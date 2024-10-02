How does it flood in the mountains?

This question has bothered many others, especially those who grew up in the mountains.

Intention

Why would someone want to pick on the affected states? If we can find out what might be special about some of these locations, perhaps we can get a little further on how such tragedies happened.

For example, many think that the government is intentionally causing loss of life in conservative states, to sway votership. Others think that the Hawaii fires were deliberately set to cause retribution for their refusing to become a 15-minute city location.

#1 Theory on Manipulated Flooding in the Mountains of North Carolina:

Affected Cities Contain the World's Richest Supply of Lithium and Quartz

Lithium: Needed for batteries, North Carolina has the richest supply of lithium in the world. And local cities opposed lithium mining.

Quartz: Needed for AI, North Carolina has the world's richest supply of quartz. And you guessed it, quartz mining was also opposed by local residents and politicians:

State Mining Permit: Piedmont Lithium was awaiting a state mining permit, opposed by locals.

Gaston County is currently under water.

Oh, there's more. Spruce Pine residents gave a lot of backlash to the prospect of further mining for quartz - with enough quartz to supply the whole world with AI chips:

And these towns today? Covered with water.

The Video 👇

Another Perspective

The DoD just entered into a lithium agreement with this North Carolina company 👇

… starting in 2025. And it's all under water, a $90 million investment in Kings County, North Carolina - one that was to be completed in 2030.

Eminent Domain

If an area is declared a natural disaster, the government can then offer to buy your property at cost - 5 years ago.

The First Hurricane Targeted for Manipulation in 1947: The Florida-Georgia Hurricane

Multiple participants created the first targeted hurricane manipulation:

General Electric

The U.S. Army

The U.S. Air Force

They dropped dry ice into the hurricane to watch whether it could slow it down. It changed the trajectory:

She asks whether this looks familiar. I found this:

And then drops the bombshell: who owns most shares in the lithium farm?

Answer: Blackrock and Vanguard

Hurricane Helene and Frequency Transmissions

Geoengineering and Hurricane Helene

From Julian Assange

This morning:

CHAOS EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE, ALL AT ONCE ON TUES. 1 OCT. IRAN LAUNCHED 400 MISSILES ON ISRAEL U.S.(BIDEN) & ISRAEL TO LAUNCH COORDINATED STRIKE ON IRAN ANOTHER MASSIVE HURRICANE SET TO HIT SAME AREAS AS HELENE EAST, WEST, GULF & CANADIAN PORT WORKERS ON STRIKE, AMAZON WORKERS THREATEN STRIKE, PARALYZING US, CANADIAN GOODS & FOOD SUPPLY CHAINS THE US GOVERNMENT TO SHUT DOWN IN LESS THAN 72 HOURS! Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

And

BREAKING. - HURRICANE HELENE UPDATE 60 bodies just found hanging in trees in Mitchell County, western North Carolina Military about to take over the airports - Asheville Airport Water will be out for 30 days. No internet, only iHeart radio is being broadcasted. Worries of next storm taking out all the bridges going west on the interstate. Mayor of Asheville is not answering questions and has not done anything. Whole Asheville infrastructure water system is totally down. Only way in is through CLT Greensville area. Whole town of Lake Lure completely gone. Mudslides/landslides taking out homes and people. Illegal Aliens were dropped off days before in Asheville and are just wandering around everywhere. God help us all... Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17255

LET US PRAY

Holy, Divine Father,

We belong to You alone. You alone are worthy, righteous, and to be glorified!

Thank You for helping us with all of our needs. We are grateful to be here during a time such as this, because you have prepared us with different talents and gifts. We ask You to maximize our efforts, multiply them, and increase their productivity.

We also pray for the state of those affected by the storm, those suffering and lost, missing and dead. Bless them, Oh Lord God of All the Ages! Send them help, meet their needs, in the Name of Jesus. Help the workers and responders, we pray!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.🙏

Leave a comment