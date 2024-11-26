Ralph Avallone Gets Letter from Biden: NC is On Its Own

Just one hour ago:

The Thread

Write Some Letters, Call Your Governor, Congressman, and Senators

Thank you for doing what you can to help! FIND YOUR GOVERNOR HERE:

LET US PRAY

Father God,

We come to you with prayer and thanksgiving for all You have given us. Help us to extend ourselves for the people of NC, and help them get the help they need. We know the volunteers are tired. We know it’s a war zone. They have PTSD from the human suffering they have seen and experienced, Gracious Lord!

LET US ARISE AND TRUST YOU in this terrible situation! Let our faith arise!

YOU ARE ALIVE! YOU ARE ALL POWERFUL! Help us help them! Let us be the hands that work in the background, or be the boots on the ground! Whatever it is, however we can help, let us do it when it needs to be done!

As offices begin to close for Thanksgiving, let us make calls, write emails and letters, so that they KNOW that THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT NORTH CAROLINA STILL NEEDS HELP, 100%!

In the Name of Jesus, MAGNIFY OUR EFFORTS! FOR YOU ARE THE GOD OF MIRACLES!

Amen!

Leave a comment