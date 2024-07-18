Today, many searches show that the official byline for Morgellons is still that it is a mental health disease.

"Morgellons disease is a form of delusional parasitosis."

Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/delusional-parasitosis/art-20044996

However, here is a research paper and vidoe that has validated that Morgellons ISN’T ALL IN YOUR HEAD! It's a real entity of biofibers that interact with different electronic and mechanical frequencies - that make them feel like little bugs or parasites moving under the skin.

The History of the Origin of Borrelia bungdorferi sensu stricto

An Unnatural Origin

There is a theory that this pathogen was “Made in the USA”.

Authors are from the Unité de Bactériologie Moléculaire et Médicale, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France.

Abstract Among the three main species of Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato associated with Lyme borreliosis, B. burgdorferi sensu stricto (B. burgdorferi) is the sole species present both in North America and in Europe, where Borrelia garinii and Borrelia afzelii also occur. The greater genetic diversity together with the greater clinical polymorphism observed in the Old World suggests that this is the birthplace of the complex B. burgdorferi sensu lato. However, the genetic proximity of some North American and European B. burgdorferi strains in quite mystifying. A previous study of the whole genome (M. Foretz, D. Postic, and G. Baranton, Int. J. Syst. Bacteriol. 47:11-18, 1997) compared the diversity of North American and European B. burgdorferi strains. To further investigate the geographical origin and the migration of B. burgdorferi, we have focused on the study of the single variable and highly adaptive gene ospC. Both approaches demonstrated the greater diversity of North American strains and the close relatedness between European strains and between some isolates from the two areas. We discuss the significance of these features and suggest that they might be evidence of the anteriority of North American B. burgdorferi strains. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9336916/

Lyme Disease as a Tick-Borne Military Experiment

From DefenseOne.com

In the 1960s, on an 840-acre island at the entrance to Long Island Sound, scientists at the highly guarded Plum Island Animal Disease Center were at the forefront of U.S. biological-weapons research. Specifically, they sought to create pathogens that could be deployed stealthily, via insects. Skip ahead to 1975, when the nearby town of Old Lyme, Connecticut, became the epicenter of a strange, tick-borne illness. Children began to report unusual skin rashes, chronic fatigue, and swollen knees. In 1981, the condition was named Lyme disease. A conspiracy theory spread like a fever: that the researchers at Plum Island had engineered a new sickness, one that now afflicts more than 30,000 Americans per year. An amendment in the House version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act instructs the government to investigate. Source: https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2019/07/did-us-invent-lyme-disease-1960s-house-aims-find-out/158529/

In fact, entire books have been written on how Lyme was a tick-borne, military experiment unleashed on the population.

And lawmaker Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) insisted on an investigation, saying,

“Why wouldn't we want to know?… Let the IG [inspector general's office] decide that -- and put this to bed forever -- if indeed it's a fable, if it's untrue."

An August 2019 article describes that “Smith authored an amendment to the House version of the Fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Pentagon to investigate if the military released infected ticks onto an unsuspecting American public ‘by accident or experiment design.’“

A 2019 CNN Report stated,

“The US House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into whether the Department of Defense experimented with ticks and other insects as biological weapons.

In an amendment passed last week, the House calls for the Defense Department’s Inspector General to look at whether any such experiments were done between the years 1950 and 1975.

The amendment was introduced by New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith who said he was inspired to write it by “a number of books and articles suggesting that significant research had been done at US government facilities including Fort Detrick, Maryland, and Plum Island, New York, to turn ticks and other insects into bioweapons.”

The Congressman’s amendment passed and the DOD IG was ordered to investigate.

Here is the press release:

“With Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases exploding in the United States—with an estimated 300,000 to 437,000 new cases diagnosed each year and 10-20 percent of all patients suffering from chronic Lyme disease—Americans have a right to know whether any of this is true. And have these experiments caused Lyme disease and other tick-borne disease to mutate and to spread?” Smith asked. “My amendment tasks the DOD Inspector General to ask the hard questions and report back,” he said. During debate on his amendment, Smith said the investigation would explore such questions as: “what were the parameters of the program?

who ordered it?

was there ever any accidental release anywhere or at any time of any diseased ticks?

were any ticks released by design?

did the program contribute to the disease burden?

