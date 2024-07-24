Share

Here's Joe Biden, the first time seen since COVID and announcing he won't run for re-election.

Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/9653

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Storm US Capital

Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/9654

—-

Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park has blown up, destroying a nearby boardwalk as tourists could be seen running to safety.

Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/9655

BREAKING: New video obtained in FOIA request shows cops and Secret Service discussing Trump assassin over his dead body.

Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/9659

