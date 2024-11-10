Thank you for getting some grocery bags and warm clothing together!

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/rustyrockets/status/1854898780534902971?s=46

And so it is!

Through the Blood of Jesus Christ, forgiveness is free, unincumbered, and complete.

The only cost is a pure heart, humbling yourself before God, and asking for forgiveness of all your sins.

There is nothing you have ever done that places you outside of God's forgiveness. Nothing.

Even if you were a witch practicing witchcraft for Satan, you are forgiven.

That is just how awesome God is!

