Your Medical Insurance Company: May Randomly Call or Write to Request a Visit or Annual Exam - in Your Home
Addendum April 19, 2024 ar 8:45 pm:
Just wanted to give you a ‘head’s up’ that your insurance company may send you a letter or call you with what some consider to be quite the (home) invasion.
I have had 3 reports on this, but I suspect that this is not an uncommon occurrence that everyone should be aware of today.
Please answer these questions if you have private medical insurance with a company like BlueCross/BlueShield or Humana:
At the worst,
At the worst,
If you received a letter or voice mail, please consider sharing it with me so that I can publish it. Presently, most people have simply thrown away their letters or deleted their voicemails.
I wanted you to be aware of this now, before the weekend.
Keep your eyes out. And equally important, keep your eyes out for the rest of us:). God bless you and have a lovely day and a Wonderful Weekend!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE!
I considered the request a blatant data grab at the least and most likely a veiled attempt to categorize my medical history and assets to my detriment.
I think I still have the mailer and will look for it.