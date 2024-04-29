Dr. Vernon Coleman starts by saying,

The content is right up the alley of Scott Schara's message on the death protocols and murder of his daughter Grace.

You can watch the 27-minute video or read the transcript below, provided to save you time and serve as a lasting record.

You can watch the 27-minute video or read the transcript below, provided to save you time and serve as a lasting record.

You probably won’t see or hear this anywhere else, and as usual, it’s all true. I’m going to tell you how they are going to persuade you to kill yourself, and if they don’t succeed in getting you to do that, then I’m going to tell you how they’re going to kill you.

This is scary. It’s taken me weeks to put this together, and I still find this disturbing.

This is April 2024. Welcome to the video #335, all since March 2020.

I said in my last video that I was taking a break, and I meant it. Something else has come along that I’ve got to warn you about. Euthanasia.

Suicide by Doctor. Euthanasia is being promoted as offering dignity and control, but in a growing number of countries around the world, the same lie s are being told.

Everything you think you know about euthanasia is almost certainly wrong.

Euthanasia is about saving money, collecting organs for the super-rich, killling disabled children, killing the mentally ill, and reducing the money spend on caring for the ill and the disabled, and patients in pain.

Euthanasia isn’t painless and it isn’t painless. It’s all about saving money and harvesting organs for the rich.

You think I’m exaggerating?

They killed one man because he was deaf. They’ve already killed people who were poor, and they’ve killed people who try to change their minds.

Euthanasia victims have died screaming, struggling to live.

They’ll kill children who say they want to die - without their parent’s permission.

Euthanasia victims are listed in the official statistics, according to whatever disease they have “lost”. So someone with diabetes who is euthanized will have died of diabetes and not of euthanasia. This is the same trick they use to pretend that Covid was killing million.

Remember, early in 2020, I pointed out that the rules and the PCR test allowed the authorities to label patients as “Covid deaths”, when they actually had been run over by a bus or killed by an axe-wielding madman.

They won’t let me tell you about this on FaceBook, on Linkedin, on Twitter, or anywhere else except here on Bitchute and on my website at www.vernoncoleman.com.

I’m banned from every other form of media there is. Joe Biden’s White House even tried to get one of my books banned!

No one was allowed to report that!

Today, euthanasia is already legal in Belgium, Canada, Luxemburg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Columbia, and parts of Australia, as well as in Switzerland and some states in America.

A disabled woman in Canada was offered a place on her nation’s euthanasia program because it was “easier” than adapting her home to her needs.

A Canadian man who was facing eviction from social housing was accepted onto the country’s euthanasia program.

A woman was accused of “selfishness” when she wouldn ‘t allow them to kill her disabled but life-loving daughter.

For nearly 60 years, I’ve chronicalled the deceipt of the drug industry.

In February and March of 2020, I warned that there was no pandemic, just “the flu” with better than average marketing. I warned that old people would be targeted, which they were. I also warned about the vaccine that was coming, that would be about as compulsory as they could make it. That was many months before there was a Covid vaccine, which was, as predicted, just another part of an ongoing program of corruption, deceipt, and killing.

I was the first in the world to reveal the side effects of the Covid vaccine. Now, they are ready for the next stage:

Death By Doctor

This is what the conspirators have been working towards, for decades. They’re preparing to turn the world into one big Jonestown.

Euthanasia, or Death by Doctor, is the most evil, cold-blooded massacre since ___ made killing fashionable.

They’re planning to kill children without telling their parents.

They’re planning to kill anyone who can’t look after themselves.

They’re planning to kill anyone classified as “disabled”. And in case you haven’t noticed, they’ve been busy expanding the list of people who are officially classified as disabled.

They’re planning to get rid of hospices and abandon Palliative Care.

It’s much quicker and cheaper to kill people, than to care for them.

Forget the self-serving myth that euthanasia is painless and dignified.

There are no standardized methods for euthanasia, so as a result there are frequent cases of prolonged and distressing deaths, patients being euthanized vomit, wake up from comas, and can take up to seven days to die. No one knows what to do if an initial attempt at euthansia fails.

What should be done if the patient is left semi-conscious? Should another attempt be made to kill them?

