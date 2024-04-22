The original Survey is here:

As of Saturday, April 20th:

How many letters have you received asking for insurance to do a home visit?

How many phone calls have you received asking for a home health visit?

Have you received BOTH a letter and a phone call asking for a home nurse visit?

Have you received a random letter(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home?

Have you received a random phone call(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home?

If you received a letter or phone call, did you answer it?

If you received a letter or call, did you have a health provider visit your home?

Why do you think an insurance company would want to randomly visit you in your home?

How long ago did this happen?

At the worst, how often have you received a letter?

At the worst, how often have you received a phone call?

Who was the person to be sent to your home?

What initiated the letter(s) or phone call(s)?

What insurance company sent the letter or made the call?

I will update this again tomorrow morning. Thank you for continuing to Share, Re-Stack, and Add a Note! Such interesting information gleaned from this subject.

And thank you for all those who answered!

I am still looking for a copy of a letter and a voicemail.

