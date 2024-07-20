The Tweet

Chris did a video analyzing the gunshots, seen on Twitter/X.

Link to the video: https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/1814114895065141491?s=46

Here are some discussion slides:

Chris confirms there are at least two shooters. Possibly three, or even four.

Analysis by Mike Adams

About 24 hours ago, Mike Adams responsed to Chris’ above tweet:

Outstanding, Chris. And I've analyzed the shots in careful detail now. Add this to your mix of info: UPDATED FORENSIC AUDIO ANALYSIS OF TRUMP SHOOTING (Updated July 19th, 2024, with most current analysis by Mike Adams) (Seconds indicate INCOMING arrival time of rounds / sonic crack) 0 seconds: Round 1: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away 0.8 seconds: Round 2: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away 1.5 seconds: Round 3: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Crooks on roof? 400ft - 450ft away (roughly 2 second pause, during which actual snipers are likely ordered to commence kill shots on Trump) 4.3 seconds: Round 4: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Assassination sniper inside building? 400ft - 450ft away 4.6 seconds: Round 5: 0.22s snap/boom gap - Assassination sniper inside building? 400ft - 450ft away 4.9 seconds: Round 6: 0.366s snap/boom gap - Medium-range sniper at unknown location (water tower?) 600ft - 700ft away 5.1 seconds: Round 7: 0.714s snap/boom gap - Long-range sniper at unknown location (farther than water tower) 1100ft - 1500ft away ANALYSIS: Rounds 6 and 7 fired from bolt-action rifles. Single shots only. Likely higher caliber: 308 Win or 300 Win Mag Source: https://x.com/healthranger/status/1814377490460066243?s=46

Notice that Chris missed the man on the water tower, and Mike mentions him. Chris counts 6 shots, and Mike counts 7.

Here's the man in black, popping into view and then shots are fired.

I think we're up to date!

Thank you for remaining in prayer for the two men injured at the rally. I understand that both have been upgraded from “critical” to “serious” condition. I will be back with an update on them.

We all have a lot to be grateful for, and we can rest by counting our blessings, trusting in God, and knowing that we have our salvation through Jesus Christ. Amen!

