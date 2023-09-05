To understand your diagnosis, you must know ICD-10 Codes. If you have injury after a COVID vax, it is important to put it into this context, and to look at the Codes for Long COVID, as well as the treatment for both, which is the same.

This is the first part in a Series on post-vax injury and Long COVID. It is very detailed so that you can understand how the medical insurance system and international ICD-10 Codes work to describe your illness. Or not.

Stay tuned for the entire series, as we will discuss research, resources, and treatment options.

The Series: Post-vax Injury and Long COVID

Part I : INTRO to ICD-10 Codes

Part II. Post-vaccine injury and ICD-10 Codes.

Part III. Long COVID is recognized by all entities, and the symptoms and pathophysiology are the same as post-vax injury.

Part IV. Shows treatment options for both.

Part V. Position Paper on post-vax injury and Long COVID. It combines everything into one document.

An ICD-10 Code is the 10th revision of a medical classification of all diseases and