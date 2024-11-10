Russell Brand: Selfishness, Forgiveness, and Being Washed by the Blood of Jesus
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/rustyrockets/status/1854898780534902971?s=46
And so it is!
Through the Blood of Jesus Christ, forgiveness is free, unincumbered, and complete.
The only cost is a pure heart, humbling yourself before God, and asking for forgiveness of all your sins.
There is nothing you have ever done that places you outside of God's forgiveness. Nothing.
Even if you were a witch practicing witchcraft for Satan, you are forgiven.
That is just how awesome God is!
God is so,so good. Mercy and grace given to us through the precious blood of Jesus Christ. God is love, willing that none would perish. We have a job to do, to all who will listen, God loves you and has a plan for your life…..
While I never would say that someone cant be redeemed by Our Lord & Savior Jesus the Christ, Im just not buying these celebrities suddenly 'seeing the light". Brand doesnt feel sincere to me all.