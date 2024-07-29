It was intentional, the mockery of Christ.

⬆️ Video Source: https://x.com/bubblebathgirl/status/1817327099985760396?s=46

The Thread

Some of these comments are quite mean but I include them for the sake of reporting them.

Barbara Butch

⬆️

Barbara Butch is a French disc jockey and lesbian activist. She campaigns for fat acceptance and made a short film, Extra Large…

Source: https://x.com/conlustror/status/1817341278226424080?s=46

The Last Supper OR Feast of the Gods?

SPOILER: It was The Last Supper

Before ⬆️

After:

BUSTED!

The Olympics Planning Committee's “Apology”

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The Olympics' opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance…”

⬆️ The Worst Apology for The Worst Opening Ceremony

And this:

The Sponsors

Worldwide Partners

Airbnb

Alibaba

Allianz

Atos

Bridgestone

Coca-Coia

Deloitte

Intel

Omega

Panasonic

P&G

Samsung

Toyota

Visa

PREMIUM PARTNERS

Accor

Group BPCE

Carrefour Group

EDF

LVMH

Orange

Sanofi

OFFICIAL PARTNERS

Air France

ArcelorMittal

Caisse des Dépõts

Cisco

CMA CGM Group

Danone

Decathlon

FDJ (Lottery operator of France)

GL events Group

Ile-de-France Mobilités (Transport)

Le Coq Sportif (Sportswear)

PwC (Consulting)

OFFICIAL SUPPORTERS

Abatable (Carbon market solutions)

ABEO (sportswear)

Air Liquide (Gases)

Airweave (Japanese mattresses)

Aquatique Show (Water shows)

Arena (Stands, seating)

CRYSTAL (Aquaric entertainment)

Doublet Wasserman Live (Sports evebts)

DXC Technology

Egis (Construction)

Enedis (Public service company)

ES GLOBAL (Events)

Eviden (Cybersecurity)

Fitness Park

Fnac Darty Group (cultural goods distribution)

Garden Gourmet

Gerflor (Flooring, walls)

RATP Group (Transport)

Highfield Boats

Hype (Hydrogen-powered taxis)

INDIGO (Parking)

La Poste (Mail, banking, insurance)

Loxam (Event assistance)

Lyreco France (Office supplies)

Miko (Ice cream)

Mondo (Athletic equipment)

MTD (Temporary structures)

Myrtha Pools

OnePlan (Event planning )

Optic 2000

Ottobock (Human bionics for disabilities)

Randstad (HR services)

Rapiscan Systems (Security)

Re-uz® (Reusable cups, etc.)

RGS Events

Saint-Gobain designs

Salesforce

SCC (IT)

Schneider Electric

SLX (Events)

SNCF Group (Transport)

Sodexo Live! (Events)

Syndicat des Eaux d’Île-de-France (SEDIF) (Drinking water)

Technogym

Terraillon (Weight scales)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tourtel Twist (Non-alcoholic beer)

VINCI (Concessions)

VIPARIS (Event venues)

Westfield (Shopping)

The Official Website Listing (Partial)

Source: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/committee/games-stakeholder/partners

Deloitte

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Deloitte will apply its deep expertise in management and business consulting to help enhance and secure the IOC’s digital ecosystem supporting the Olympic Movement. Deloitte will support the IOC with its digital transformation strategy, advising in such areas as personalising the fan experience and enhancing digital services, connecting fans around the world and extending the appeal of the Olympic Games between editions…

Intel

Intel is a global leader in designing and manufacturing products and technologies for an increasingly connected and "smart" world with the goal of enriching the lives of everyone on Earth. As a worldwide partner, Intel is reimagining the future of the Olympic Games to bring deeper levels of connectivity and interaction to Olympic fans around the world…

Omega

OMEGA is a prestigious Swiss watchmaker and member of the Swatch Group Ltd. Since 1848, the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by conquests of the oceans and space.

Omega is the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, having developed and introduced the world's most advanced technologies…

Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation provides the Olympic Games with state-of-the-art digital audio/video equipment, such as flat screen TV, digital video camera, DVD recorder, and professional audio/video equipment…

P&G

P&G has one of the largest portfolios of quality, leadership brands like Pampers®, Gillette®, Ariel® and Head & Shoulders® that have been trusted in millions of living rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms for more than 180 years. P&G has been a TOP partner since 2010 and has used its voice as an Olympic sponsor to celebrate the journey athletes take on the road to their Olympic dreams and to honour and serve those who supported them along the way…

Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies.

Samsung began its legacy with the Olympic Games in 1988 as a local sponsor of the Olympic Games Seoul 1988. With the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998, the partnership elevated to the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category, which has expanded to Wireless Communications Equipment and Computing Equipment that continues until today…

Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel-cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014.

Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world, builds around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, and sells them in more than 170 countries…

Visa

Toyota Motor Corporation is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel-cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014.

Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world, builds around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, and sells them in more than 170 countries…

PREMIUM PARTNERS

Accor

ALL (Accor Live Limitless) is a daily Lifestyle companion. ALL harness and enhance the brands, services and partnerships offered by Accor’s ecosystem…

Group BPCE

Groupe BPCE, a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is the 2nd -largest banking group in France. With its 105,000 employees, it serves 36 million customers worldwide, comprised of individuals, professionals, corporates, investors and local authorities…

Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of over 13,000 stores in nearly 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. More than 500,000 people work under the Carrefour banner around the world and contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price…

EDF

As a key player in energy transition, EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the profession: generation, transmission, distribution, trading and supply of energy and energy services…

LVMH

The world leader in luxury, LVMH was founded in 1987 and is led by Bernard Arnault. It is the only group present in several major sectors of the luxury market, including, among others, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, and Selective Retailing. The LVMH Group today comprises 75 Maisons, employs over 196,000 people and reported sales of 79.2 billion euros in 2022…

Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services…

Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. The company prevents illness with vaccines, provides innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. Sanofi stands by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

OFFICIAL PARTNERS

Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad…

Air France

As an ambassador of the French art of travel for 90 years, Air France has proudly shared and connected France with the world. Spread across three main activities – passenger transport, cargo and engineering & maintenance – Air France’s 38,000 employees provide award-winning service to customers across a vast international network…

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading steel and mining companies, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels…

Caisse des Dépõts

Caisse des Dépôts, under the supervision of the French Parliament, serves the public interest by being present at the heart of all the French regions and by mobilizing its 6,900 employees to boost the ecological transformation of the country and to work for a better life for everyone.

… and the list goes on.

Source: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/committee/games-stakeholder/partners

WE PRAY FOR FRANCE

May the God-fearing keep shining the light on this travesty of Your Son, Holy God! May our prayers reach Your ears and help intercede for those who don't yet fear You!

Holy God of All Creatures, spread Your Word throughout France! In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

