far ahead of most, and has studied and researched many tens of hours, just to make this video. If you have the time to view it for yourself, it is very worthwhile. Or listen to the podcast while driving. I am grateful that Scott takes the time to prepare us for knowing the present, because by doing so, we can gain insight that keeps us strong!

And as you contemplate these matters, thank God our eyes are opened! God only gives us that which we can bear, and He has selected you and I to have this knowledge, to learn more, and to glean points that Scott presented to us. Yes, it is easier to avoid these subjects. It is easier to ignore all these things and go to the coffee shops and buy the things that the TV tells us we need. But we are not them. We are us. And so we pray.

LET US PRAY

Almighty Father, God of all Creation, we SPEAK LIFE into our lives, and to all those who watch or listen to Scott’s videos, as well as those who read his words. May you bless Scott and his family, along with all the other families who suffered at the hands of the evil governments around the world who still have continued blood on their hands.

Let us continue to be wise. Allow Your Holy Spirit to lead and direct our paths. Lead us, guide us.

COMFORT US.

As we expose ourselves to the atrocities of the world, protect our minds and souls from the knowledge. Allow this knowledge to be used for Your good, for Your kingdom, and to benefit those who have still not opened their eyes.

Send us to bring these words to others. Bring us to the lowly and poor, the lost and troubled, and let not our hearts be troubled. Instead, let the peace that surpasses all understanding, Your Peace, be with us into all eternity. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Philippians 4:7

And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Each article is designed to give you a taste that encourages you to do additional research - and find The Truth.

