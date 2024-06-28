Last weekend, we held a prayer session for a man scheduled to pass away that Monday morning.

By the time Monday morning came around, we got the message that he had MIRACULOUSLY passed away ON HIS OWN, literally one to two minutes before any drugs were administered by the euthanasia team!

Today or tomorrow, there are men, women, children, toddlers, and infants scheduled to die under the hand of a killing syringe. And if God could stop one person from suicide, He can stop more people from the same fate.

Thank You, Lord God, Almighty Merciful and Righteous God!

You can multiply this service of life and stop euthanasia from occurring throughout the world!

We pray for You to allow others to also pass before the medical team arrives.

LET US PRAY

Prayer Causes Miracles! | Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Dear God, Father of All Creatures Large and Small, Master of All People Made in Your Own Image,

We know that You are no respector of persons, that what You do for one, You will do for Millions.

Today we ask You to do the same thing for all those scheduled to die. Father God, Giver of all life, We ask You to cause those on euthanasia plans to pass away in their sleep.

Let the euthanizers be shocked at the number of people who don't need their services. Let them wonder why people are leaving the world with Jesus, who takes them in their sleep.

We thank You, Lord, for the peace which surpasses all understanding and ask You to keep this prayer circulating in all facilities throughout the world!

We open the door to Your Divine Power! We invite in Your Mighty Presence and Mercy! Go into the rooms, cause people to pray, and SHOW YOURSELF to those who need to accept Christ, Your Son before they pass.

MAY PEOPLE ACCEPT YOUR SON IN RECORD NUMBERS. May the euthanasia workers turn Whistleblower, find different jobs, and leave the MAID and other WORLDWIDE euthanasia programs in droves.

May YOUR POWER cause Satan to LOSE ONE SOUL AFTER ANOTHER, Dear Lord!

And we ask ALL this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen! 🙏

