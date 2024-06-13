On May 17, 2024, Dr. Naomi Wolf unabashedly announced she is still loyal to her unnamed Yale secret society, and still keeps her oath to it.

Dr. Wolfe’s Article:

⬆️ You can see that at a month ago, there were 321 Likes and 480 comments, revealing an extremely large following.

I reviewed her talk, which caused me to rebuke the influence that the society has on Naomi. And to wonder why these Satanic cults continue to abscond with our university students, while teachers and administrators stand by in full knowledge of what they are and who they worship: Satan. Secret societies are present at several colleges including Yale, Harvard (who may have banned most or all of them), the University of Virginia, and New York University.

The Transcript

I think Dr. Naomi Wolf spent the first forty seven minutes talking before getting to her confession. You will see that I skip to it because I wanted to get to the meat of her very personal announcement.

All emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

… I am talking today (I am going there)(laugh), I’m saying the thing that I’ve really been really hesitant to say. I’m broaching the topic I’ve been very hesitant to address, but it is my methodology and belief as a reporter, as a non-fiction writer, …. that eventually, even if things are deeply unsayable, completely unpopular, or not yet widely held as conventional wisdom, if the evidence reaches a certain tipping point, you have to address them. You have to grab them with this subject. So today, I’m talking the weird occult, Satanic stuff that's happening all around us, in pop culture, our mass culture, and in the news. I have to talk about it! It's… I mean, we have to be blind not to see it. And I am going to give some examples. And so the question of this discussion is: Is occult belief among elites real? Ok? And what is this evidence around us that this kind of set of beliefs is actually surfacing? So let me take a step back and say that I am well aware that it’s extremely unpopular among legacy media and even in the kind if post-enlightenment West, to even ask such a question. Satanism or belief in evil powers, or a belief in witches, or the occult, the dark forces. That is supposed to be a set of beliefs that were left behind in the darkness of the pre-industrial, pre-modern era. Right? Rational people are not supposed to believe those things. And in the West, especially, rational people are not supposed to believe those things or talk about those things. If someone behaves in a way that in the past, even in the “New Testament”, would have been called, “DEMONIC POSSESSION”, … we are supposed to get them right away to a psychiatrist, right? It's a medical disorder. If someone is evil and harms people and delights in sadism, they're diagnosed as a sociopath. And they're either institutionalized or treated with a DSM-IV Category course of treatment. God is not supposed to exist. By the same token, the devil isn't supposed to exist. Or Saran. Or Dark Forces. Or, you know, “Satan’s Helpers”. Or demons. Or… I mean, in every culture, except ours, there are so many MANIFESTATIONS OF THE HELPERS OF DARK FORCES… Right? None of those are supposed to exist any more. It's all a fantasm, all a product of your imagination. Curses aren't supposed to exist. By the same token, blessings aren't supposed to exist. Right? All of that is dismissed as frank superstition. Well, it is possible to get… so open to non-material, material, non-rational questions that one does kind of ‘go off the deep end’ or 'believe things that aren't true’. And that’s a real danger, right? I've looked at this alot for the last four years, actually in my pre-, well-known essay, “Have the Ancient Gods Returned?” Right?

In her essay, Naomi describes she is Jewish and doesn’t have the view of Satan that Christians do. And she struggled with an explanation of how the world acted as one during the plandemic. Here is a paragraph:

“I reluctantly came to the conclusion that human agency alone could not coordinate a highly complicated set of lies about a virus, and propagate the lies in perfect uniformity around an entire globe, in hundreds of languages and dialects. Human beings, using their own resources alone, could not have turned hospitals overnight from having been places in which hundreds of staff members were collectively devoted to the care of the infirm, the prolongation of human life, the cherishing of newborns, the helping of mothers to care for little ones, the support of the disabled, into killing factories in which the elderly were prescribed “run-death-is-near (Remdesevir)” at scale.”

And I disagree. The WEF owns the media. And all governments simply bribed hospitals and doctors in the same ways, with money. That's how they did it. There was no “metaphysical” dark force needed, other than the devil inside these sick, perverse, self-appointed leaders.

Back to the conversation.

You all know that I believe, I see, I witness since 2020… … There’s been some metaphysical dark force on this planet… … doing things like: Rolling out history in perfect lockstep, right?

Making sure that all the leaders of the world say the same things, take the same steps at the same time;

Making sure that people seem to stay in a fixed delusion about things that the state says about vaccines, for instance, or lock downs, or Covid, that no amount of reason or evidence can shake, right? A FIXED DELUSION. Like it doesn’t matter what you say to them. And a lot of people have done a good job in trying to address this in various ways, from Mattias Desmett talking about the mass psychology of totalitarianism to more recently, Dr. Michael Mills, who wrote a really interesting book called, ‘The Indoctrinated Brain’, who looks at neuroscience and also brainwashing techniques, and propaganda.

