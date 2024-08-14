We don’t know if this is the article meant to be scrubbed, because it is from October 19, 2021. The CDC points to another 478-paged PDF meant for scrubbing on August 16, 2024 and I will do that one next. Thank you for helping if you are so inclined!

The above NIH website is HERE. This site sends you to their 478-page downloadable PDF, located HERE. Another downloadable PDF having 359 pages is HERE.

Volunteers Needed

If you want to help, please pick a section, commit to it, and then send me your link. I will link to your page and publish the whole thing. You can do it, too. Feel free to share far and wide.

This is the document in this article of 359 pages:

Requesting Volunteers for 359-page PDF

PART 2. Pages 101-200. DONE HERE.

PART 3. Pages 201-300:

PART 4. Pages 301-359:

2nd Document is 478 Pages

PART 1. Pages 1-100: I will do.

I need help with:

PART 2: Pages 101-200.

PART 3. Pages 201-300:

PART 4. Pages 301-400:

PART 5: Pages 401-478.

Thank You!

The CDC Sources are Below:

THIS DOCUMENT of 359 pages are dated October 19, 2021: https://files.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/guidelines/archive/covid19treatmentguidelines-10-19-2021.pdf

Document of 478 pages: https://files.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/guidelines/covid19treatmentguidelines.pdf

Reference:

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Treatment Guidelines

This is Part 1, Pages 1-100 of 359 Pages

These Guidelines were dated October 19, 2021.

The potential value of this material is that in the future, someone can use them in lawsuits or we can perhaps look back in time and see more truths.

