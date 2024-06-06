WARNING: This subject may be disturbing to some.

I will post this both to my Chat and Notes. Please SHARE.

Thank you for reading The Rebel Patient™. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Intravenous MAID Drugs, Anesthetics, and Death Row Drugs

Scott Schara at

first alerted me to Dr. Zivot and the use of death row drugs in his 7-part Series on Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S.: By Design! If you haven’t dug deep into what all the plandemic, bioweapon, euthanasia is

about, this is the series to watch, hear, or read:

really

As a retired anesthesiologist and critical care specialist, I know drugs. And I know intravenous (IV) drugs given for operating room sedation or anesthesia, as well as their use in the ICU.

Common Anesthetics and ICU Sedatives

Opioids: Morphine, fentanyl. Decrease pain, slows and can stop breathing; causes very pinpoint pupils.

Sedatives: Benzodiazepines like Valium (i.e. diazepam) and lorazepam. Causes drowsiness and muscle relaxation. Versed also causes amnesia.

Anesthetics: Precedex, Propofol (“Milk of Magnesia”), Thiopental, and more. Puts people to sleep, causing unconsciousness.

Paralytics: Not necessarily used in hospital killing protocols, unless the patient is on a ventilator. Vecuronium, Pancuromium, and more. Renders one unable to move. If awake and paralyzed, blood pressure and heart rate go up with pain, and the eyes may cry tears. The pupils could be large, as part of the “fight or flight” reflex, unless opioids are on board, in which case they would be pinpoint.

Three Situations That Use Use the Same IV Drugs:

Lethal injections on Death Row. My article below discusses how they used up all the ICU killing drugs in the U.S., so Dr. Zivot and 8 doctors sent a letter to death row prisons, requesting extra Hospital Killing Protocol medications.

The Canadian Euthanasia Protocols. Some complain there's a push for MAID in the ER, and it requires one also donate their organs. My article discusses its use in infants and toddlers.

Hospital Killing Protocols. We know that Scott Schara Our Amazing Grace lost his 19-year old daughter, Grace, to this. He has a landmark lawsuit against the hospital, doctors and nurses. Rebecca Charles lost her daughter Danielle to a hospital-induced fentanyl overdose (because she fought hard and refused to die). Both had special needs.

And if you or your family member has been a victim of hospital killing protocols, you can install Rebecca's app to let us know which hospitals to STAY AWAY from!

The “cause of death” may be pneumonia. But the “mechanism” is much more exact.

If we don't know about the actual “mechanism” of death, then we can't know the extent of the inhumane or unethical practice of giving death row drugs to people in hospitals… to euthanize them. I knew that they cause lung water to accumulate, leading to pulmonary edema and a lung “drowning”.

And then last night, I happened upon this article on MAID in Canada. It is quite passionate and reasonable. We should all oppose this inhumanity!

So you can share the incredible video in the article ⬆️, here it is below, by Jordan B. Peterson Clips (and 1.4 million YouTube followers - he is quite big in the UK).

You Need To Watch This Video, Please

I've only asked you to watch maybe 5% of all the article videos posted here, right? I usually transcribe them for you but you need to see this yourself, to both serve as an inspiration and… in case it gets taken off YouTube:

What if we were all this passionate?

Wouldn't the world be a better place?

Dr. Peterson’s information:

Dr. Peterson is a professor and clinical psychologist. The clips are derived from lectures, interviews, and self-uploaded videos. This channel will occasionally release clips prior to the full videos on https://www.youtube.com/user/JordanPetersonVideos. Watch the entirety of Dr. Peterson's catalog on DailyWire+: https://utm.io/ueJdK Please do not forget to subscribe to the channel to enjoy weekly videos. Other ways to connect with Dr. Peterson: Join the JBP newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jbpdaily/jbp-weekly-signup Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjordanpeterson/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordan.b.peterson/

Alas, Canada is joins the Netherlands by euthanizing (i.e., water drowning) children and toddlers.

Sorry, but we can't count on Canada to fix the killings. But there's definitely something that we CAN do 🙌 !

Pray for the Children!

To Do List

- Stop MAID!

Granted, we can't do much for Canada, but we can add our prayers for the euthanized children. If anyone knows of a Canadian group opposing MAID, please let us know!

- Stop Hospital Killing Protocols!

If you are a survivor or have a loved one who died from the hospital protocols, please install Rebecca’s App and join others who are telling America which hospitals to stay away from!

+/- Stop Lethal Injection

Existing death penalty laws are constantly being reformed. For example, in Ohio, nitrogen hypoxia can substitute as a method of execution by lethal injection. I am not sure if that is much better, but that’s a completely different topic we are not covering today.

And don't forget…

- Stop the mRNA RSV vax going to those over age 60!

In the USA, already coming in September is the NEW mRNA RSV jab - targeting those like me over age 60! The NEW RSV jab is bound to target elders in nursing homes who don't have visitors or relatives.

MAID. Stop euthanizing people, Canada!

Hospital Killing Protocols. Autopsy results show the sedatives, anesthetics, and pain drugs kill by lung drowning. We have to be better than this!

RSV mRNA jab To Target Those Over 60. Watch for those without family or friends who visit them in a nursing home!

There is now ANOTHER planned mass murder with a bioweapon, getting geared up for mass euthanasia of people who remember World War II and the Holocaust!

And it is scheduled this time, right out in the open!

The mRNA RSV jabs begin September- January, just in time for the flu season. When these patients get sick, they will end up in hospitals as a direct admission from the nursing home, making them prime targets for hospital killing protocols to continue wreaking their havoc on American lives!

LET US PRAY

Father God, Thank you for hearing our prayers. | Photo by Pedro Lima on Unsplash

Dear Lord God,

Almighty Father, please forgive us of our sins, both intentional and unintentional. Keep us under Your mighty wings of an eagle, opening the doors that need to be opened, and closing the doors that need to be closed. Help us. Lead us. Guide us into Your perfection.

Champion an effort to overcome this evil, dear Lord. Help us to keep our eyes on you! Help us grow stronger in our faith, we pray!

In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Leave a comment