What Amazon Has to Say

“Global War on the Human Brain





Throughout the world, mental capacity is declining, especially among young people, while depression rates are rising dramatically. Meanwhile, one in forty men and women suffers from Alzheimer's, and the age of onset is falling rapidly. But the causes are not being eliminated, quite the opposite. Can this just be coincidence?



The Indoctrinated Brain introduces a largely unknown, powerful neurobiological mechanism whose externally induced dysfunction underlies these catastrophic developments.



Michael Nehls, medical doctor and internationally renowned molecular geneticist, lays out a shattering chain of circumstantial evidence indicating that behind these numerous negative influences lies a targeted, masterfully executed attack on our individuality. He points out how the raging wars against viruses, about climate change, or over national borders are—more likely intended than not—fundamentally providing the platform for such an offensive against the human brain that is steadily changing our being and is aimed at depriving us of our ability to think for ourselves.



But it is not too late. By exposing these brain-damaging processes and describing countermeasures that anyone can take, Nehls brings light and hope to this fateful chapter in human history. Nothing less will be decided than the question of whether our species can retain its humanity and its creative power or whether it will lose them irretrievably.”

Continued…

And all of those are really, really helpful. But nonetheless, all these things existed before. Nonetheless, we’ve never seen anything like this. I mean, I just went to a gathering of an old friend who literally narrated 12-15 serious vaccine injuries in his immediate circle. And is completely unaware, and no doubt would be completely resistant to the notion that this had anything to do with this injection. And then I posted this on social media and hundreds and hundreds of people said they had the same experience.

—

Naomi goes on to discuss other things like the King Charles blood red portrait we wrote on. And then at about 48 minutes…

At 47:29” “So now I want to talk about whether our elites really do believe in anything occult. Uhm. So, the occult is so interesting, because I went to Yale. And the occult was all around us at Yale. But it was totally normalized. It was not called, “occult”. For example, there are “secret societies”. And “senior societies” that are also “secret”. And I joined one (chuckles). There’s an actual initiation. I can’t tell you what it is, because I took an oath not tell you what it is. But I can tell you that it exists, and that it goes back to rituals dating to Mithraic cult times. And it’s perverse.

The History of Mithraism

Some emphases are mine. I'm looking for “rituals”, especially those that are “perverse”.

Above Images: courtesy of SwissCows.com

According to Britannica:

“Mithraism, the worship of Mithra, the Iranian god of the sun, justice, contract, and war in pre-Zoroastrian Iran. Known as Mithras in the Roman Empire during the 2nd and 3rd centuries CE, this deity was honoured as the patron of loyalty to the emperor. After the acceptance of Christianity by the emperor Constantine in the early 4th century, Mithraism rapidly declined.”

According to Wikipedia:

“Worshippers of Mithras had a complex system of seven grades of initiation and communal ritual meals. Initiates called themselves syndexioi, those "united by the handshake".[b] They met in dedicated mithraea (singular mithraeum), underground temples that survive in large numbers.

…

The iconic scenes of Mithras show him being born from a rock, slaughtering a bull, and sharing a banquet with the god Sol (the Sun).

…

No written narratives or theology from the religion survive; limited information can be derived from the inscriptions and brief or passing references in Greek and Latin literature. Interpretation of the physical evidence remains problematic and contested.[d]

…

Mithraic initiates were required to swear an oath of secrecy and dedication.[45]

So we see that it's NOT just a secret’. It's a 'dedication’, an oath, a promise, and a vow.

Mithras was thought to be a "warrior hero" similar to Greek heroes.[46]

…

Apparently, some grade rituals involved the recital of a catechism, wherein the initiate was asked a series of questions pertaining to the initiation symbolism and had to reply with specific answers.

…

Almost no Mithraic scripture or first-hand account of its highly secret rituals survives;[o] with the exception of the aforementioned oath and catechism, and the document known as the Mithras Liturgy, from 4th century Egypt, whose status as a Mithraist text has been questioned by scholars including Franz Cumont.[x][48]

…

It is doubtful whether Mithraism had a monolithic and internally consistent doctrine.[y] It may have varied from location to location.[30](p 16) The iconography is relatively coherent.[26] It had no predominant sanctuary or cultic centre; and, although each mithraeum had its own officers and functionaries, there was no central supervisory authority. In some mithraea, such as that at Dura Europos, wall paintings depict prophets carrying scrolls,[54] but no named Mithraic sages are known, nor does any reference give the title of any Mithraic scripture or teaching. It is known that initiates could transfer with their grades from one Mithraeum to another.[4](p 139)

