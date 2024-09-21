I recently received this email from Substack:

They generated this infogram:

Highlights

☕ I read the most in the morning 💌 I subscribed to 54 new Substacks 📽️ I watched 663 minutes of video ❤️ I liked 261 posts 💬 I left 2,452 comments on posts 📜 I scrolled 188 meters in Notes 🕵️ I discovered 136 new posts via Notes

⬆️ Automatically generated by Substack.

Edited by me 👇.

🙌 Only through the Blessings of God have I been able to be such a prolific reader and writer! 🙏 Thank You, God!

Top Substacks

I'm Co-Author on a lot of posts by Scott Schara, and insert this to note it as one of my top reads:

OUR AMAZING GRACE by Scott Schara

By far, this has been my most read and researched Substack, as I have provided the transcripts to many of Scott’s videos.

The Invisible Things of God are clearly seen - Reflected in the mirror of the things He made. (Romans 1:20) Top post this summer: SO I WAS ARRESTED TONIGHT

My personal Substack Top post this summer: A Daughter's Tale: Celebrating Danielle's Birthday and Honoring Her Extraordinary Journey in Her Final Celebration on Earth.

Kuch Says

Ron Kuch is Karen Kingston’s brother, and we became friends last year after her disappearance.

