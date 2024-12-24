CAUTION: VERY DISTURBING CONTENT. Lady set on fire, cops walk by, no one helps her.

On this Christmas Eve, we are reminded of the depravity of sin and evil in our midst. I bring this to you in remembrance of Amelia Carter, age 29.

Source: https://x.com/merissahansen17/status/1871240188300804605?s=46

Source: https://x.com/xalphawarriorx/status/1871352037192958253?s=46

CNN — A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.” On Sunday, the assailant, identified as Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen who entered the US unlawfully sometime in the past six years, approached the woman without saying a word and ignited her clothes, engulfing her in flames “in a matter of seconds,” police said. Surveillance video appears to show him sitting on a bench watching the woman burn as police officers responded. Zapeta-Calil has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson, according to the New York City Police Department. “The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice. This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. Border Patrol encountered Zapeta-Calil in Sonoita, Arizona, on June 1, 2018, and served him with an order of expedited removal, and he was removed to Guatemala six days later, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Jeff Carter. Zapeta-Calil then unlawfully reentered the US on an unknown date and location, he said. Once Zapeta-Calil’s holding location is released, Enforcement and Removal Operations will lodge an immigration detainer with the NYPD location, Carter said. The victim has not been identified. The incident comes amid heightened concerns about safety and disorder on the subway in the wake of a series of disturbing and random attacks in recent years. The killing marked the second death on a New York subway on Sunday. At around 12:35 a.m., a stabbing incident on a southbound 7 train at the 61 St-Woodside station in Queens resulted in one death and another person injured, CNN affiliate WABC reported. Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man, whose identity has not been released. Hochul’s office said crime is down 10% since the governor announced a subway safety plan in May and 42% since January 2021, though a number of high-profile violent incidents in the subway system in recent years have left some residents uneasy. Suspect arrested with lighter in pocket, police say The attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. on an F train bound pulling into the Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn, police said. Investigators on the scene initially believed the fire had been set by accident after they noticed the woman had liquor bottles around her, sources said. After reviewing surveillance video from inside the subway car, police noticed the suspect sitting across from the victim, who was asleep. They were the only two passengers. The suspect then approached the woman and lit her clothes and a blanket she was using on fire, the sources said. Surveillance video shows the suspect exiting the train and sitting down on a platform bench, watching as the woman burned. Sources said she did not react until she was fully engulfed in flames. The victim appeared to have some mobility issues — a walker was found at the scene — and had a lot of clothes on and fabric around her, which officials believe likely accelerated the fire. Police body camera and surveillance images were key to apprehending the suspect, officials said in a news conference Sunday. Police released body camera images to the public and three high school-age New Yorkers recognized the suspect and called the police, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Officers stopped the train in Herald Square in midtown Manhattan and walked from car to car to take the suspect into custody, NYPD Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta said. The suspect was found with a lighter in his pocket, the commissioner said. Crime Stoppers offered up to $10,000 for information about the suspect. No other passengers or first responders were injured in the incident, police said. Authorities at Sunday’s news conference noted the role technology played in quickly tracking down the suspect. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced efforts to bolster subway safety ahead of the holidays, deploying an additional 250 National Guard members to New York City and ensuring every subway car is outfitted with security cameras. The “brutal murder” was captured by one of those cameras, according to Michael Kemper, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chief security officer. “The key thing was getting the identification through the body-worn cameras,” said Felipe Rodriguez, a retired NYPD detective sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, on “CNN Newsroom” Sunday.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez issued a statement criticizing the attack. “Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe on our subways, and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability in this case. I commend the NYPD for their swift work in apprehending the suspect.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday praised the people who helped alert authorities to the suspect. “This type of depraved behavior has no place in our subways and we are committed to working hard to ensure there is swift justice for all victims of violent crime,” Adams said in a post on X. The city was under a “Code Blue” alert Saturday night, when additional resources and shelter were deployed to help those vulnerable to freezing temperatures, especially homeless people, who sometimes seek shelter on the subway system during severe weather. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/22/us/nyc-subway-fire-woman-death/index.html

The Criminal He is drugged out and demon-possessed. Give them the death penalty! And while you're at it, institute the death penalty in all 50 states! The Cops They're evil, vaxxed and have no compassion. Fire them! The Onlookers They have lost their humanity! They need Jesus!

And we all need Jesus! Thank You, Lord God, for sending us Your Son, Who paid the ultimate price for our sins and brought us back into Your presence!

Isaiah 5:20 ~ Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

Blessed and Almighty God,

This Christmas Eve, we are reminded of all the evil in this world, Thank You for giving us life and love through the birth of Your only begotten Son. HE IS BORN!

We are grateful for our humanity, empathy, and compassion! PROTECT OUR HEARTS!

May we never be like them! May we keep our hearts pure and passionate for those who hurt, are hungry, or thirst! Let us guard our hearts and never let anyone change them! GUARD OUR GOODNESS!

Good God, we pray for those who have no heart, Lord! Convict them! Tear their demons out in the Name of Jesus!

Let us approach those in need like the little drummer boy, innocent and without intent of gain. Let us give to one another freely, as You gave Your Son to us.

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