…

In their basic form, mithraea were entirely different from the temples and shrines of other cults. In the standard pattern of Roman religious precincts, the temple building functioned as a house for the god, who was intended to be able to view, through the opened doors and columnar portico, sacrificial worship being offered on an altar set in an open courtyard – potentially accessible not only to initiates of the cult, but also to colitores or non-initiated worshippers.[51](p 493) Mithraea were the antithesis of this.[51](p 355)

…

There were seven grades of initiation into Mithraism, which are listed by St. Jerome.[58] Manfred Clauss states that the number of grades, seven, must be connected to the planets. A mosaic in the Mithraeum of Felicissimus, Ostia Antica depicts these grades, with symbolic emblems that are connected either to the grades or are symbols of the planets. The grades also have an inscription beside them commending each grade into the protection of the different planetary gods.[4]: 132–133

…

The initiate into each grade appears to have been required to undertake a specific ordeal or test,[4](p 103) involving exposure to heat, cold or threatened peril. An 'ordeal pit', dating to the early 3rd century, has been identified in the mithraeum at Carrawburgh. Accounts of the cruelty of the emperor Commodus describes his amusing himself by enacting Mithraic initiation ordeals in homicidal form. By the later 3rd century, the enacted trials appear to have been abated in rigor, as 'ordeal pits' were floored over.

Admission into the community was completed with a handshake with the pater, just as Mithras and Sol shook hands. The initiates were thus referred to as syndexioi (those united by the handshake). The term is used in an inscription by Proficentius[b] and derided by Firmicus Maternus in De errore profanarum religionum,[61] a 4th century Christian work attacking paganism.[62] In ancient Iran, taking the right hand was the traditional way of concluding a treaty or signifying some solemn understanding between two parties.[63]

…

it has been argued that most Mithraic rituals involved a re-enactment by the initiates of episodes in the Mithras narrative,[4](pp 62–101) a narrative whose main elements were: birth from the rock, striking water from stone with an arrow shot, the killing of the bull, Sol's submission to Mithras, Mithras and Sol feasting on the bull, the ascent of Mithras to heaven in a chariot. A noticeable feature of this narrative (and of its regular depiction in surviving sets of relief carvings) is the absence of female personages (the sole exception being Luna watching the tauroctony in the upper corner opposite Helios, and the presumable presence of Venus as patroness of the nymphus grade).[4](p 33)

…

Only male names appear in surviving inscribed membership lists. Historians including Cumont and Richard Gordon have concluded that the cult was for men only.[ab][ac]

…

The ancient scholar Porphyry refers to female initiates in Mithraic rites.[ad] The early 20th-century historian A.S. Geden wrote that this may be due to a misunderstanding.[2] According to Geden, while the participation of women in the ritual was not unknown in the Eastern cults, the predominant military influence in Mithraism makes it unlikely in this instance.[2] It has recently been suggested by David Jonathan that "Women were involved with Mithraic groups in at least some locations of the empire."[69](p 121)

…

Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mithraism

NOTE: I could not find any information on Mithraic rituals of any other nature, particularly anything “sexual” or “perverse”. None.

Continuing…

Uhm. And that there’s a whole section of the building where I was a member of the secret society - that is secret - you know, that’s like, behind … you can’t get to it … unless you’re a member of the secret society. And it’s uhm… very rituallistically set up, right?

That’s as much as I can tell you. And that the structure of the ceremonies - I’ll speak generally - are definitely with disorientation, noises, darkness, you don’t know where you’re going - I’m speaking generally; I’m not speaking about my own. But this is the Isis of Cyrus story, which also got incorporated into Jesus’ story of three days of darkness, three days in death, and then you’re ”reborn”. You’re “reborn” into this new community, this new identity. This is a “cult” thing, right?

It appears that these Satanic cults (generally) mock Christ and require you to ’die to yourself’ and then 'become alive’ to them? And they mimic the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in this way?

“The Isis of Cyrus”

A search leads to this sound track that I don’t want to listen to:

Above: “Triple Darkness Presents Cyrus Malachi: The Isis Papers”. “Prelude to an ancient future”. “Mixed and cut by DJ Switch, DJ Furious P”.

The Songs, Part 1

The Isis Papers were produced by Cyrus Malachi, and released on July 10, 2010.

1. Intro 2. Praying Mantis 3. Millennium Ft. M9 4. Bloodhounds Ft. M9 5. The Hammered Bracelet Ft. M9 6. 1000 Daggers 7. Robin Hood 8. Captivity's Tear 9. Lions Den 10. Feathers of Tehuti 11. Redemption 12. 7 Plagues 13.Politikin remix 14.Hood Novelists Ft. M9 & Njeri Earth 15. Hell's Gate Ft. M9

The Songs, Part 2

The Isis Papers, Part 2, by Cyrus Malachi, were released on March 24, 2011.

