Why does the British government scurry out of the House of Commons?

Because they want to unhear vax injury.

⬆️ Sometimes the best information comes from gutsy, rebellious yet truthful journalists. Watch this for yourself:) as this guy minces no words! Look at all the corruption and know just how disgusting things are.

Because we know Satan comes to steal and destroy, this is not “surprising”… but it is so unabashedly unashamed.

They just do these things right in front of us.

This is my source:

🔥MUST-SEE— #Pfizer and #AstraZeneca: Bribing Doctors, Regulators, and Media in Britain Uncover the extensive corruption infiltrating every sector. This revelation is a must-watch! Source: https://x.com/sagelistener/status/1791557300085539113?s=46

Corruption is everywhere. How bad do you think it is?

Do You Think The UK is as Bad as The USA?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They're all in on it! Of course, they all follow The Great Reset, the New World Order, with many in secret cults and Satanic worship.

God bless America for its Big Pharma has become the sorcerer.

If people could go off everything (I did it but I am not saying you should ~ God healed me and that's why I could do it), they would depend on God. That means…

We need to get back to depending on God for everything. He already gave us dominion over the land, and we work it hard. We toil for our food. All this is part of the penance we have from Adam and Eve’s sin.

Go ahead and work the land. Dig, plant, water, harvest. Weed, trim, fertilize, how, and start over. Can for the winter. Our grandmothers did it for “everyday life”, not “survival”.

When you work the land, you feel one with God and appreciate the work. And you are proud of your food. Before you eat your food, you look up to heaven and say a prayer of gratitude to God.

You close your eyes.

And that is exactly what they want to stop: your relationship with God, your dependence upon Him, and your love for Him.

In this battle for souls, the spiritual battle to rescue people from the permanent clutches of Satan, there is only one thing that they want to stop: your being in His presence for all of eternity.

If you don't yet know Christ, you can ask Him into your heart with a simple prayer:

Let Us Pray

Father God,

We come to You and bow down to only You and Your Majesty! Never will they take my eyes, ears, spirit, body, or soul from You.

I don't come to you because I want something. This is always number one, that I do that which is Your will. Lead me and guide me in Your Ways, Your Path.

Help me to be bold at standing up for injustice! Through Your Holy Spirit, I die to myself each day and become alive to You! Ise me as You wish. I surrender everything to You.

Keep my soul sharp! Do not let it be deceived by the evil one! Keep Your angels at my bay, your strongest angels who are expertly prepared for battle! And keep my sword sharp throughout, so that I can continue to fight the darkness.

May the blood of Jesus cover me so that I may appear before you without sin, washed and whole.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