can any of this information help current-day researchers find a way to mitigate these diseases?” Smith has a long record of fighting for people suffering from Lyme disease. He is the author of the pending bipartisan, bicameral TICK Act introduced earlier this year to create a whole-of-government national strategy to aggressively fight Lyme disease. The TICK Act (Ticks: Identify, Control, Knockout Act) (HR 3073) authorizes an additional $180 million to boost funding for Lyme research, prevention and treatment programs. Smith—who is the founding co-chair of the House Lyme Disease Caucus along with Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN)—said the bill provides $60 million over five years to reauthorize the Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector Borne Disease which have led the scientific response against tick-borne diseases. And the bill authorizes new CDC grants for a total of $120 million over six years, to build a public health infrastructure for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. The legislation is supported by more than 25 non-government organizations dedicated to combating Lyme. In June, the House of Representatives adopted two other Smith amendments to boost funding for combating Lyme disease. One amendment, (Division C of H.R. 2740, adopted June 18th), adds $2 million to the DOD’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) for Tick-Borne Disease Research which primarily helps service personnel and their families exposed to Lyme. The program is currently funded at $5 million. On June 12th, the House adopted Smith’s amendment to add $1 million for Lyme disease research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC currently spends $11 million on Lyme research. This spring, Smith hosted a Congressional town meeting on Lyme disease in Wall Township, NJ, featuring a panel of national experts including Dr. Ben Beard, Deputy Director of the Division on Vector-Borne Diseases at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control; Pat Smith, President of the Lyme Disease Association; and Dr. Richard Horowitz, an Internist and expert in treating patients with Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

A Natural Origin

After studying genes coding for outer surface protein OspC from 22 Borrelia burgdorferi strains isolated from patients with Lyme borreliosishis, these authors from Statens Seruminstitut, Department of Infection-Immunology, Copenhagen, Denmark disagree, and state that they are of similar origin:

“…In contrast, the phylogenetic tree obtained for the B. hermsii variable major protein, Vmp33, and 18 OspC amino acid sequences suggested that Vmp33 and OspC from B. burgdorferi sensu stricto strains share a common evolutionary origin.” Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC176990/

The Reality of Lyme and B. burgdorferi sensu stricto

The above video is discussed below, and includes the discussed papers.

Biofilm

They admit biofilm exists, and neglect to inform that it probably exists elsewhere.

Here is the scientific paper cited in the video; I am unable to locate a link to it, even after perusing PubMed and otherwise searching for it:

This is also discussed and shown in the video:

Morgellons fibers can be black, red, or clear, as seen below.

Fungus

This fungus image is from the video. It looks different than Morgellons, having segments along each filament.

Image courtesy of the above YT video: by Lookoutfa Charlie.

Morgellons is a Biofilm Disease, NOT A PSYCHIATRIC ONE

This is the paper discussed in the video.

First, we review the authors.

Two Authors: Middelvern and Stricker

Marianne J. Middelvern

Middlevern’s ten papers intermingle three things:

(1) Morgellons,

(2) the tick-born spirochete disease known as Lyme, and surprisingly,

(3) Morgellons as a Syphilis-like sexually transmitted disease with genital progression.

Middlevern classifies and stages Morgellons based on the characteristics of Syphillus.

Raphael B. Stricker

Stricker’s 20 publications include one showing HCQ as co-treatment for Covid, along with authors from The Wellness Company, McCullough and Risch.

Here is the whole abstract; we review it below, per the video.

Thank you to the Substack reader who forwarded this to me. Commentary is by Lookoutfa Charlie, on YouTube:

Morgellons disease (MD) is a dermopathy characterized by multicolored filaments that lie under, are embedded in, or project from skin.

The video adds that the fibers “lies within the biofilm of the body. If you get the biofilm off, the real skin beneath appears very raw, like if you skin yourself, like skin your knee. And it is very sensitive. But it usually doesn’t have anything in it. It’s usually in the biofilm. And people believe that the biofilm is their skin, and it usually isn’t.

Although MD was initially considered to be a delusional disorder,

The video is dated July 9, 2024. He states that a current Google search does not find Morgellons as a disease of filaments.

I searched it on SwissCows.com, which does not track you, and it comes up both citing the above paper, and as a delusional disorder.

I don’t like doing Google searches, but we have to do it today. You can see that “delusional parasitosis” is the first hit, by Mayo Clinic.

Under “Things to know”, it cites the CDC study showing it is not of infectious origin.

