NEW VIDEO FOOTAGE: Local Police Told Secret Service to Be On The Roof
Caution: Foul Language As the Local Cop Discovers No One is Covering the Top of the Building
Officer: I f**ing told them they need to post the guys f**ing here. I told them that, the f**ing…the Secret Service! I told them that f**ing Tuesday! I told them to post f**ing guys over here! …
2nd Officer: I thought YOU were up on the roof!
Officer: No! We're inside!
2nd Officer: What the f*ck?
Officer: I told them to post f**ing guys over here.
2nd Officer: I wasn't even concerned about it because I thought someone was on the rooftop… how can they lose a guy walking back there? How can you lose a guy on the roof?
Officer: They were inside. In the building.
They must have questioned the man in the red shirt.
And I suppose it was “too hot” for the Secret Service on the
sloped roof!
The Disgust and Disgrace
Really disgusted with SS
Really