The same drugs that are used for killing prisoners on death row are sometimes used to kill patients who have consented to euthanasia, but if paralysing drugs are used, the patient appears peaceful and quiet. But that doesn’t tell us what the patient is experiencing.

Unlike with prisoners, monitors are not used to kill patients. This means there is no evidence about what’s happening. Experts fear that patients being killed may suffer intolerable, unbearable, physical or psychological pain.

The relatives of a woman in her 30’s heard screams when she was supposedly being euthanized. The woman was suffocated with a pillow after drugs failed to kill her.

A woman in Belgium was euthanized after her family decided that she should be killed. The doctor laced her coffee with sedatives while she was chatting with her family. The doctor then gave another sedative by injection. The woman stood up. Family members held her down while the doctor injected her and killed her. Judges declared that the doctor did not need to verify her wish for euthanasia.

In his new book, Jack King reports the complications that have been recorded during euthanasia include:

Vomiting

Tachycardia

Sweating

Gasping

Many others.

One patient became unconscious 25 minutes after swallowing lethal medication, but woke up and regained consciousness 65 hours later.

Lethal injections cause severe pain, a sensation of drowning, and a quiet, unspoken terror in the overwhelming majority of cases.

A woman needed a wheelchair ramp in her home. Her case worker offered her a medically-assisted death instead.

A student went to the hospital for help with her debilitating feelings of depression and hopelessness. A staff member told her that psychiatrists were in short supply. “Have you considered euthanasia?” she was asked. A hospital spokesman said she had followed protocols.

A 61-year old woman suffered depression after a concussion sustained in a car crash. She was offered, and accepted, Death by Doctor as an alternative to treatment.

A 61-year old man was killed by lethal injection in 2019. His health problem was “hearing loss”. No medical person contacted his relatives, “out of respect for patient confidentiality”.

A man with a degenerative brain disorder was offered euthanasia so often that he began recording hospital staff. In one recording, a Hospital Ethicist told him that his care was costing the hospital more that $1,500 a day and asked if he had an interest in assisted dying.

A woman took her daughter to the hospital ER. Unprompted, the doctor informed the woman that her 25-year old daughter who had cerebral palsy and spina bifida was a “good candidtate for euthanasia”. When the mother said, “No”, the doctor called the mother “selfish”.

Euthanasia is Being Offered to the Mentally Ill

Since there’s now a global epidemic of mental illness in general, misery is a perfect background for selling euthanasia. And they’re killing children.

Naturally, the world being what it is these days, the authorities won’t tell the parents of those children what’s being planned. The parents will only know after the event.

They’ll get an email.

“You may have noticed that your 12-year old son did not come home from school today. This is because he enrolled in our “Suicide for Students” program and we helped him kill himself this afternoon.”

How many children and particularly teenagers, don’t sometimes wish they were dead?

“My boyfriend broke up with me! I wish I was dead!”

“I’m bullied on FaceBook so much, I wish I were dead!”

No problem here with Justin Trudeau. “Let’s kill the Children’s Center. We can deal with that for you.”

Like Mr. Trudeau himself, it’ll just be a little prick.

“Just put your satchel and your lollipop down. Lie down and your problems are over forever. We’ll ring your Mom and Dad later and tell them that you won’t be coming home. They can collect your body from the Justin Trudeau Morgue.”

The incidents of state sanctioned suicide is soaring. Though, as I’ve explained, they fiddle with figures. Millions of children have been encouraged to regard every moment of temporary unhappiness or disappointment as a sign of serious disorder.

Doctors in the UK are now writing nearly 500,000 prescriptions for powerful, largely unsuitable antidepressant drugs to be given to children.

This is a perfect background for selling euthanasia.

The media has created fear and sadness and a sense of powerlessness and worthlessness.

They have created the concept of “a life not worth living”.

Is it really a coincidence that the subject of euthanasia is being promoted heavily by the media? By politicians? At the same time as fear is at an all-time high?

And physical disabilities now merit euthanasia, too!