1. LDN Mentality Ft Melanin 9 2. Scavengers Daughter Ft Solar Black & Black Prophet 3. The Wars Of Gods & Men 4. The Colour Of Water Ft Ray Vendetta & Tesla's Ghost 5. Kamikaze Ft Blasphemy & Melanin 9 6.Redemption 2 Ft Neter Rootz & Crown Nectar 7. 1000 Cut Torture 2 Ft Tesla's Ghost 8. Thugs Prayer Freestyle Ft Ray Vendetta & Blasphemy 9. Tiberian Sun Ft V.A, Blasphemy & Black Prophet 10. Abattoir Ft Melanin 9 11. Black Skin, White Masks 12. Snow Freestyle (Blasphemy Solo) 13.Arsenic Ft Solar Black & Black Prophet 14. Paradise Lost 15. Who Cried For The Little Boy

Continuing…

And these secret societies also share in very personal secrets. And that’s also a “cult” thing, because these people know things about you that they can use against you, or that other people don’t know about you, that your family may not know about you.

This sounds eerily similar to the Hollywood pedophilia scenario that bulldozes people into “being one of them” for material success, fame, and fortune. It is also quite reminiscent of Epstein's island, where sex-with-children videos were used to blackmail.

So they must have videotaped these “confessions”, so that they could use them against people. Because if people just told them without being on video, there would be no evidence to frame you.

Continuing…

Again, I’m not speaking about my secret society, but this is just general. Skull and Bones is the most famous secret society at Yale. It really exists. And people really do go through a ritual. I know people who are “Bonesmen”, you know?

The Skull and Bones Secret Society at Yale

Each secret society building is known as a “tomb”. Note there are no windows. It is said that the “tomb” walls are so thick that sound cannot escape. Crafted after Egyptian temples, the Temple of Thebes at Kornou and the Temple of Karmac inspired its architecture.

Alumni include President William Howard Taft, Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

In 1832, a group of Yale students including the future President William Howard Taft's father founded Skull and Bones. It is one of America's most famous secret societies.

Every year, just 15 junior Yale students are "tapped," or prestigiously chosen, for their lifetime membership in this club.

Its club address is a windowless building at 64 High Street, also known as the "Tomb."

According to the book, "Secrets of the Tomb: Skull and Bones, the Ivy League, and the Hidden Paths of Power” by Alexandra Robbins, the roof serves as a landing pad for a private helicopter. In order to participate in these and other club perks, Bonesmen are required to swear total and lifetime allegiance to the club.

Note that these secret societies lead to positions of power and influence, with members gaining lifetime stature and influence, power and prestige that they otherwise would not have achieved.

Continued…

And the ritual is creepy and involves a coffin. And I won’t talk about the other things that it involves; they are creepy and sexual. Again, this is second-hand. I don’t know first-hand. I know from people who have described it. Uhm. So that is not confirmed. But this was not like - the administration wasn’t like, “Oh no! Our undergraduates are engaged in creepy, dark, occult rituals! Let’s put a stop to this!” Uh, nothing like that! It was the most prestigious thing on Yale campus, to be “tapped” for Skull and Bones. It was prestigious to join the secret society that I joined. You work for it. You’re excited on the day that you get “tapped”. You’re sad if no one taps you. These are the elites of the school who join these secret societies! Did I realize until recently? I kind of knew because I studied anthropology, and the New Testament, and mythology. I knew that these initiations had elements of ritual. But it didn’t occur to me that we were actually engaging in an occult ritual. And now it really does, right? And these secret societies are dedicated to maintaining their “traditions”, which means their “rituals”. So I know that that exists, that’s real. I don’t know what effect it has, except that you go out in the world with a network of people that you can turn to. That’s especially true with the more formal, powerful societies like Skull and Bones, or the other, Scroll and Key, the other really important secret societies at Yale.

Scroll and Key

According to Wikipedia:

“The Scroll and Key Society is a secret society, founded in 1842 at Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut. It is one of the oldest Yale secret societies and reputedly the wealthiest.[1]The society is one of the reputed "Big Three" societies at Yale, along with Skull and Bones and Wolf's Head.[2] Each spring the society admits fifteen rising seniors to participate in its activities and carry on its traditions.

…

In addition to financing its activities, Scroll and Key has made significant donations to Yale over the years. The John Addison Porter Prize, awarded annually since 1872, and in 1917 the endowment for the founding of the Yale University Press, which has funded the publication of The Yale Shakespeareand sponsored the Yale Younger Poets Series, are gifts from "Keys".

