PART 4: NIH Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Treatment Guidelines, Pages 301-359 of 359
This is the Original 2019 Document
This document has 359 pages, and is dated October, 2019. The updated document is on a different site, has 478 pages. To make matters more confusing, both have the same cover.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. I so much appreciate you.
The Updated Document
NOTE: A more recent and larger document is in a future article and seen on the NIH website entitled, What’s New in the Guidelines. The fourth paragraph down, click the blue, underlined print to go to the pdf website:
We are posting the updated document tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are 359 pages in this 2019 pdf.
Part 1 is here, pages 1-100:
Part 2 is here, pages 101-200:
Part 3 is here, pages 201-300:
There are 359 pages in this 2019 pdf.
Part 1: Pages 1-100. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-1-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019
Part 2: Pages 101-200. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-2-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019
Part 3: Pages 201-300. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-3-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019
Part 4: Pages 301-359. You are reading it.