Back in 2010, the UK government quietly changed the definition of “disability”. Lots of people thought this was kind of them. They thought you are classified as ‘disabled’, therefore likely to be a suitable candidate for euthanasia if you have, among other things:

Visual impairment

Physical or mental impairment

Difficulty in communicating with others

Difficulty in filling out forms

Difficulty in preparing and eating food

Difficulty in sitting down or standing up

Difficulty in using a computer

Difficulty in getting washed and dressed

Difficulty in following instructions

“Long Covid” - even though it doesn’t exist

Menopause

ADHD

Autism

Dyslexia

Millions welcomed the change. The disabled can be permanently off work and receive benefits! But disabled people are now candidates for euthanasia! Whether or not they’re willing to be killed!

Campaigners speak on behalf of the disabled, and have said for decades that the legalization of assisted suicide would lead to society devaluing the lives of people who are disabled or elderly. The usually unspoken fear was that patients would be made to feel guilty if they didn’t want to kill themselves or allow themselves to be killed.

And it’s happening!

Death is seen as a viable alternative to inevitably ineffective treatment. A paper in Canada concluded that medically assisted death could dramatically reduce annual health spending. Vulnerable people would be killed, or would be expected to a “Captain Oats” to save money and resources.

One third of those taking part in Canada’s euthanasia program perceive themselves to be a burden on themselves, their families, and their caregivers.

Many worry about the amount of money being spent on caring for them.

Unsurprisingly, euthanasia’s rapidly becoming one of Canada’s fastest growing causes of death.

A woman who was living on disability payments and who had failed to obtain affordable housing ended her life under Canada’s assisted suicide law.

“The government sees me as expendible trash,” she said before she died.

Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that its previous law which excluded people with disabilities from the Death by Doctor scheme was unconstitutional.

27% of Canadians believe that euthanasia should be expanded to include people who aren’t ill but are poor. And 28% of Canadians would offer Death by Doctor to the homeless.

Euthanasia was only supposed to be offered to people who were terminally ill. But who knows what is incurable, and what isn’t?

A cure may be just around the corner.

A patient’s condition may clear without treatment.

The diagnosis might be wrong.

The doctor might not be aware that a cure is available.

An available cure may seem too expensive.

I’ve known patients who were given weeks to live, who were still alive a decade later!

With mental health problems, the issue will be even greater. But don’t worry. There won’t be a chance for “a better day”. The sensitive and the vulnerable will be dead.

The elderly are being killed off first, of course being made to feel guilty if they don’t submit to euthanasia. Conditioning, propaganda, and addictive programming are all being used to promote the idea that older citizens have a “duty to die” when they reach 70 years of age. Youth enthusiasts like to claim that doctor-assisted suicide is essential because people are living longer and as a result, the global population of elderly people is growing out of proportion. The only solution, the argument goes, is to kill off old people to preserve space and resources for the younger.

As I first explained back in th 1970’s, that’s a myth!

Improved sanitation and better drinking water supplies, meant that the number of babies dying and women dying in childbirth fell dramatically at the end of the 19th Century and the start of the 20th Century. THAT’s what resulted in a bigger population and more older people.

Life expectation for adults has not risen appreciably during the last century. Take a look at my book, How to Live Longer, for the proof.

So why are so many countries legalizing Death by Doctor?

One reason is that a bunch of conspirators claim it’s necessary to reduce the size of the global population; they want to cut it down to 500 million. There’s plenty of food to feed billions more, but much of the food is at the wrong place, of course.

The conspirators have two global policies:

End global poverty by killing all the poor people, and end disease by killing all the sick.

You have to follow the money if you want to find the truth. The disabled and elderly are now widely regarded as having little or no financial value.

And then there are pensions, of course. Many of those who receive state pensions believe, quite erroneously, that the money they’ve paid in taxes has been put aside to pay their pensions. But pension programs are simply huge ponzi schemes. Pensions are paid out of today’s taxes. In 20 years’ time, pensions are paid by taxes paid by workers. If the size of the aging population can be cut, the annual savings will be measured in billions of dollars.

After thousands of people were murdered in hospitals and nursing homes during the lockdowns - remember I called it “murder” at the time - , politicians boasted with glee that the savings in unpaid pensions would be huge. The more people they kill, the more money they’ll save. The euthanasia programs have nothing to do with reducing pay or distress - it’s all about saving money. It’s alot cheaper to kill people than it is to provide palliative care.

Take a look at what’s happening in Holland. The advocates of Killing by Doctors in Holland don’t like to use the word, “kill”, of course. They like to use phrases such as “physician-assisted suicide” or “aid in dying”. You can call it “medically assisted suicide” or “death with dignity”. But don’t call it “killing” or “murder”.