…

…

At the close of Thursday and Sunday sessions, members are known to sing the "Troubadour" song on the front steps of the Society's hall, a remnant of the tradition of public singing at Yale.[4]

…

In keeping with the practice of adopting secret letters or symbols such as Skull and Bones' "322," Manuscript's "344," and the Pundits' "T.B.I.Y.T.B," Scroll and Key is known to use the letters "C.S.P. and C.C.J." [6]

Members of the society sign letters to each other "YiT", as opposed to Skull and Bones' "yours in 322". [6]

Outside of its tap-related activities, the society has been known to hold two major annual events called "Z Session".[6].””

Skull and Keys’ Motto

Source: https://ninth-house.fandom.com/wiki/Scroll_%26_Key#google_vignette

In September 2017, this Washington Post article reviewed a book on the subject, stating,

“Harvard recently announced that it was considering barring students from joining fraternities, sororities and exclusive single-gender groups known as “final clubs.” Members of such clubs are already subject to penalties, including ineligibility for certain grants and fellowships. In July, the Committee on Unrecognized Single-Gender Social Organizations officially recommended a total ban.

Yale partisans may be tempted to take delight in the fact that their school has not taken such a humorless stand against a venerable form of undergraduate socializing. But the sad truth may be that, after a long slide into irrelevance, Yale secret societies are not important enough to be worth banning.”

Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/a-look-inside-yales-secret-societies--and-why-they-may-no-longer-matter/2017/09/28/118c7eb2-8cca-11e7-84c0-02cc069f2c37_story.html

Wolf’s Head

Yale’s third most prestigious secret society is Wolf’s Head. Established in 1883, it began allowing women members in 1992. Wolf’s Head “tomb” moved its original clubhouse such that the original clubhouse is currently owned by Yale University, used for office space.

From Wikipedia:

“Wolf's Head Society is a senior society at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The society is one of the reputed "Big Three" societies at Yale, along with Skull and Bones and Scroll and Key.[1] Active undergraduate membership is elected on annually with sixteen Yale University students, typically rising seniors. Honorary members are elected.

…

Fifteen rising seniors from the Yale Class of 1884, with help from members of the Yale Class of 1883 who were considered publicly possible taps for the older societies, abetted the creation of The Third Society. The society changed its name to Wolf's Head five years later.[5][6][7]

…

The “Ancient Eight” Secret Societies at Yale

Skull and Bones

Skull and Keys

Wolf’s Head

Aurelian

Book and Snake

Beerzelius: Named after the Swedish scientist Jöns Jakob Berzelius, a founding fathers of modern chemistry.

Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berzelius_(secret_society)

Elihu or Elihu Club: the 4th oldest senior society at Yale. Wikipedia states that “Because it allows all members of the junior class to interview for membership, the Yale Daily News notes that, "Elihu is considered to be less prestigious." [17] ”

Manuscript Society: A club for artists, Jodie Foster and Anderson Cooper were members.

Continues…

I know that you get a certain amount of money, you know, every year. You’ll never go broke, uhm, for some of them. And that’s important. But beyond that, I’m not aware that they have gatherings where they do creepy things. Maybe they’re just not inviting me. But I guess what I’m trying to say is, I have to try to accept the fact that Yale University hosted and celebrated institutions that in some cases are more than 100 years old. With beautiful buildings, and alumni, and power, that engage in occult rituals. That is real. Uhm, the other thing that I want to say is about the occult rituals that Nazi’s used to engage in. So this has been much maligned as a subject. It’s considered fantastical, and there’s a lot of unfounded speculations as Big Think. But the Nazi Party - and this is Big Think, a tangentious site, but one that is fact-based - as it turns out, the Nazi Party incorporated cultism from its very start. (I’m reading) The political group that would eventually become the Nazi Party, the German Worker’s Party, was founded in part from individuals from the Thule (too’ lay) Society, or Thule (tool) Society, an esoteric group dedicated to studying the mythological origins of the Aryan race. And one of their main leaders was a guy named Lanz von Liebenfels, who argued that the Aryan people were intentionally bred by electricity, by intrastellar dieties called Theozoa, while other races were the result of intrabreeding between humanity and Eten.

I found the reference from where Naomi was reading:

https://bigthink.com/the-present/nazis-occult/

BigThink

Here is the article:

“KEY TAKEAWAYS

The idea of the Nazi’s obsession with the occult has been a popular one amongst the public, but there’s a lot of misinformation out there about how involved the Nazis actually were in the occult.

