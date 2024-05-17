When you have no lawyer, you need to figure everything out for yourself.

Share

Such is the case of Rebecca Charles Jackson vs. Northwell Health, et al. Rebecca trusted the hospital to take care of her Special Needs daughter Danielle Alvarez. Instead, they administered “hospital killing protocol” medications and procedures. For more information, see Rebecca’s website, www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com and her Death by Hospital Protocol (or “Dbhp”) App on your cell phone or laptop.

Purpose

This is to compile court documents on this case, both as a backup and so we have a ready reference.

Thank you for following this case with Rebecca Charles on behalf of her daughter Danielle Alvarez, vs. Northwell Health and a similar case, that of Scott Schara Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter on behalf of Grace Schara, vs. Ascension Health. Both describe the same “hospital killing protocols”.

Table of Contents

Here are actual filings and possible updated deadlines. All documents are also on Rebecca’s website,

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/the-complaint-filed-and-certificate-of-merit/

FILED DOCUMENTS

The Summons and Complaint and The Affidavit of Medical Malpractice. Both were filed togther on April 5, 2024. Fourty-four Defendants were served on April 24, 2024, two hospitals and 42 doctors and nurses.

1. The Summons and Complaint

2. The Affidavit of Medical Malpractice

As the case progresses, we will post additional court documents here. In the meantime, can you please take our poll?

Donate Now and Stand up for Those Whose Lives Were Taken Too Soon. Don't let Danielle's death be in vain. Together, we can make a difference and hold those who prioritize profits over lives accountable. Stand with us!

https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Thank you for your donations, now at $

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App

If you have an Android, please download and install The Death by Hospital Protocol APP from the Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Refer a friend