Part 1: Post-Vax Injury and ICD-10 Codes
No federal agency admits to post-COVID shot injury, although the CDC lists 4 "rare" syndromes that can occur after a COVID shot. And be sure that if you use medical insurance, you have an ICD-10 Code.
This is the first part in a Series on post-vax injury and Long COVID. It is very detailed so that you can understand how the medical insurance system and international ICD-10 Codes work to describe your illness. Or not.
Stay tuned for the entire series, as we will discuss research, resources, and treatment options.
The Series: Post-vax Injury and Long COVID
Part I : INTRO to ICD-10 Codes
Part II. Post-vaccine injury and ICD-10 Codes.
Part III. Long COVID is recognized by all entities, and the symptoms and pathophysiology are the same as post-vax injury.
Part IV. Shows treatment options for both.
Part V. Position Paper on post-vax injury and Long COVID. It combines everything into one document.
An ICD-10 Code is the 10th revision of a medical classification of all diseases and