There are some truly bizarre theories out there about the Nazis, such as the idea that Hitler was possessed by a demon or that the Nazi conquest of Europe was powered by the magical Spear of Destiny.

While these more fantastical theories may not have any basis in reality, there are many real ties between occult societies, racist thinking, and the Nazis during the 20th and 19th century.

Compared to other crimes horrific in their scope, the Holocaust and its Nazi perpetrators stood out primarily for the detached, technical, and scientific nature of the genocide. But while the actual mechanics of the Holocaust were planned with a cruel and meticulous rationality, the Nazis were fundamentally unscientific, picking and choosing beliefs founded on pseudoscience in order to support their worldview. It’s no wonder, then, that they would have had an enduring obsession with the occult. However, there is a lot of unfounded speculation out there about the Nazis and esoteric societies, rituals, and so on. Exactly how involved were the Nazis with the occult?

DESCENDED FROM ATLANTEANS

As it turns out, the Nazi party incorporated occultism from its very start. The political group that would eventually become the Nazi party (the German Worker’s Party, or DAP) was founded in part by individuals from the Thule Society, an esoteric group dedicated to studying the mythological origins of the Aryan race. Several prominent Nazis were either members or active within the society, including Rudolph Hess, who would become the deputy further to Hitler; Alfred Rosenburg, head of the ministry that oversaw Nazi Germany’s occupied territories in Eastern Europe; and Dietrich Eckhart, who founded the DAP.

The Thule society’s primary focus was on the study of Ariosophy, referring to wisdom regarding the Aryans founded by occultists Guido von List and Lanz von Liebenfels. These individual’s beliefs would come to inform significant aspects of the Nazi state, such as von List’s belief in the power of magical runes. The most glaring example of this would be the twin “sig” runes that formed the SS insignia.

Von Liebenfels argued that that the Aryan people were intentionally bred via electricity by interstellar deities called Theozoa, while the other races were the result of interbreeding between humanity and ape-men. According to Liebenfels, gradual interbreeding had robbed the Aryans of their magical powers. Liebenfels would also circulate a magazine called Ostara based on these beliefs, whose readership included a young Adolf Hitler.

In addition to embracing these occult ideas, the Thule Society also believed that a proto-Aryan race lived on the island of Thule, a mythological northern island that is probably more familiar by its alternate names: Hyperborea or Atlantis.

HIMMLER’S RASPUTIN

Yet despite all of its connections to the origins of Nazism, the Thule Society eventually dissolved prior to Hitler’s rise to power. In fact, a great number of German occult societies were shut down, though not because of a sudden surge of skepticism or rational belief. Instead, occult-related activities and organizations were often suppressed in Nazi Germany at the behest of Heinrich Himmler’s Rasputin-like personal occultist, Karl Maria Wiligut. The point of this was to ensure that Wiligut’s own brand of occultism would be the eminent philosophy of the Nazis.

Wiligut had developed a religion centered on worshipping the Germanic god Irmin. According to Wiligut, German culture dated back to 228,000 BC, a period of time when the Earth had three suns and was populated by giants, dwarfs, and other mythical creatures. He also claimed to be descended from a line of kings from this period of time. It should also be noted that Wiligut was a diagnosed schizophrenic.

Himmler, who was an avid follower of the occult, consulted Wiligut on a wide variety of issues. Using Wiligut’s prophecies, Himmler chose the castle Wewelsburg to serve as a base of operations for his SS troops and established a room in the castle with a crystal representing the Holy Grail. Wiligut also helped in the design of the rune-covered death’s head rings that the SS troops wore, personal awards that Himmler issued himself.

Himmler was particularly attracted to Wiligut’s brand of paganism, as he disliked the Judaic origins of Christianity. After the end of the WWII, Himmler believed that the “old Germanic gods will be restored.” Leveraging his influence and his boss’s desire to see a Germanic paganism, Wiligut attempted to stamp out competing philosophies to his Irminism.

STRANGER AND STRANGER

There are some wackier theories out there about the role that the occult played in Nazism, most of which have little evidence to support them. Perhaps the most extreme and, in a way, comforting example would be the idea that Hitler was possessed by a demon, a theory based mainly off of a passage Hitler underlined in a copy of a book titled Magic: History, Theory and Practice, reading, “He who does not carry demonic seeds within him will never give birth to a new world.”

There have also been rumors of an occult society based on Vril, a magical substance described in the book The Coming Race. This 19th century work of fiction describes a traveler exploring a cave who becomes lost and discovers subterranean civilization peopled by supernatural beings called the Vril-Ya. In the novel, these beings made use of a fluid called Vril, which they could telepathically manipulate to heal, destroy, or change their surroundings. Although the existence of an occult society focused on a supposedly real version of Vril are unverified, it’s not difficult to imagine that such a society could have found purchase in the occult-obsessed Nazi society.