They’ve mastered the art of state-approved slaughter.

Doctors will kill people of any age. And they’ll kill people who are demented or depressed, or have long-term chronic disorders.

An 18-year old with psychiatric problems was killed by doctors. They will just about kill anyone, if you just tell them you’re tired of life.

But petitions signed by a number of prominent citizens has suggested that euthanasia should be available to ev eryone over age 70 who feels a bit worn out.

Plans were announced for a law that would allow assisted suicide if a patient felt they had “completed their life”, whatever that means. It was said that the needs of older people “should be met if they were struggling with mobility problems, loss of independence, fatigue, or lonliness. “Meeting their needs” shouldn’t involve walking sticks, wheelchairs, dietary help, or companionship - but Death by Doctor.

Way back in the 1990’s, a 50-year-old social worker said she “felt so bad she wanted to die”. So her doctor gave her a glass of poison to drink, and she dutifully died.

Today, they’ll kill you if you’re demented or have an exestential problem you can’t cope with.

They’ll kill you if you’re lonely or depressed, or “not much use”.

Older patients are denied food or water, diagnosis or medication. When they feel pretty miserable, they’re offered a death pill.

“You’ve had a long life. Why are you hanging on when your time is up.” “You’re using resources.”

And they’ll kill children as young as 12.

The enthusiasts promoting Death by Doctor in Holland now even have a “Euthanasia Week” where they can share propaganda promoting euthanasia.

Individuals can make a Living Will or Advanced Directive in which they sign up for euthanasia at some future time. But don’t try to change your mind, because Living Wills are legal documents that can’t be easily rescinded.

One patient fought back while doctors were giving her a kill shot. Relatives held her down while the needle went in. The patient was screaming and fighting. Courts later cleared the doctors of any crime.

And look again at what’s happening to hospices and palliative care around the world. Funding for both is disappearing. But there’s plenty of money for gender displacement clinics, but not for hospices or palliative care. Hospices have to fund three quarters of expenses themselves. Just imagine the outcry if for example, infertility or cosmetic surgery clinics relied on jumbo sales, boot sales, collections, and charity shops to survive.

The end is clearly to reduce Palliative Care just as the ability of euthanasia is increased. The same thing is happening all around the world.

What the world desperately needs, of course, is more mobile palliative care with doctors and nurses available to visit patients who are dying, and who want to stay in their own homes.

But the opposite is happening!

Just a few decades ago, doctors in Britain visited their patients at home during the day, on evenings, and on bank holidays. No where in the world was there a better 24-hour GP service than in Britain. Today, the average GP earns well over $100,000 a year - with a $50,000 “vaccine bonus” - works just 25 hours a week. Accountants and librarians work longer hours than GPs.

Health care in Great Britain has been destroyed by this. There’s more untreated illness and people suffering from chronic illnesses, suffering unnecessarily. Patients have little alternative but to call for an ambulance to visit their nearest accident and emergency department.

Many of these patients have problems that can be helped by a GP in 5 minutes. But the vastly increased pressure means that the average waiting time for an ambulance in many areas has gone from minutes to hours. In accidents and emergency departments, patients wait DAYS to be seen. It’s now by no means exceptional for patients to DIE while waiting to be seen.

Last year, over 100,000 people over age 70 waited more than 24 hours to be seen. The result is that millions of people are on never-ending waiting lists. And many people never get there. Turns out that in the hospital, they’re sedated. And they offer you instant death, instead of hours of waiting.

The same deterioration is taking place around the world. And it’s led to a dramatic increase in the nubmer of people with “Do Not Resuscitate” measures placed on their medical record, accepting euthanasia as the only viable option.

And there’s one other reason why the establishment is so keen on euthanasia.

It will release a good many organs for people to use. If people are left to die naturally, their organs will deteriorate and begin to rot!

But if they’re killed at the right time, their organs can be harvested in good condition, as they are needed. Organ donation started out as optional and voluntary. But it’s become the “default” position, with citizens having to opt out of giving their organs, possibly while they are still using them! There’s no little irony in the fact that patients are being encouraged to die that might be themselves saved if they were considered important enough as organ recipients rather than organ donors.

