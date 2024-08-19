Alabama allows new mothers to simply abandon their newborn babies and DUMP THEM in a box.

The boxes allow mothers to remain anonymous as they open a door, dump their child in a box, and do so within 45 days of birth.

Alabama has extended this service based on its 2023 “Safe Haven Law” that provides baby boxes that are installed on the exterior and interior walls of hospitals and local fire stations. See the 2023 announcement here:

… The change comes as Alabama has recently enacted a law banning most abortions, with exceptions for medical emergencies. “As a pro-life Christian, this bill is an extension of my belief that every child’s life is absolutely sacred and must be protected,” the bill's sponsor, freshman Rep. Donna Givens, R-Loxley, said. “We want mothers and fathers who are unable to care for their babies to have safer, more compassionate options to leave infants where they can receive care before going to loving homes.” “Without a doubt, this bill will reduce the risk of harm to infants by giving parents more choices and more time to surrender newborns safely in times of crisis,” said Nancy Buckner, commissioner of DHR. … According to news release from the Alabama Department of Human Resources, an unknown donor has already pledged funding for the first 10 baby boxes at fire stations near colleges in Baldwin County, Mobile, Auburn, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, the Muscle Shoals area, Dothan, Anniston and Montgomery. The Alabama Department of Public Health estimates the cost of a baby safety device to be $10,000. … According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, safe have laws in the U.S. started in Texas in 1999 with the "Baby Moses laws" as an incentive for mothers in crisis to safely turn over their babies to designated locations where the babies are protected and provided with medical care until a permanent home is found. Since then all 50 States have enacted safe haven legislation. For comparison, below are a few laws in other states: Georgia: Criminal immunity is given to a mother who leaves her baby with a staff member or volunteer of a medical facility, fire station or police station if the child is no more than 30 days old. The mother is not required to show proof of her identity or address. Tennessee: As long as the baby is unharmed and the child is surrendered to a designated safe haven facility within two weeks of birth, the mother — or parents — will not be prosecuted and is assured of complete confidentiality. Designated facilities include hospitals, birthing centers, health departments, walk-in clinics. Fire stations, emergency medical service locations and police stations that are staffed 24 hours are also designated safe haven facilities in Tennessee. Mississippi: One of the more strict safe have laws, Mississippi only allows a parent to surrender a newborn within in three days at either a licensed hospital operating an emergency department or an adoption agency licensed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Texas: A parent with a baby 60 days old or younger can leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place — a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services station. Source: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/new-safe-haven-law-extends-time-parents-in-alabama-can-surrender-unwanted-babies/article_729412ea-06f6-11ee-b330-fbee3d2725e9.html

How They Work

These boxes are equipped with emergency personnel that remain on site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Mom simply opens a door, and then an orange bag drops out, providing information and resources on such things as trafficking and counseling. Then the Mom places her baby is inside the baby box, and shuts the door. The door then locks.

A series of two alarms go off inside. The first alarm goes to create a 911 call, an the second calls medics to arrive to that specific location.

Medics are then supposed to perform an initial examination before transferring the infant to a local hospital for further evaluation and possible treatment.

Afterwards, the baby is handed over to Child Protective Services.

CAUTION: A rather flippant woman describes each step needed for a Mom to put her baby in the box:

LET US PRAY 🙏

Dear God of Heaven and Earth,

Help these babies, help these Moms! Help America to REPENT and ask for Your Forgiveness! Make all these boxes go away because no one wants to use them!

Find the good people, dear Lord, and bring them to these infants! Guard your newborns! Protect the Moms from harm! Help the Dads help the Moms!

Dry our eyes from this human travesty, dear Lord. Let us not be worse than animals who care for their offspring, Lord. Forgive us for our sins, Holy Creator.

Let us see the value of human life, and let us cherish those around us. Help us to remember to help the young Mothers around us, Father, so that we can lighten their load, provide encouragement, and show Your Love.

We pray a special blessing upon the Moms who are confused, depressed, or abused. Show them a church or a person to confide in, lead them to Your plans and purposes.

And most of all, forgive us, Lord, forgive us for growing so far away from You that these things exist!

We pray this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

