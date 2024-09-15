The Tweet

Think about this statement by the Pope, and tell me what is wrong:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

First of all, if he was referring to abortion, why didn't the Pope say,

“… or the one who kills babies”? 👈

Could it be because the Pope knows Kamala is a “child” trafficker? Yes, that is the only explanation, because nobody calls an aborted baby a “child”.

So being a child trafficker is the same as protecting your borders?

And if Christ said that those who harm children commit a great atrocity, why wouldn't the Pope echo that view?

LET US PRAY

Keep us under Your wings. | Photo by Michael Heuss on Unsplash

Holy and Merciful Father God,

Bless us. Keep us under Your wings, resting our heads resting upon Your strength. We acknowledge Your power and majesty!

We strive to please You, Great God. We have no other King but Our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son!

We place our future into Your hands! We store our treasures in heaven, with Your Grace and Greatness! No matter the future, we are in Your hands!

Forgive us our sins! We serve only You! Thank you for our lives, and for our being here for this time. Thank you for preparing us for what lies ahead and for giving us eternal life in Your presence!

Above all, help us to protect our babies and children from harm.

May we faithfully serve and honor You forever! In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

