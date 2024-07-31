This video shows events in the field while Trump is speaking on stage. Since there is copyrighted music in the background, the videographer muted the sound.

No one communicated to get Trump off the stage.

According to The Conservative Brief, the Secret Service never spoke to local police until after the shooting:

In an interview with ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky, the local Beaver County, Pa., team said it had “no communication” whatsoever with the U.S. Secret Service before the shooting attempt and did not make contact until afterward. On the day of the rally, the SWAT team was positioned on the second floor of the building that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, later used to shoot that day. The lead sharpshooter noted that the SWAT team was supposed to receive a “face-to-face briefing” with the Secret Service agents when they arrived on site; however, it never happened. “We were supposed to get a face-to-face briefing with the Secret Service snipers whenever they arrived, and that never happened. So I think that that was probably a pivotal point where I started thinking things were wrong because that never happened, and we had no communication with the Secret Service,” the lead SWAT sharpshooter said. Katersky again pressed the team’s top sharpshooter, asking if he had received any communication from the Secret Service “at all on that Saturday.” The SWAT leader clarified that there was no communication from the agency “until after the shooting.” “And by then —” Katersky interjected before the SWAT sharpshooter responded, “It was too late.” Katersky continued to explain that the local SWAT team had deemed Crooks “suspicious” before the shooting, and had sent texts with a description and pictures of the 20-year-old. However, none of this information was passed on to Secret Service leaders because of a lack of communication between the two groups. The SWAT team was assigned to the second floor of Building 6 at the American Glass Research facility by the Secret Service. From there, they could only see into the crowd at the Trump rally. Katersky pointed out that the team reported their inability to see Crooks was not due to a sloped roof or hot weather, but was actually due to the placement chosen by the Secret Service. There’s more. Local law enforcement provided radios to the U.S. Secret Service for cross-agency coordination during the July 13 rally. However, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on July 28 that the Secret Service never used the radios, as reported by The Blaze. Source: https://conservativebrief.com/fbi-claims-84738/?utm_source=CB&utm_medium=ABC

Trump Interview on Melania’s Reaction to Trump's Being Shot

⬆️ Melania is “traumatized”.

Trump's Statement

Not that anyone doubted it, but in order to rid our Country of the political statement put out by the Director of the FBI, in between fighting for the Safety and Security of those burning our American Flags, and right now spraying our beautiful Limestone Monuments in Washington, D.C., this is a picture of the bullet right after piercing my ear. Perhaps FBI Director Christopher Wray will notice there is no shrapnel or glass flying through the ear, only a bloodstained bullet. It’s all so damaging to the Great People that work in the FBI. As The New York Times reported, other bullets came very close. Nobody ever called, even out of curiosity, from the Federal Bureau of Insurrection. P.S. After the Great Supreme Court Decision, when are the hunted down J6 Hostages going to be released, and when are yesterday’s Vandals and Flag Burners going to be put in prison? ~ President Donald J Trump Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/121232

What About You?

The single fact the FBI director even threw out a “non-bullet” makes me think much more than ever it was an inside job. Mission accomplished.

The Trump Assassination Attempt

And have you tried Googling (I don't use Google ~ I use SwissCows.com) “President Donald Trump and Assassination Attempt”?

Here's a video that is reportedly difficult to find:

