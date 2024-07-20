GUNSHOT FORENSICS: Mike Adams, Health Ranger Weighs In on Chris Martenson, PhD's Detailed Report
Mike thinks there were 7 shots, possibly one from the water tower, one from inside the building the shooter was atop
The Tweet
Chris did a video analyzing the gunshots, seen on Twitter/X.
Link to the video: https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/1814114895065141491?s=46
Here are some discussion slides:
Chris confirms there are at least two shooters. Possibly three, or even four.
Analysis by Mike Adams
About 24 hours ago, Mike Adams responsed to Chris’ above tweet:
Outstanding, Chris. And I've analyzed the shots in careful detail now. Add this to your mix of info: UPDATED FORENSIC AUDIO ANALYSIS OF TRUMP SHOOTING
(Updated July 19th, 2024, with most current analysis by Mike Adams)
(Seconds indicate INCOMING arrival time of rounds / sonic crack)
0 seconds: Round 1: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away
0.8 seconds: Round 2: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away
1.5 seconds: Round 3: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away
(roughly 2 second pause, during which actual snipers are likely ordered to commence kill shots on Trump)
4.3 seconds: Round 4: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Assassination sniper inside building? 400ft - 450ft away
4.6 seconds: Round 5: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Assassination sniper inside building? 400ft - 450ft away
4.9 seconds: Round 6: 0.366s snap/boom gap - Medium-range sniper at unknown location (water tower?) 600ft - 700ft away
5.1 seconds: Round 7: 0.714s snap/boom gap - Long-range sniper at unknown location (farther than water tower) 1100ft - 1500ft away
ANALYSIS: Rounds 6 and 7 fired from bolt-action rifles. Single shots only. Likely higher caliber: 308 Win or 300 Win Mag
Source: https://x.com/healthranger/status/1814377490460066243?s=46
Notice that Chris missed the man on the water tower, and Mike mentions him. Chris counts 6 shots, and Mike counts 7.
Here's the man in black, popping into view and then shots are fired.
I think we're up to date!
Thank you for remaining in prayer for the two men injured at the rally. I understand that both have been upgraded from “critical” to “serious” condition. I will be back with an update on them.
We all have a lot to be grateful for, and we can rest by counting our blessings, trusting in God, and knowing that we have our salvation through Jesus Christ. Amen!
The secret service is the most likely suspect for organizing the whole thing. They had the most knowledge of the event. https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/the-djt-assassination-attempt
I'm starting to feel very concerned about the safety of the survivors. There may be those who don't want the nature of their experience/injuries to come under scrutiny. Not to mention that they're in a hospital. 😬 God, protect them!