Further speculation abounds. Some contend that Hitler and the Thule Society worked together to secretly found a secret, totalitarian global government referred to as the New World Order. Others claim that (in)famous occultist Aleister Crowley had made contact with Hitler, or that Hitler had been trained in mind control techniques to control the crowds of Germans he addressed during his speeches. Still others claim that Hitler possessed the Spear of Destiny, the spear that pierced Christ when he was crucified and is claimed to magically guarantee its wielder victory in all their exploits, with the caveat that if they lose the lance they will die.

There are a number of successively stranger and stranger theories about the Nazis and their connection with the occult, a great deal of which have no basis in reality. But developing fantastical, magical theories about how the Nazis came about and how they succeeded in sowing so much horror and destruction is comforting. If they possessed occult power, then we wouldn’t have to confront the horrible truth — that regular, flesh-and-blood humans are capable of terrible things all on their own.”

Source: https://bigthink.com/the-present/nazis-occult/

Continuing…

Now this may seem ridiculous, and one is tempted to stop listening immediately. But sophisticated and educated people held these beliefs, and now we’re looking at sophisticated, educated people holding beliefs about “the next step” of re-merging humanity with technology, or post-humanity, post-humanism. So we really do need to pay attention to this, because this is not so marginal; this is happening now. Like our DNA was actually affected by what’s in the injections. There’s actual DNA fragments in the injections. There are actual, you know, experiments trying to clone people, and clone animal - they have cloned animals, and so on. So this is not, like, nonsense in the past. This is a real thing we’re dealing with, a connection and inheritance of this line of thinking. So the origin of Nazi racism is that Liebenfels and his group believed that interbreeding of the Aryans had robbed them of their magical powers. There was a magazine circulating that the young Adolf Hitler read. The Thule Society designed some of the Nazi symbolism like the “SS” symbol. And there was another occultist, Karl Maria Wiligut, who was Hitler’s personal occultist, basically, and was his own brand of occultism that influenced Hitler and the national socialists around him. So Wiligut developed a religion centered on worshiping the Germanic god Irmin, and according to Wiligut, German culture dated back to 228,000 BC, a time when the earth had three sons and was populated by giants, dwarfs, and other mythical creatures. Again, I’m just sharing, right? I’m not asking to believe this. I don’t believe it. The point is: Hitler believed it! Right? And he was also a diagnosed schizophrenic. We must note. However, Himmler, who played a massive role in the destruction of the West, and the murder of 6 million people, was an avid follower of the occult. And he consulted Wiligut on a wide variety of issues. Using Wiligut’s prophecies, (I see she is reading again) “Hitler chose a castle Wewelsburg to serve as a base of operations for his SS troops and established a room in the castle with a crystal representing the Holy Grail.” And again,Wiligut also helped in the design the death head rings that senior Nazi’s wore. And so Himmler was attracted to paganism. And (Reading again) “Himmler believed that the “old Germanic gods will be restored.” Again, return of the pre-Christian gods, the pre-Jewish gods, the pre-monotheistic gods. And so, basically, Himmler and Wiligut influenced Hitler to be drawn to a Germanic paganism. And so that is one reason that Christians and Pastors were targeted by the Nazis, because they were trying to stamp out.. stamp out Christianity. And, you know, reorient people to this Germanic paganism, this pagan worship of pre-Christian gods in Germany. So … that’s what I wanted to share. Uhm, I don’t - that’s all the real evidence I have. Right? I know that people talk about the Bohemian Grove and talk about the Illuminati. I never really want to go beyond what I know or what I can verify. But what I am observing, right?, in the music industry, and in film, is this sudden eruption. I guess it’s been going on for a while - but it’s out of control - of devil imagery, Satan imagery, hell imagery, pedophilia imagery, Moluk imagery, Baal imagery, right? Uhm. Baphumat imagery, I mean, these things are real. I went to the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, to see what it was all about. And there’s actually a statue of Baphomet, which is a male:female version of Satan with two children represented at its feet. And they had actually put this statue at one of the state houses. That’s real. There are a lot of questions, so let me go to the questions. Well, I guess I should end by saying this is my kind of you know, apprehensive video confirming that what we see around us, in this regard, is real. It’s happening. I don’t know all the reasons for it but again, reasoning analytically as a journalist. These - and having spent my life among the elites, right - these people at this level of education and money and influence don’t waste their time. Right? And they don’t waste their money. So if there’s a cult-type repetition, or occult-type isolation of people… if there’s a cult.. if there’s a desire to put a Baphomet statue in estate houses, if there’s a targeting of religion, if people are wearing crosses upside down, etc., again, they don’t waste their time, they don’t waste their efforts.