Be aware: Morgellons exists, and it is no longer considered to be a delusional disorder. It is a tickborne disease of keratin and collagen filaments.

Although MD was initially considered to be a delusional disorder, recent studies have demonstrated that the dermopathy is associated with tickborne infection, that the filaments are composed of keratin and collagen, and that they result from proliferation of keratinocytes and fibroblasts in epithelial tissue.

He says that there are a lot of people who come down with MD who have never been around ticks, and so he disagrees that it is tickborne or caused by bedbugs, citing this is a “typical trick”. He says that it is now an “infectious disease”, that you can be around someone for 5 minutes and not get it, or live with them for months and eventually get it from them. It’s like “Russian Roulette”.

The remainder of the Abstract is not discussed.

Culture, histopathological and molecular evidence of spirochetal infection associated with MD has been presented in several published studies using a variety of techniques. Spirochetes genetically identified as Borrelia burgdorferi sensu stricto predominate as the infective agent in most of the Morgellons skin specimens studied so far. Other species of Borrelia including Borrelia garinii, Borrelia miyamotoi, and Borrelia hermsii have also been detected in skin specimens taken from MD patients. The optimal treatment for MD remains to be determined.

He moves on to the paper’s Introduction

On the section, “A study found that 98% of MD subjects had positive LD serology and/or a tickborne disease diagnosis,5 confirming the clinical association between MD and spirochetal infection. Conversely, 6% of LD patients in an Australian study were found to have MD.7”

Commentary: He reminds us that this came from the National Library of Medicine, a government website hosting all scientific papers. He states,

“I want to remind you, this came from the National Library of Medicine.”

He implies that it is government-affiliated paper. It is not. I can do research in my lab and publish it on PubMed, if it gets accepted to a journal.

Before moving on to the paper, let’s look at the images cited next:

He jumps to the Histopathology of MD

He had previously talked about examining rain water and other objects, finding filaments in them. Now he says,

“Very strange. I’ve picked up many strange things that came down from above, in the past.”

He goes to the next paragraph:

A preliminary study using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) showed hairlike scales on a blue filament, suggesting that at least some MD fibers are hairs.10 The blue coloration of some fibers was first determined to be the result of melanin pigmentation as shown by positive Fontana Masson staining.11 An independent study concurred that embedded blue fibers in an MD specimen (supplied by the authors of this paper) were not textile fibers. SEM revealed that the blue fibers were microscopic hairs with cuticular scaling, and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed darkly stained melanosomes that were not organized, a finding consistent with human hairs (Shawkey MD, unpublished data, 2013).

He says,

“This is TV does when they cover a subject that’s controversial. And at the end, they bring on some expert that tries to debunk it. And then they leave you with that. This is kind of what they are doing through the whole thing, but they admit a lot of key stuff.”

He moves to another paragraph:

This confirms Borrelia spirochetes in the tissue and skin. He says,

”Of course. These are always in the lesions. When you form one of these lesions, it immediately starts itching and it off really small looks like a a bug bite that you've scratched at too much right? And if you take a jeweler's loop or a magnifier to it and look there's always a fiber in the sore. Like it almost like the fiber was acid and ate through your skin.

And as soon as you use something like uh you know like lime sulfur diluted lime sulfur on a a rag or a paper towel and get that fiber out of there keep rubbing until that fiber comes out, it will heal up.

If the fiber is left in there it will keep spreading and spreading and the sore will get bigger and bigger. So they're they're admitting this.

… But then they are going back and trying to cover it with different things, you know tickborne illness, this and that.

Here is where they are saying that they are finding… I'm going to keep it very simple for people … they are finding bacteria so just before they found fungus now they're saying that they're finding bacteria in it so fungus and bacteria.

This is everything that I talked about 10 years ago. Everything that I talked about and they're now admitting it. You're not crazy it's true but it's a tickborne illness you know related to Lyme or whatever. It's all the same thing.

These are different symptoms of the same issue. And someone who has it may have symptoms of having it. Most people don't even have symptoms - they might not have fibers or Morgellons-type symptoms. Maybe they have Lyme symptoms maybe they have fibromyalgia symptoms maybe they have chronic fatigue!

It's all coming from the same thing now. This is funny because I have said this and people have fought me on it. And here they actually compare Lyme disease to Morgellons. We see Morgellons patients who are diagnosed with other conditions, or mental illness isn't that funny?

