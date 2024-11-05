Planned Parenthood Admitted to Selling Baby Body Parts During Kamala's Time as California's Attorney General
And then she went after the journalist who broke the story!
Dedicated to All Who Have Lost Children, And in Constant Prayers for Their Reunions
🤮🤮 WARNING: Disturbing and inhumane human, awful content.
WE ARE SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!
Admission Under Oath: Fetal Trafficking
The Tweet
Kamala went after the house and assets of the pro-life journalist who defended babies and opponents who wanted to sell baby body parts:
Source: https://x.com/catholicvote/status/1846661786222645326?s=46
The Tweet
Seizing Assets
Source: https://x.com/e_mc_grath/status/1846912523078938994?s=46
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1849986021775020325?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The Tweet
The Video
🤮 Extremely disturbing discussions (during a meal with wine) detailing the selling of aborted baby body organs: liver, heart, lungs, and the legs.
The Thread
Here's a petition to stop these sales:
A Petition Against Planned Parenthood's Harvesting and Selling Baby Organs
👉 COPY & PASTE THIS Link: https://aclj.org/pro-life/stop-planned-parenthood-from-harvesting-and-selling-babies-organs
A senior Planned Parenthood abortionist was caught on camera detailing how they “crush” the baby, altering the abortion procedure, so they are “very good at getting heart, lung, liver.” Then they sell the babies’ organs so it “doesn’t look like they’re making money.”
Planned Parenthood is operating a chop-shop, selling aborted babies for parts.
The taxpayer-funded abortion giant doesn’t even deny what it’s doing, claiming it’s legal.
Federal law bans the sale of aborted babies, but the abortion industry is exploiting a massive loophole.
We’re demanding Congress investigate Planned Parenthood’s gruesome practices and close this abhorrent loophole. And we're taking on Planned Parenthood in this vital case at the Supreme Court. Add your name now.
Petition to Stop Harvesting Aborted Babies’ Organs
To Congress:
Investigate Planned Parenthood, defund the ghastly abortion business, and stop the sale of butchered babies’ body parts.
God’s Light at Conception
LET US PRAY
Holy Father, Almighty God,
We know that only YOU are the giver and creator of life! We know YOU were there when we were formed in our mother’s womb! We BLESS THE BABIES! We LIFT THEM UP TO YOUR LOVE! We commend our children into Your Hands!
Allow Your light to shine even brighter, Holy God! Abba, Father, let us spread this horrible crime of baby genocide for selling organs, Father, and let it TURN AWAY mothers who want an abortion!
HELP ALSO those mothers whose babies and children have been RIPPED FROM THEIR WOMBS, SEPARATED FROM THEIR SIDE! We bless the Mother:Child Bond, and hold it SACRED ABOVE ALL OTHERS!
BRING US YOUR PEACE! Keep us STRONG in Your Ways, Your Words, and in the LOVE OF YOUR SON, Our Savior, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
We REPENT of our ways, Lord God! We seek You and Your Kingdom, Your Face and Righteousness! PROTECT US FOREVERMORE!
IN THE NAME OF JESUS!
Amen!
🙏
Democrats don’t really value life https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1853811155015446774
Yes. Speak up to darkness or share a story about yourself and where you experienced darkness in our medical system you will be attacked…. I know about this just from my own neighbors just from having health challenges and healing with proper food as my medicine. Sunshine, healthy fats, red meat, and salt are so evil! So is wanting to grow your own veggies.