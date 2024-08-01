See the man ⬆️ crawling to and fro, in the red circle.

Share The Rebel Patient™

This is what people are talking about, and I wanted you to know.

Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr.

We stop ourselves from thinking that Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, Jr., who took over from fired resigned Kimberly Cheatle, would offer much more in terms of transparency.

You can listen to his string of denials:

Do you think the new Secret Service Director is worse than the old one?

His claims:

Inadequate time for the event played no role in the failure.

Neither President Trump's detail nor the Secret Service counter-sniper teams had ANY knowledge of a man on the roof carrying a firearm.

Every single person who has conducted any independent investigation of the assassination attempt against Trump is a “conspiracy theorist” (which is a term that was invented by the CIA after Kennedy’s assassination).

There was no prior authorization needed for the Secret Service sniper to fire a deadly bullet at Thomas Matthew Crooks - so he is denying that a stand-down order was given.

If there is nothing to hide, then why doesn't he just release all the Secret Service communications? Or did they communicate on Signal or Telegram (i.e., with encrypted messages) so that no one can ever retrieve it?

“Trump Assassination Attempt”

Donald Trump Jr says: “Big Tech Is Trying to Interfere in the Election.”

He's right, as last week's bombshell discovery revealed that Google search engine simply omitted “autocomplete” results when you typed in to search using keywords, “Trump assassination attempt”.

Widespread outrage erupted after this discovery, and now they appear to have “fixed” it ⬇️ :

Google claimed there was no manual override on searching for “attempted assassination “ or “assassination”, citing protections against political violence predictions. Yet there had been a glaring absence of Trump-related suggestions. This sparked major concern.

Telegram Channel

Download my Videos and Images on my Telegram channel ~ then write your own article! And KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

JOIN HERE: https://t.me/therebelpatient

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They're making the Secret Service so stupid that they're getting stupider than stupid!

They're such an easy scapegoat, right?

They didn't make it to the morning meeting with local authorities, they didn't notice what was happening, and Oh! so much more!

I think they're all in on it and we need to watch for “the answer” or » “the savior” « who will be the anti-Christ.

For the best deep dive on this, you can read and/or study Scott Schara’s teaching on The Matrix.

While listening to Scott's video and transcribing it, on multiple occasions, I had to drop my jaw.

It's not just the depth of who Satan is, but his minions that got me the most, the rulers of the Cabal in today's world. It makes me pray, to fast and pray, and to seek God's face.

There is nothing more important than saving souls for Christ 🙌!

Thank you to all my Paid Subscribers! I gained one, after losing one! Thank You!

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app