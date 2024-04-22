Preliminary Survey Results: Has Your Medical Insurance Company Randomly Called or Written to Request a Visit or Annual Exam - in Your Home?
The original Survey is here:
As of Saturday, April 20th:
How many letters have you received asking for insurance to do a home visit?
How many phone calls have you received asking for a home health visit?
Have you received BOTH a letter and a phone call asking for a home nurse visit?
Have you received a random letter(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home?
Have you received a random phone call(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home?
If you received a letter or phone call, did you answer it?
If you received a letter or call, did you have a health provider visit your home?
Why do you think an insurance company would want to randomly visit you in your home?
How long ago did this happen?
At the worst, how often have you received a letter?
At the worst, how often have you received a phone call?
Who was the person to be sent to your home?
What initiated the letter(s) or phone call(s)?
What insurance company sent the letter or made the call?
I will update this again tomorrow morning. Thank you for continuing to Share, Re-Stack, and Add a Note! Such interesting information gleaned from this subject.
And thank you for all those who answered!
I am still looking for a copy of a letter and a voicemail.
📌📌📌: Reposting this comment from Dr. Aranda’s previous article on this topic as a warning to those receiving these harassing letters, phone calls and uninvited intrusions into your homes.
My cynically dark first response is: this data gathering IS in fact to assess the overall wealth of the client, as well as to draw up lists of those who eventually will be offered the services of “assisted-suicide” when expensive medical care options are being contemplated.
Let’s say you are retired and have a lovely home filled with beautiful things in an affluent zip code. Well, of course, private insurers want to keep you on as a client for the remainder of your life. They’ll initially authorize whatever treatments your physicians suggest and then some. They will have already assessed that they, as your insurer, can subsequently refuse to cover many of those future medical treatments, because they’ve already established that you have many nice things to sell, including the afore-mentioned lovely home. That’s reason enough to refuse ALL visits.
If your home visit proves that you are a person of modest means on a paltry fixed income being eaten away by out-of-control inflation, I anticipate that the insurers - whether public or private - will cover only some of the basics of healthcare without issue.
However, beyond a certain dollar amount, I anticipate that patients will receive uninvited “counseling” about the availability of services that will mercifully curtail the patient’s suffering. In addition, the client will be advised that the financial stress upon the patient and his/her loved ones of being unable to pay for any further medical care could be alleviated by “end-of-life care” (aka murdering the patient before further expenses are incurred).
It’s insidious. It’s psychotic. It’s diabolical. But the insurers have decided it makes perfect fiscal sense during this ongoing campaign of democide via bioweapons - both viral and “vaccine”. The insurers have concluded that it is good business practice for the benefit of their shareholders to suggest - if not subtly coerce vulnerable patients - to opt for so-called “assisted suicide”.
If you understand how depraved psychopaths operate, you can see this dystopia coming from a mile away.
Going forward, the option and growing social acceptance of so-called “assisted-suicide” will be the rationale for extreme healthcare rationing…as we have seen in recent months in Justin Castreau’s Glorious Democratic People’s Republic of Chinada.
DO. NOT. COMPLY‼️
Didn't get a letter yet. Will send it to you when I get one.