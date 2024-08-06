⬆️ Novak Djokovic makes the Sign of the Cross and gets down on his knees to thank God for his win for the gold.

Novak Djokovic is the undeniable GOAT: 1 x Olympic Gold Medal 🥇 10 x Australian Open 🇦🇺 3 x Roland-Garros 🇫🇷 7 x Wimbledon 🇬🇧 4 x US Open 🇺🇸 0 x blood clots 🩸 Nole keeps proving that true champions don’t just break records—they defy the narrative. 🐐 Source: https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1820191561214562705?s=46

What is the Sign of the Cross?

This is a prayer of words and sign. Associated primarily with the Catholic faith, the prayer is,

In the name of the Father,

and of the Son,

and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Making the Sign of the Cross

Prayers can be made by words or signs, gestures of the hands.

Typically, followers of all religions pray on their knees or face 🙇. Praying is done with hands clasped 🙏 or flattened together, outstretched, or 🙌 lifted to the heavens.

Catholic.com further explains:

Now, all religions have gestures that express a devout attitude before the divine or heavenly beings they invoke, but the gesture that is most expressly Christian, and used only by Christians, is the sign of the cross. By making it, we profess the central truths of our faith: that God became one of us, with a human body and soul; that he died on the cross to save us; and that our own bodies and souls share in the same power of the Savior whereby we are freed from sin and death and brought to the resurrection and the life of heaven. From the earliest times Christians have made the sign of the cross. St. Basil the Great tells us that the apostles themselves taught the sign of the cross. This is shown by the fact that the earliest mentions of the sign of the cross speak of it as an already established custom and simply encourage the faithful to make it correctly. The sign of the cross was made simply with the fingers (the index or the thumb) on the forehead or lips or breast (as Latin-rite Catholics do at the beginning of the Gospel lesson) or with the whole hand over the torso. There are slight differences in how it is made between the various rites of the Church, but they are all legitimate. Those who are in holy orders bless by making the sign of the cross in the air toward the persons or things to be blessed, but layfolk bless others only by using their finger, usually the thumb. This “lay blessing” is common in Catholic cultures, made by parents on their children before bed or before going out or on a trip. It would be great if this custom could be revived. Words often accompany the sign of the cross, but they are not essential. In a way, when we combine this gesture with a vocal prayer, we make two prayers. So, let us recognize the power of what we do when we pray, “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.” It affords us powerful protection against the demons and our own weak nature. As Hispanic Catholics say when they make the sign of the cross, “By the sign of the holy cross, from our enemies, deliver us, O Lord!” Source: https://www.catholic.com/tract/sign-of-the-cross

Why would Novak ever be booed?

Maybe they are mad because he didn't get the jab?

What do you think about Novak’s making the Sign of the Cross?

I think it's refreshingly welcome! Especially after the ungodly, Satanic opening ceremonies that mocked Christ and The Last Supper.

Especially because they knew what they were doing, and despite the fact that Barbara Butch later erased “The New Gay Testament” Instagram post:

Why do they boo him?

Novak is easy to like. People who boo him may just be bad losers. For at least some of them, particularly the more hateful ones, it seems reasonable to conclude that at least some of them project their resentment for getting the jab onto him.

And he doesn't need to care! He won the gold!

