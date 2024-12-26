Plane Crashes over Kazakhstan, Leaves Both Pilots, Approximately 42 Dead, 29 Survivors
Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash Atkau Airport, Kazakhstan.
Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1871944249492619452?s=46
An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash on Christmas Day has prompted speculation the plane was shot down by Russia after it took a detour of hundreds of miles in the wrong direction and crash-landed with holes in the fuselage.
Russian military bloggers have suggested the plane, which crashed near the Kazakhstan city of Aktau, could have been mistaken for a Ukrainian drone.
The incident, which killed at least 38 people and injured a further 29, took place after a significant detour, which could have been caused by GPS jamming.
The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 km from the Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, on Wednesday.
It was flying from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya in the north Caucasus.
Footage of the crash, circling online, showed the plane making a steep descent before smashing into the ground in a fireball.
Other footage showed part of its fuselage ripped away from the wings and the rest of the aircraft lying upside down in the grass.
Russian military bloggers and some aviation analysts have suggested holes in the fuselage of the craft may have been caused by shrapnel from an anti-aircraft missile.
The crew on the aircraft reported a collision in the air before the plane began its emergency landing, which the Russian aviation authorities initially suspected to have been caused by a flock of birds.
However, it was later revealed that one of the plane’s oxygen tanks had exploded, prompting speculation that the collision was actually an encounter with Russian air defences.
Vladimir Putin’s forces have militarised the area the plane was flying over, on a detour that had not been planned by the airline.
The plane was attempting to land at a Russian airport in Grozny, which at the time of landing was under attack by Ukrainian drones.
Source: https://t.co/0JPgCYPuRm
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine announced that:
“This morning, an Embraer 190 aircraft of the Azerbaijani airline flying from Baku to Grozny was shot down by a Russian air defense system. Russia was supposed to close the airspace over Grozny, but did not do so. The plane was damaged by the Russians and was sent to Kazakhstan instead of being urgently landed in Grozny and saving lives.”
Grozny has been the target of a number of retaliatory Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks, and it was flight J2-8243’s misfortune to arrive at Grozny shortly after such an attack. It seems that Russian air defences mistook the Embraer for a Ukrainian drone, and engaged it with unidentified systems.
Surviving passengers said that on the third attempt to land in Grozny, there were some explosions outside the aircraft and that the flight was then diverted across the Caspian to Aktau in Kazakhstan.
Passenger video from inside the aircraft showed signs of shrapnel damage, and a woman passenger suffered a leg wound.
As the aircraft crossed the Caspian, the crew began to encounter control problems – which may have been the result of hydraulic failure. There seems to be some evidence to support the theory that by the time the aircraft was approaching Aktau, the crew were controlling the aircraft largely by using engine power and trimmers, and that they had been flying for more than 50 minutes with control systems that had failed, struggling to maintain attitude and heading. There are some parallels with the non-fatal loss of an Air Astana E190 on 11 November, 2018 which suffered control issues after departing from Lisbon’s Alverca Air Base, and had to divert to Beja.
Tragically, the aircraft crashed only a few miles short of Aktau’s runway.
Source: https://aerospaceglobalnews.com/news/did-russia-shoot-down-azerbaijan-airlines-flight-j2-8243/
WHAT I REALLY THINK
If the plane was shot down, everyone on board would have panicked. The short story is that because of fog, it was diverted from Grozny, Russia, to Kazakhstan, where it tried to land multiple times. On the third attempt, it was either hit by something oxygen explosion happened. Not too far away in Ukraine, a drone strike occurred.
People on Twitter say that over Kazakhstan, neither Russia nor Ukraine would have shot at it. And I must commend the two pilots who, for 50 minutes, attempted to gain control. Clearly, their expertise resulted in the saving of many lives. We are all very grateful for that.
And I still want to know who was on that plane.