I searched, “Baphomet and devil”

Image source: SwissCows.com

It means that there’s something to this. Right? It means that it is powerful. That there are ... there is something that is not nonsense that these people believe they are aligning with, even if it’s just a community, right? … by using this symbolism. And we know that chanting is powerful. We know subliminal messaging is powerful. We know that repetition is powerful. We know that isolation changes people. Lies change people, right? So I guess what I was trying to do in this video is just ground what we’re seeing, an analysis of what we’re seeing, in confirmed reality. Right? Because we have to start talking about it. And we have to start talking about what we are going to do about it. The answer, obviously, isn’t censorship. But as I’ve said, certainly in schools, we don’t need all the screening going on in schools, but we have to understand that it’s time for us to learn to counter these powers and these powers seem to be believed in, and propagated by very senior people. Ah! I do need to talk about the last thing; I don’t have time to. But of course, you’ve seen King Charles’ portrait. And I hope by now - and if you haven’t, take a look at it - it looks like a bloodbath. But I also, on my Twitter feed, picked up a post that someone had reversed and duplicated, and there are - and AI can do this - multiple, multiple, multiple demon or Satan faces in the background of this portrait. I’m not kidding, I’m not imagining it, I’m not making it up. One or two could be imaginary, but it’s reproduced systematically, right? Take a look for yourself. So thank you for joining this discussion… … … and let’s figure out the technology to fight back. I think that would make us all feel a lot better. Love you guys! Bye!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think this may be a cry for help. After this deep dive into many different areas of Satanic worship and Nazi occult origins, Naomi twice says that

“ It’s Time for Us to Learn to Counter These Powers”

This is A Spiritual War - Serve Only One Master!

Satan was defeated by Christ on the cross. We can counter Satan’s power only by throwing the blood of Jesus on them, and only by using the Name of Jesus!

To best do this with true spiritual warfare, we first accept Christ as our personal Savior. As you have studied the Bible, you have come to know that Christ is The Way, The Truth, and The Light. There is no way to the Father but through the Son. And if you confess Christ as Lord, He will confess you to the Father.

There is no other way but to say this personal prayer:

Lord Jesus, I ask you to come into my heart today, now! I confess all my sins to You, and ask for Your forgiveness. Intervene in my life, dear Lord! Take my sins and separate them from me, as far as the East is from the West. Cover me with the Blood of Jesus, which washes away not only my sin, but my evil, carnal nature and re-creates me as white as snow. I ask you this now. And I invoke the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

And then TELL SOMEONE! Get baptized in the Name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit!

And then when evil comes into your life, REBUKE it in the Name of Jesus, the name for which even the rock shall cry out that Jesus Christ is Lord! Even Satan cowers at the Name of Jesus. It is the Name Above All Names, All gods, All Satan’s Helpers, All myths, All evil spirits that possess others, All Names!

Spiritual Weapons: The Armor of God

We have been given spiritual weapons to fight back! Like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, the power has always resided inside YOU.

Naomi, You would be a FIERCE FIGHTER, knocking down human reasoning and DESTROYING false arguments!

Ephesians 6:

10 [a]Finally, draw your strength from the Lord and from his mighty power. 11 Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil. 12 For our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens. 13 Therefore, put on the armor of God, that you may be able to resist on the evil day and, having done everything, to hold your ground. 14 So stand fast with your loins girded in truth, clothed with righteousness as a breastplate, 15 and your feet shod in readiness for the gospel of peace. 16 In all circumstances, hold faith as a shield, to quench all [the] flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

Hebrews 4:12: Indeed, the word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even between soul and spirit, joints and marrow, and able to discern reflections and thoughts of the heart.

Pray This Prayer for Spiritual Armor

Overcome evil spirits, Satan himself, attacks, spells, and all the forces of darkness. SHINE THE LIGHT on them!

And Have Hope!

Christ has overcome! He is coming back to judge the living and the dead, and we will be with Him for all eternity.

In the meantime, BE a Child of God, a Woman of Faith, and a Soldier of Christ!

LET US PRAY FOR Dr. NAOMI WOLF

Father God, we pray together and in the power of multiples, that You shine Your face and light upon Naomi. Let her seek Your Face, Your Word, Your Truth, and Your Son in her quest to combat evil, Satanic forces. Let her see, seek and find Your Only Begotten Son.

Guide her spirit to that place of perfect peace, allowing her to die to herself and become alive only to Christ and no other god or demon entity.

We pray this in the Holy, Mighty Name of Jesus! And All those Who Agreed Said,

“AMEN!”