And thus we a not testing for Lyme disease, although Morgellon disease is usually associated with chronic symptoms of Lyme disease !

This is everything that I said before and everybody was all up in arms about it! And now the National Library of Medicine is coming out, saying the same thing. it's like a uh a very dry ‘Lookout for Charlie’ video.

Now this is interesting, it says Morgellons disease may result from an infectious process there may be a psychiatric component as well.

What do you know? It says that Morgollens patients exhibit “neuropsychiatric symptoms”. They're admitting it.

So in a study of 25 Morgellons patients had prior psychiatric diagnosis like bipolar disorder - because because they had Morgellons - it wasn't the other way around.

They had Morgellons before they had the overt symptoms. Come on, man!

This is because the mind doesn't get ill, like your brain has a cold! It it is ridiculous! and it says because Morgellons patients may show neuropsychiatric symptoms that's why healthcare workers considered Mor gallons to be a delusional disorder! Isn't this great?

This gives them absolute and total plausible deniability for everything that they ever did to cover this up. And now they're admitting it!

They have been covering this up for 24 years - over 24 years - but actively doing it for 24 years, calling people crazy! And now they're admitting it!

That's insane. If anybody lets these people get away with this, this is nuts?

And what did I tell people about, you know, Lyme disease and Morgellons?

I said that it causes all of this. And now they're saying that it causes paranoia, schizophrenia bipolar disorder, delusions sensory hallucinations, major depression, and mania, right?

And now they're they're looping and wrapping up Lyme disease with Morgellons disease just like I said it before!

They call Morgellons disease “a Lyme-like illnes associated with spontaneously appearing, slowly healing, fibers and skin lesions.” From the National Library of Medicine.

Now here is the kicker! I'm going to show you the kicker. Because when I brought this up when I brought up Morgellons’ turning people into a battery, turning people into an antenna right people were violently against it.

You know, explaining, trying to say that I was talking “Star Trek”, that I was talking crazy that I was smoking meth, you know. Any insult that they could come up with, they were attacking me with.

Now check this out: it says here that:

“… in these cases the false belief of parasitic infection is not genuinely delusional”

Not Genuinely Delusional, because patients are in fact misinterpreting symptoms caused by the production of human biofibers .

Listen to what they're telling you, that it is not delusion ! And I talked about being sensitive to Power 60 HZ, to power radio WS to RF, to EF. Everything. Now this is what they say now!

Not me. This is them 10 years after I said it.

ABOVE: They say,

“Furthermore, we find that electrostatic energy and mechanical energy can cause… when they say mechanical energy, they're talking about sound. It can cause movement of the filaments interpreted by some patients as the movement of a living organism. They just admitted it.

I’m going to say that again, “we find that electrostatic energy and mechanical energy can cause movement of the filaments.”

They are admitting exactly what I talked about 10 years ago, now. Now they're admitting it, a decade later. As far as medicine goes, that may as well be a thousand years! 10 years! And they are admitting something that I was talking about 10 years ago! And people were calling me crazy about it, so think about that everything that I've talked about, every single thing on this channel has turned out to be true there. There is not one thing that I talked about that turned out to be bunk. Not one thing.

So when I talk about this stuff I'm telling you, I've done the experiments and it just blows my mind that these people are doing this. This in your face cover up 10 years later!

“We find that electrostatic energy and mechanical energy” - that is very deceptive there because it's vague, “mechanical energy.” You know what average person knows what mechanical energy is?

“it can cause movement of the filaments”.

Yeah, it does a lot more than that it reacts to them. They're telling you that these are antennas and that they do things when they are in the proximity of certain energy.

When they say electrostatic energy, you're talking RF, ELF, and EF. And when you're talking mechanical energy you're talking vibration and sound, right.

So - is anybody not getting this now? Everything that I have talked about, they are now coming out and admitting it. Everything.

There's a lot more to this but I'm going to stop here, because that is the big point they are literally admitting that these fibers are a “dirty board”, exactly what I called it. I called it a “dirty board”, meaning a haphazard circuit board. That's exactly what they are they're admitting, that's what they are.

And that's it for now. Look out for Charlie.

Detoxing from Morgellons

HERE ARE THE LINKS TO THE “ VIDEOS OUTLINING CHARLIE’S DETOXING PROTOCOL.

We will cover these separately, as a Part II.

Thank you for reading my writings and supporting my ministry.