Doctors have been told to suggesgt organ donation not as an “incentive”, but as a kind of “consolation” for the person’s own loss of life.

Since organ transplantation is extremely expensive and health services are cutting costs, it’s inevitable that the organs taken from patients who have been murdered by the state will be reserved for politicians and billionaires.

Euthanasia is now global.

In America, Death by Doctor is being pushed by politicians, lobbyists, and lawyers. Death by Doctor is being called a “freedom”, a “choice”, a “human right”.

The “Right to Die” has become a “Duty to Die”.

In Oregon and Washington, well over half of requests for assisted suicide cited “feelings of being a burden”, as significant reasons for their requests.

Just how enthusiastic would anyone be if doctors simply shot the patients in the head instead of injecting them? Doctors are great at the quickest, simplest, most painless, most dignified and cheapest way to kill people - it’s to shoot them in the head.

And maybe gas chambers could be introduced. They’re cheap and effective. And they can be used to kill a number of people at a time.

“Suicide by Doctor” isn’t legally in the UK but the Brits have had an excellent substitute. Back in the 1990’s, something called the Liverpool Care Pathway was introduced. This allowed doctors and nurses to kill anyone over 70 whom they did not like, by the simple, expedient way of not giving them food or water.

Years ago, the Liverpool Care Pathway was put out of bounds as being unethical, painful, distressing, and wicked. But doctors and nurses still use it. And they speed it up with a kill shot, morphine and midazolam. This was very popular during the Covid fraud and was used to free up whole hospital wards so that doctors and nurses could get on with rehearsing their TikTok dance steps.

And then there were the “Do Not Resuscite” nurses, which I’ve warned you about many times over the years.

DNR notices have been put on patient’s notes without their permisison, and even against their wishes.

Euthanasia, supported by the media, will be legalized in the UK very soon.

Who will decide who can and should die? Will it be patients themselves, relatives, nurses, social workers, or just any old neighborly busybody?

Suicide has gone from “illegal” to “optional”. How soon will euthanasia become “compulsary”? FOR WHOM?

When euthanasia is made legal worldwide, then Pandora’s Box will be opened and no one will be able to close the lid. The laws always extended to include people who are deaf or diabetic or sixteen and feeling fed up with the world.

Who’s going to be trained to help with euthanasia? To do the killing?

The problem of course, is a good, caring doctors and nurses are trained to keep people ALIVE. They may refuse to kill their patients. Many hospices refuse to have anything to do with euthanasia. This will leave patients in the hands of people who are not experts in end-of-life care or pain management.

Either euthanasia will be provided by a small group of itinerant doctors who will travel around the country, killing patients whom they don’t know - the modern equivalent of the professional hangman who used to travel around with a supply of rope.

Or euthanasia will be provided by technicians who will have as little as six hours of online training - that’s the plan. I suspect that many of the people who will be attracted to work as hired killers will be psychopaths, murders, and assasins who will enjoy killing people.

Remember that the vast majority of people, who for whatever reason attempt to commit suicide and fail - they give thanks that they failed. With Death by Doctor, that possibility is lost.

Can doctors bring up the subject of assisted death without influencing their patients, or frightening them? Is it really a doctor’s job to offer to kill their patients?

If you want to know more about how they are going to kill us, please read a new book called, They Want To Kill Us. It’s written by Jack King. And it’s the only really, truly, honest account of their evil plan that I’ve ever read. And I’ve bought copies to give away. Please do the same.

There's a link to the book in the box below and please, please share this video as widely as you can.

Discussing euthanasia would make a great television or radio debate, of course. But the authorities will never allow a proper debate. Just as they’ll never allow a debate about vaccination. Or the Covid fraud.

Unless you share this video, or distribute copies of Jack King’s book, then I’ve wasted my time: Mankind is lost. The world’s finished. It’s as simple as that.

This video is not monetized. Nor is my website.

Please remember: You are Not Alone. More and more people are waking up. And once they are awake, they don’t go back to sleep.

Distrust the government.

Avoid mass media.

And fight the lies.

And thank you for watching an old man and a chair. I’m old. And my eyes are going. I have difficulty using a computer.

And I’m worried.

However old you are, you should be worried too.